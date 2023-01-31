ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan flips highly-touted DL from Pac-12 program on National Signing Day

Michigan pulled off an impressive National Signing Day flip on Wednesday afternoon. The Wolverines picked up a commitment from former Stanford commit Cameron Brandt. He’s a defensive lineman who had been committed to the Cardinal since July. However, an official visit to Ann Arbor in January was evidently enough...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Pac-12 recruiting rankings for 2023 cycle

For the fifth straight season, the Oregon Ducks have maintained their spot atop the Pac-12 Conference when it comes to recruiting. While there have been coaching changes across the league, the Ducks have consistently been better than the rest when it comes to acquiring talent and bringing it to Eugene. Whether it’s national recruiting with players from Texas or Florida or local recruiting from the USC Trojans’ backyard in Los Angeles, there are few players the Ducks have been unable to get over the past several years if they want them. Wednesday was another great day for Dan Lanning and the Ducks,...
EUGENE, OR
flosoftball.com

THE Spring Games Will Help Kick Off 2023 Collegiate Softball Season

The 2023 college softball season gets underway in the coming days, with numerous tournaments and invitationals taking place across the southern United States. Teams will begin what they hope will be a long season that concludes with dreams of a championship coming true at the end. One of the most...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma

Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

High school player signs NIL deal

A high school softball player has signed an NIL deal. Oklahoma receiving more than $23 million for safer …. One person is in custody after a chase in Oklahoma City. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. Stillwater police chase ends...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Washington State visits USC after Ellis' 31-point game

Washington State Cougars (10-13, 5-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -6.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts the Washington State Cougars after Boogie Ellis scored 31 points in USC's 77-64 victory against the UCLA Bruins. The Trojans have gone 10-1 in home games....
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini add in-state DB Mac Resetich to Class of 2023

Illinois made a surprise late recruiting addition last February by adding in-state sleeper Matthew Bailey, who went on to total three interceptions as a true freshman. A year later, the Illini have added another surprise sleeper on Signing Day. Spring Valley Hall defensive back Mac Resetich announced his commitment to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma

Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

