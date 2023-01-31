Harrison County (West Virginia) officials hope larger Animal Control facility will help reduce euthanizations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Coach Tyrone Asterino doesn’t believe his East Fairmont boys basketball team was at its best Thursday. But it was still enough for the Bees to defeat Liberty on the road, 66-47. “Didn’t play very well execution-wise, effort-wise,” Asterino said. “But to come on the road and get a win in the league, it’s a good positive thing there.”

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO