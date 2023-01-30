Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
ALLO celebrates Sidney grand opening
SIDNEY -- ALLO Fiber's presence became official Thursday with a grand opening at their new office. ALLO Fiber is busy installing fiber optics in the Sidney community. Thursday's grand opening celebrated the office location at 638 Illinois St., Sidney. The ribbon-cutting completed a day of celebrating that included drawings, an open house throughout the day and drinks and appetizers with the ribbon cutting that night.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Topples Rated Colorado Teams
SIDNEY – The Lady Raider and Red Raider basketball teams did more than just survive against a pair of ranked 3A Colorado teams Wednesday at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility. A huge third quarter helped Sidney pull away from the fourth ranked Yuma girls for a 66-41 win, while the Red Raiders built a 20-point halftime lead and cruise to a 78-45 win over the number five rated Yuma boys.
News Channel Nebraska
Elevate Community Conversations hosting event on 'The Invisible Injury'
SIDNEY -- Elevate Community Conversations will be hosting a public event on the impact of traumatic brain injuries. Elevate Community Conversations will be hosting a public meeting 6 p.m. February 22 at the Sidney High School Performing Arts Center to discuss TBIs. Featured speakers will be from the Nebraska Brain Injury Alliance. The event is free and open to the public.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney High School releases Honor Roll
SIDNEY -- Sidney High School recently announced the first semester honor rolls. In the Second Quarter, 10 seniors earned straight A's, 12 juniors earned straight A's, 14 sophomores earned straight A's and 20 freshmen earned straight A's. 12th Grade Straight A Second Quarter: Gavin Cole Allen, Jesse Robert Cortney, Rheo...
News Channel Nebraska
Fund established for injured child care director
SIDNEY -- The family of Rhonda Halligan needs the community's help. On Jan. 26, 2023, Halligan, director of Here Wee Grow Child Development Center in Sidney, was driving on Interstate 80 to Cheyenne, Wyo., when she was in a serious vehicle accident. She suffered serious injuries to the left side...
News Channel Nebraska
Leyton boys move to 18-0 with win over Sedgwick County Tuesday
JULESBURG - Senior Dillion Juelfs scored 18 points, senior Justin Ernest added 17, and the Leyton boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a 65-29 victory over Sedgwick County Tuesday evening in Julesburg. Junior Jonathan Kruse chipped in 14 points. Sophomore Jaxon Carlson finished with 10 points to lead the Cougars.
News Channel Nebraska
Chamber reviews 2022, plans for new year
CHAPPELL -- The Chappell Chamber of Commerce held its first meeting of 2023 Wednesday. The February 1 meeting included a review of December minutes and the treasurer's report. Audit of the checkbooks was tabled to the March meeting. The Chamber also reviewed membership forms and dues. The Chappell Chamber of...
News Channel Nebraska
Staff, students share vision of a new superintendent
Staff at Sidney Public Schools are seeking a new superintendent who is a communicator and an administrator. Ryan Plummer Sidney High School's principal, wants the new superintendent to have strong administrative and people skills. Plummer also wants to make sure the young staff are staying positive and still have that competitive drive. Plummer wants to keep the string of good communication and presence in the schools the same if not better.
