Staff at Sidney Public Schools are seeking a new superintendent who is a communicator and an administrator. Ryan Plummer Sidney High School's principal, wants the new superintendent to have strong administrative and people skills. Plummer also wants to make sure the young staff are staying positive and still have that competitive drive. Plummer wants to keep the string of good communication and presence in the schools the same if not better.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO