WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball playoff qualifiers through Jan. 30

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Kendall Berger fights for a loose ball with North Allegheny’s Lyida Betz last Thursday.

The 2023 WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down and the playoff field is starting to grow.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting on Monday, Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Monday.

Class 6A

4 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Norwin Knights

North Allegheny Tigers

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Class 5A

7 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Indiana Little Indians

Oakland Catholic Eagles

McKeesport Tigers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

South Fayette Lions

Trinity Hillers

Lincoln Park Leopards

Class 4A

11 of a possible 15 teams have clinched a playoff spot

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Freeport Yellowjackets

Blackhawk Cougars

Quaker Valley Quakers

Beaver Bobcats

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Belle Vernon Leopards

West Mifflin Titans

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Class 3A

10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

Mohawk Warriors

Avonworth Antelopes

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Yough Cougars

South Park Eagles

Class 2A

14 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Freedom Bulldogs

Shenango Wildcats

Aliquippa Quips

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Brentwood Spartans

Fort Cherry Rangers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Clairton Bears

Winchester Thurston Bears

Washington Little Prexies

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

California Trojans

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Class A

8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Union Scotties

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Monessen Greyhounds

West Greene Pioneers

St. Joseph Spartans

Riverview Raiders