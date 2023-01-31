Read full article on original website
Prep Takes D10 Class 3A Wrestling With Win Over McDowell Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & A/C
ERIE, Pa. – Cathedral Prep won the final three bouts against McDowell to claim the District 10 Class 3A team title. Keegan Oler won by pin at 121 for the Ramblers, while McDowell forfeited at 127 and Prep’s Andrew Gammon got a pin at 133 to lift Prep to the title.
Feb. 1, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Corry, GM, Sharpsville, Grove City Get D10 2A First Round Wins
CORRY, Pa. – No. 5 Corry won eight bouts via fall en route to a 56-12 win over No. 12 Northwestern in the first round of the District 10 Class 2A wrestling duals. Trey Proper (160), Mason Savitz (172), Ethyn Allen (189), Owen Nickerson (285), Wyatt Swan (107), Isaiah Bayle (127), William Allen (133), and Lewis Hellyer (139) all got pins for the Beavers.
District 9 Boys Scoring Leaders Through Feb. 2, 2023
District 9 boys’ scoring leaders through Feb. 2, 2023. All stats are unofficial. RK PLAYER TEAM G POINTS AVG. 26 Riley Klingensmith Clarion-Limestone 18 232 12.9.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Saegertown at Eisenhower Boys Basketball Game Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Saegertown at Eisenhower boys’ basketball games Friday, as the two teams jockey for playoff positioning in the key Region 3 matchup. Eisenhower won the first meeting between the teams, 57-55 on Jan. 10. Andy Close and Brian...
Real Deal Biel: Prep’s Biel Powers Ramblers to Win Over Punxsy in D9/10 Crossover Showdown
ERIE, Pa. – When push came to shove, Cathedral Prep’s Addie Biel came through. Biel scored a game-high 19 points at Prep (14-1) handed Punxsutawney (16-1) its first loss of the season, 52-31, in a D9/10 crossover showdown at the Hagerty Family Events Center. “I give it all...
Sheffield Boys Hold Off Brockway; Cranberry Squeaks Past Commodore Perry; ECC Tops DuBois
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Up just six going to the fourth quarter, visiting Sheffield hit 11 of 16 fourth-quarter free throws to pull away from Brockway, 64-52, in AML crossover action. The Wolverines led 49-43 after 24 minutes of action but watched Leihden Woterson hit 6 of 8 charity shots,...
Ferguson Helps C-L Boys Rally Past Clarion in Fourth Quarter; Otto-Eldred Grabs Another Win
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Using a 9-0 run at the end of the third quarter into the fourth quarter, Clarion-Limestone swept the season series from rival Clarion with a 50-42 home win. Rewatch the game. The Lions, who led by eight at halftime, trailed by four, 31-27, late in the...
Change at the Top: Clearfield Usurps Brookville for Top Seed in D9 2A Team Duals Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – This year’s District 9 Class 2A team dual tournament, scheduled for Saturday (Feb. 4) at Brookville Jr./Sr. High School, promises to be a little different. Brackets • Wrestling Postseason Home. For the first time since 2014, the only round-robin iteration of the event, Brookville...
