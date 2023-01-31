Read full article on original website
WVNews
Upshur (West Virginia) commissioners hear update on Senior Center programs
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (W.Va. News) — The Upshur County Commission met Thursday morning for their regularly scheduled weekly meeting. Commissioners welcomed Tracie Thompson, Executive Director of the Upshur County Senior Citizens’ Opportunity Center to give a presentation on the center’s services and activities.
Nearly 30 arraignments conducted in Taylor County, West Virginia Circuit Court
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County Circuit Court boasted a full docket on Tuesday, as nearly 30 individuals faced arraignment on various charges. Among those present in front of 19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Shawn D. Nines were three people accused of counterfeiting by direct indictment from the state.
58-year-old woman from Wood County latest West Virginian to die from COVID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 58-year-old Wood County female is the latest COVID casualty in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also on Friday reported 897 active COVID-19 cases statewide. The death toll was at 7,867.
Buckhannon-Upshur boys hold off Lewis County, 49-46
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur seized control of the game midway through the fourth quarter and held off a furious final-minute comeback attempt to defeat Lewis County 49-46 and complete the season sweep of the Route 33 Rivalry on Thursday night. Lewis County took an early slim lead...
West Virginia quarterbacking great Rasheed Marshall recovering from pulmonary embolism
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A couple of weeks back, this tweet showed up on my Twitter feed:. “Thank you @NealBrown_WVU and the entire @WVUfootball program for their thoughts and prayers after a recent health issue I received a heartfelt message in the mail that really lifted my spirits as I embark on this journey to recovery.”
Bearcat swimmers look to make their mark in Region III meet
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — After four school records were broken as part of a stellar outing for the Grafton Bearcats swim teams in the Big 10 Conference championship meet last weekend, coach Heather England and her team have their sights set on reaching even greater heights at the Region III meet in Bridgeport this Saturday.
WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital welcomes Reba Harward to the Center for Women’s Health
BUCKHANNON, W.VA. – WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is pleased to welcome Reba Harward, certified nurse midwife, to its Center for Women’s Health team. She will begin seeing patients in February. Harward, a Belington native, wants to enhance the health literacy of West Virginia women by creating...
Boulden scores 41 to lead SH to win over Doddridge
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Corey Boulden poured in a game-high 41 points to lead Class AA No. 4 South Harrison to a 87-52 victory over Class A No. 7 Doddridge County in Little Kanawha Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Craig M. Kellar Gymnasium. Boulden was...
Calendar of Events for Friday
Clarksburg First Friday, 4:30-8 p.m. Live music, vendors, food trucks at GoreLuxe Complex, West Pike Street. Youth dance (ages 12 & under) with DJ & chocolate foundation at Harrison Senior Citizens’ Center (5:30-7:30). Cake & cookie decorating contest at Art Gallery on Main Street. “Love Songs from Broadway to Italy” at Robinson Grand, 7:30 p.m. Model Railroad Club, Clarksburg History Museum, downtown businesses & restaurants have extended hours. Free shuttle service. Clarksburg Visitors Bureau, 304-622-2157.
Fairmont Senior blitzes North Marion in 2nd half
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For a half, it looked like North Marion and Fairmont Senior were on their way to a classic finish at the Field House. But the Class AAA No. 2 Polar Bears turned it on in a major, major way, closing on a 49-10 run to beat the Huskies, 81-40, on Thursday night and rebound from Saturday’s first loss of the season to now-No. 1 Shady Spring.
WVU football adds defensive lineman to 2023 class
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown noted that his program would not have a busy signing day in February as it received most of its letters of intent in the early December period, but the Mountaineers did add one player to their incoming 2023 roster Wednesday when Corey McIntyre Jr. followed up on his verbal commitment with his official signing.
3 Cougars reach double figures in 55-49 win over Grafton
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars put three players in double figures and led for almost the entire second half en route to collecting a 55-49 win over the Grafton Bearcats on Thursday night. “Offensively, I thought that it was a balanced team effort. We worked the...
WVU falls to No. 15 TCU in Fort Worth
West Virginia went to Fort Worth Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU, but instead, it was the Horned Frogs who got revenge for the Mountaineers’ 74-64 victory 13 days ago in Morgantown. This time Texas Christian (17-5, 6-3) turned the tables on WVU (13-9,...
