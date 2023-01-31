STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Using a 9-0 run at the end of the third quarter into the fourth quarter, Clarion-Limestone swept the season series from rival Clarion with a 50-42 home win. Rewatch the game. The Lions, who led by eight at halftime, trailed by four, 31-27, late in the...

CLARION, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO