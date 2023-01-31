Read full article on original website
Related
Former Oklahoma DB Finds Transfer Destination
Jordan Mukes was a 4-star prospect from nearby Choctaw when he signed with the Sooners, but needed move on through the transfer portal.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan flips highly-touted DL from Pac-12 program on National Signing Day
Michigan pulled off an impressive National Signing Day flip on Wednesday afternoon. The Wolverines picked up a commitment from former Stanford commit Cameron Brandt. He’s a defensive lineman who had been committed to the Cardinal since July. However, an official visit to Ann Arbor in January was evidently enough...
Final Pac-12 recruiting rankings for 2023 cycle
For the fifth straight season, the Oregon Ducks have maintained their spot atop the Pac-12 Conference when it comes to recruiting. While there have been coaching changes across the league, the Ducks have consistently been better than the rest when it comes to acquiring talent and bringing it to Eugene. Whether it’s national recruiting with players from Texas or Florida or local recruiting from the USC Trojans’ backyard in Los Angeles, there are few players the Ducks have been unable to get over the past several years if they want them. Wednesday was another great day for Dan Lanning and the Ducks,...
Five-Star Tight End Announces Unusual National Signing Day Decision
Tight end Duce Robinson of Pinnacle high school in Arizona is one of the more highly sought-after targets by top college football programs. A 5-star recruit, Robinson has received offers from five programs but is thought to have honed in on the Georgia Bulldogs or USC Trojans as his college ...
flosoftball.com
THE Spring Games Will Help Kick Off 2023 Collegiate Softball Season
The 2023 college softball season gets underway in the coming days, with numerous tournaments and invitationals taking place across the southern United States. Teams will begin what they hope will be a long season that concludes with dreams of a championship coming true at the end. One of the most...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma
Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
This Is Texas' Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
Oklahoma’s schedule is underwhelming
As a fan of this game we all know and love, I couldn’t care less about the Oklahoma Sooners getting favorable matchups during the regular season. I’m the kind of fan that just wants to see good football. With that being said, you could imagine my disappointment when...
KFOR
High school player signs NIL deal
A high school softball player has signed an NIL deal. Oklahoma receiving more than $23 million for safer …. One person is in custody after a chase in Oklahoma City. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. Stillwater police chase ends...
What Andy Enfield said following USC men's basketball's 80-70 win over Washington State
USC survived a scare from Washington State, but ultimately hung on to win by 10
Oklahoma Adds Another In-State O-Lineman
A member of the 2023 recruiting class, Kenny Wermy started in the Blue Grey All-America Game and was a standout offensive and defensive lineman at Cache.
Perfect at home, No. 9 UCLA faces Washington State
No. 9 UCLA seeks to stretch the nation’s longest active home winning streak to 21 games when it battles Washington
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham on his method of recruiting
ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham on being extremely honest when recruiting players and how he needs people to come to the Spring game to activate the Valley.
FOX Sports
Washington State visits USC after Ellis' 31-point game
Washington State Cougars (10-13, 5-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -6.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts the Washington State Cougars after Boogie Ellis scored 31 points in USC's 77-64 victory against the UCLA Bruins. The Trojans have gone 10-1 in home games....
flosoftball.com
Puerto Vallarta College Challenge: Oklahoma State, Oregon, Vols Headline
The long wait is almost over. It has been more than six months since college softball was on the airwaves and some of the most talented female athletes in sports today were able to hone their crafts against another team in an official game. In February, the stretch without softball...
COMMIT: Illini add in-state DB Mac Resetich to Class of 2023
Illinois made a surprise late recruiting addition last February by adding in-state sleeper Matthew Bailey, who went on to total three interceptions as a true freshman. A year later, the Illini have added another surprise sleeper on Signing Day. Spring Valley Hall defensive back Mac Resetich announced his commitment to...
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma
Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
Oklahoma’s best high school boys basketball players: Meet the state's top post players
By Glen Brockenbush Photo of Del City's Brandon Garrison by Michael Kinney With modern basketball revolving around athletic wing play and sniper-like shooting (not to mention the fact that not everyone hits the genetic lottery and grows to be 6-foot-9), the dominant big man has almost ...
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
Comments / 0