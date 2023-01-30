Read full article on original website
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
KATV
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Scipio Africanus Jones; prominent Little Rock attorney
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scipio Africanus Jones, commonly known as S. A. Jones was born to an enslaved woman and would later become known as one of the most notable businessmen and attorneys in central Arkansas. Jones was born in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County to Jemmina Jones,...
littlerocksoiree.com
Nationwide RSI Group Headquartered in Little Rock
Owned and managed by Pamela Mobley, the RSI Group is an independent municipal advisory firm that provides balanced, independent evaluations of potential financing to state and local governments. The firm is uniquely positioned to provide services that facilitate debt issuance from structuring to closing. A privately owned company headquartered in Little Rock, the RSI Group has additional offices in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and New York.
fayettevilleflyer.com
2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists announced
The Department of Arkansas Heritage has announced the finalists for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The program, now in its seventh year, recognizes Arkansas restaurants, proprietors, food-themed events, and influential Arkansas restaurants that have since ceased operations. Public nominations are accepted each fall, while finalists and winners in...
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
Family needs help finding missing Lonoke County 18-year-old
A Lonoke County teen, missing for over two weeks, leaves his family begging for the community's help.
Disney’s Aladdin makes stop in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The hit Broadway musical Aladdin is coming to the Robinson Center. Tickets are currently on sale for performances that begin Wednesday, February 1 through Sunday, February 5. Tickets start as low as $37. Visit the Celebrity Attractions website for more information.
tourcounsel.com
McCain Mall | Shopping mall in North Little Rock, Arkansas
McCain Mall is shopping mall located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and is the largest mall in the Little Rock Metro and third largest enclosed mall in Arkansas. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, JCPenney, and Regal Cinemas.
magnoliareporter.com
Porchia makes UALR Dean's List
Alexus Porchia of McNeil has been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Dean's List recognized nearly 1,150 students with superior academic performances at the end of the semester. To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock...
KATV
North Little Rock Sanitation Department not running routes Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Sanitation Department announced on Wednesday morning it will not be running its routes today due to weather. The sanitation department said the pickups will start back up when the weather starts to clear up and the landfill opens back up. For more...
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files to take embattled Big Country Chateau into receivership
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he believes the owners of an embattled Little Rock apartment are failing their tenants and wants someone else to take over the property
KTLO
4 area schools stay in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway remains No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 28. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
KATV
Ice accumulations expected for Wednesday, temperatures to get above freezing Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Winter weather has caused most of Central Arkansas to suffer from icy roads and risky driving conditions, but looking forward to Thursday temperature are suspected to get above freezing. James Bryant said there will be some additional ice accumulations for Wednesday night to early Thursday...
Little Rock, North Little Rock schools switch to remote learning ahead of Tuesday ice storm
Schools in Little Rock and North Little Rock are planning to online Tuesday due to an impending ice storm prepped to sweep through Arkansas
Emergency shelter opens in Little Rock due to freezing temps, what those staying there have to say
As temperatures drop below freezing, the City of Little Rock and The Van are making sure everyone has a warm place to rest their head.
North Little Rock fire marshal gives tips on keeping warm safely when the power goes out
All eyes will be on the power lines with another round of winter weather headed for central Arkansas, and if power goes out, local fire departments say they want people to be prepared with ways to stay warm and stay safe.
uams.edu
UAMS Accepting Applications from K-12 Students for Pathways Academy Summer Programs in Eight Cities
Jan. 31, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for its Pathways Academy program for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Pathways Academy is an educational and community engagement program that focuses on preparing...
armoneyandpolitics.com
Small Business Owner Hosts Buffalo River Cleanup
Hot Springs native Kyle Tabor has always had an affinity for an adventurous lifestyle. After growing up in the Spa City, Tabor made the short move to Conway where he would attend the University of Central Arkansas. He decided to take some time to travel after getting his degree, which is when Tabor noticed himself falling in love with the local coffee shops at each destination, as well as the support that each community gave those shops.
KATV
Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
One Little Rock resident cuts down on the grocery store bill by having his own chickens
The price of eggs continue to soar in grocery stores across the country.
