Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
West Virginia State Police investigating propane theft in Upshur County
The West Virginia State Police's Buckhannon detachment is investigating a propane theft that happened late Tuesday night in Upshur County.
Police seek volunteers for ‘large-scale’ search for missing Wood County, West Virginia, woman
The Parkersburg Police Department is putting together a volunteer group to search for a woman who has been missing for almost two months.
lootpress.com
Ohio man arrested in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This morning, February 2, 2023, deputies received notification for a welfare check on two males unconscious inside a vehicle parked in a private driveway in Victor. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel were able to wake the individuals, where one proceeded to throw drug paraphernalia in a trash can before fleeing on foot toward Ansted. Deputies apprehended the individual, who ended up being wanted on Ohio felony warrants for “Dangerous Drugs.”
wchstv.com
Volunteers being sought for large-scale search planned for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are seeking volunteers for a large-scale effort planned for Saturday to search for a Wood County woman who has been missing for more than two months. Gretchen Fleming, 28, was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg....
WVNT-TV
Testing in Paint Creek to continue after West Virginia Turnpike chemical spill
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says they have hired an independent lab, ALS, to process test samples from Paint Creek, following the chemical spill that resulted from a tractor-trailer crash in August 2022. Commissioners say they will hire an environmental consultant to recommend locations where samples...
connect-bridgeport.com
State Police: Missing Area Elderly Man Found Dead
WDTV is reporting that the West Virginia State Police say 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was found dead near his home. His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death, troopers said. Authorities said foul play is not suspected. A Silver Alert...
Dairy Winkle awarded $35K for rebuilding after fire as ‘thank you’ for owner’s community service
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has awarded $35,000 in funding to one of the owners of Dairy Winkle to help rebuild the business after a fire last month. Commissioners say Kerry “Paco” Ellison and Jenny Ellison were presented with $25,000 in funding from ALLKAN, and $10,000 in funding from UKAN to […]
lootpress.com
Mercer County Deputy cleared of any wrongdoing after dog attack
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County Deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing involving an incident at his home. According to WV State Police, on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the evening hours, Deputy Matt Horn was at his residence in an off-duty status. Deputy Horn had exited his residence with his two small dogs and went to his mailbox, which is located at the end of his driveway that intersects with the main roadway. His dogs remained within the boundaries of his property and close to the residence. As Deputy Horn returned to his driveway, the neighbor’s dog darted across the main road from the residence of its owners and onto Deputy Horn’s property. Deputy Horn reports hearing something approaching him from behind. As he turned, he saw the German Shepard, that he knew to be his neighbor’s dog, approaching him quickly and in an aggressive manner, barking, growling, and with its teeth showing. Deputy Horn retreated further into his property, actually running into the front of one of his vehicles, and drew his firearm from its concealed carry position. The dog then directed its attack to that of Deputy Horn’s dogs. Deputy Horn fired a shot which struck the German Shepard and stopped the attack. The shot that was fired was a fatal shot.
2 taken to hospital after Kanawha County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (10:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a crash in the Pinch area on Wednesday morning. KCSO says that crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 3900 block of Indian Creek Rd. at around 9 a.m. They say that one vehicle was traveling out of […]
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 279 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 25; State Deaths at 7,866
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Feb. 2) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 635,132 with an increase of 279 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
WDTV
Couple says off duty deputy killed their German Shepherd
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sophia and Jay Kelly say their dog Zero was killed by their neighbor after the dog went outside to use the bathroom. They say he was house-trained, so they routinely let him out to go, but on a recent occasion, it was anything but routine when Zero left their porch.
lootpress.com
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department mourning the loss of lieutenant
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their deputies. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department made the following post on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness that the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department announces the untimely passing of Lieutenant Charles R. Smith, an eighteen-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department.
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County resident among latest reported COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A resident from Wood County was confirmed among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported another 13 deaths from the virus in the 24-hour period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning,...
Harrison County roadway closed after vehicle strikes power pole
A Harrison County roadway is shut down following an accident involving an electrical pole.
Body found near Rail Trail in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A woman’s body was found in a wooded area in Beckley on February 1, 2023. According to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, officers received a call just after 4 p.m. stating that someone had found a woman’s body in the woods at the end of Scott […]
WDTV
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
Kanawha County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Karen L. Hodges, also known as “Karen Igo,” “Karen Clay,” “Karen Richmond,” and “Karen Gessel,” 49, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to three counts of securities fraud. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
WVNT-TV
Two inmates transported from SRJ after apparent overdoses
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Two inmates from Southern Regional Jail were reportedly taken to a local hospital after they were showing signs of overdosing. According to information from Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates were transported from SRJ grounds to a local hospital after they were showing signs of overdosing.
