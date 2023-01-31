ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, WA

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Anthony Spada testifies, defense rests in Walla Walla child molestation trial

Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321. Jeremy covers courts, public safety and education for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism. He pursued a career in journalism in his 30s because he feels real, dependable news is important now more than ever. He aims to shine a light on both the good and bad that happens in the Valley. He is a big fan of all the EWU sports teams. Jeremy grew up in California but has lived in eastern Washington since 2001. When he’s not working, Jeremy loves spending time with his wife, Hanna, and their Goldendoodle, Nala. Follow Jeremy on Twitter @ub_jeremy.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

The Pasco Fire Department holds a one of its kind training in Washington

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department is holding a new training for their academy recruits to prepare them for a shift at a fire station. The recruits are being put through a 24-hour shift that includes situations such as car fires, motor vehicle accidents, medical emergencies, going to a call and it being canceled and going grocery shopping for the fire station and being called back to go to a call.
PASCO, WA
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Umatilla tribes legalize cannabis possession on their land

Umatilla tribes vote to align cannabis policy with Oregon law. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have legalized cannabis possession on their land. The East Oregonian reports the tribes’ Board of Trustees approved the change Monday night. Changing the policy brings the tribes in line with Oregon law. Anyone 21 or older can now possess and consume cannabis on the reservation. The change does not immediately legalize business operations for marijuana, however. The trustees said they are reviewing policies currently and will decide in the future if they want to approve businesses. (OPB Staff)
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Is New Kennewick Food Park Trying to Copy Beloved Tri-Cities Brand?

If you have seen advertisements for a new Fat Cat Food Park being built in Kennewick, you might be surprised to find out who is NOT partnered with the project. I saw the new Fat Cat Food Park being advertised in Kennewick and went to congratulate the owners of El Fat Cat Grill located less than a block away. El Fat Cat has been making amazing food in the same Kennewick location at 539 N Edison St since 2011 and has won the "Best of Tricities Favorite Food Truck" for 8 years in a row. Turns out they are not partners or affiliated at all and have been getting a lot of questions from customers.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

SR 240 in Kennewick to close for ramp repairs Feb 1

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers about the closure of the eastbound on-ramp from Columbia Park Trail to westbound SR 240 starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 through 1 a.m. February 2. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation the closure is...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WW pursuit ends in arrest

WALLA WALLA – A pursuit through Walla Walla ended with a vehicle hanging partially over the edge of the Mill Creek Channel and the driver being arrested Tuesday night. At 6:50 p.m., Walla Walla police officers were in the area of Evergreen and Roosevelt streets when they spotted a vehicle that had eluded law enforcement on multiple occasions. When the officers turned around in an attempt to get the license plate and identify the driver, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
WALLA WALLA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Man identified in fatal crash with truck in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department released the name of the man who died after he was hit by a truck Tuesday morning. Authorities said Ryan Shepard, 40, died after he stepped into the street near the intersection of West 14th Avenue and Olympia Street. According to a preliminary...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

YCSO investigating deadly crash in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is currently on the scene of a deadly crash on the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd in Sunnyside. According to Casy Schilperoort with the YCSO the crash happened around 7 a.m. when a car reportedly drove into a building. Van...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland PD: Suspect in McMurray St. shooting on the run, considered armed and dangerous

A suspect in last week’s shooting on McMurray St. is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richland Police Department. In a Facebook post, Richland PD claimed that while attempting to arrest the suspect, Michael Reep, at a house in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland, Reep drove his car into two parked police cars and drove away despite the spike strips police had put down ahead of time.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KFD responds to electrical fire at Kennewick home

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) crews responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of S. Morain St. around 9:25 p.m. on February 1. When fire crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the house. Water was applied to an outside wall on the back of the house and the fire was put out.
KENNEWICK, WA

