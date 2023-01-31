Read full article on original website
‘Too close, too big.’ Strong opposition for huge Tri-Cities wind farm, despite jobs
“They are a blight and an eyesore on our beautiful hills,” said one Tri-Cities native.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Anthony Spada testifies, defense rests in Walla Walla child molestation trial
nbcrightnow.com
The Pasco Fire Department holds a one of its kind training in Washington
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department is holding a new training for their academy recruits to prepare them for a shift at a fire station. The recruits are being put through a 24-hour shift that includes situations such as car fires, motor vehicle accidents, medical emergencies, going to a call and it being canceled and going grocery shopping for the fire station and being called back to go to a call.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Umatilla tribes legalize cannabis possession on their land
Umatilla tribes vote to align cannabis policy with Oregon law. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have legalized cannabis possession on their land. The East Oregonian reports the tribes’ Board of Trustees approved the change Monday night. Changing the policy brings the tribes in line with Oregon law. Anyone 21 or older can now possess and consume cannabis on the reservation. The change does not immediately legalize business operations for marijuana, however. The trustees said they are reviewing policies currently and will decide in the future if they want to approve businesses. (OPB Staff)
Is New Kennewick Food Park Trying to Copy Beloved Tri-Cities Brand?
If you have seen advertisements for a new Fat Cat Food Park being built in Kennewick, you might be surprised to find out who is NOT partnered with the project. I saw the new Fat Cat Food Park being advertised in Kennewick and went to congratulate the owners of El Fat Cat Grill located less than a block away. El Fat Cat has been making amazing food in the same Kennewick location at 539 N Edison St since 2011 and has won the "Best of Tricities Favorite Food Truck" for 8 years in a row. Turns out they are not partners or affiliated at all and have been getting a lot of questions from customers.
nbcrightnow.com
SR 240 in Kennewick to close for ramp repairs Feb 1
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers about the closure of the eastbound on-ramp from Columbia Park Trail to westbound SR 240 starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 through 1 a.m. February 2. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation the closure is...
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
A beloved Pasco police captain is being remembered for his decades of caring
The former farmer joined the Pasco Police Department in 1970.
elkhornmediagroup.com
WW pursuit ends in arrest
WALLA WALLA – A pursuit through Walla Walla ended with a vehicle hanging partially over the edge of the Mill Creek Channel and the driver being arrested Tuesday night. At 6:50 p.m., Walla Walla police officers were in the area of Evergreen and Roosevelt streets when they spotted a vehicle that had eluded law enforcement on multiple occasions. When the officers turned around in an attempt to get the license plate and identify the driver, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
5 school employees save a Tri-City student’s life after his heart stopped
“(The student) is going to come back to us, and the only reason is because of this crew.”
Want a summer job? Richland is hiring park rangers, utility workers and more
The positions range in skill level and a variety of hours.
Why the Most Expensive Tri-Cities Home for Sale is Really a Steal!
Want to explore the most expensive house for sale in Tri-Cities Washington right now? You may not know it, but the list price of over 2 million is actually a great deal!. The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Tri-Cities Washington. A list price of $2.24 million for this beautiful...
yaktrinews.com
Lethal force declared justified in 2020 Pasco Police shooting of Juan and Miguel Montalvo
PASCO, Wash. -- The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has released the Special Investigation Unit's findings involving a Pasco Police shooting from May of 2020. Juan and Miguel Montalvo were wanted for an April 29, 2020 homicide and other violent crimes that had been committed on May 17, 2020.
yaktrinews.com
Man identified in fatal crash with truck in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department released the name of the man who died after he was hit by a truck Tuesday morning. Authorities said Ryan Shepard, 40, died after he stepped into the street near the intersection of West 14th Avenue and Olympia Street. According to a preliminary...
FOX 11 and 41
YCSO investigating deadly crash in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is currently on the scene of a deadly crash on the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd in Sunnyside. According to Casy Schilperoort with the YCSO the crash happened around 7 a.m. when a car reportedly drove into a building. Van...
UPDATE | Video shows Richland suspect hit 2 police cars in dramatic escape
Richland police have released video showing Reep smash into two police cars to make an escape.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland PD: Suspect in McMurray St. shooting on the run, considered armed and dangerous
A suspect in last week’s shooting on McMurray St. is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richland Police Department. In a Facebook post, Richland PD claimed that while attempting to arrest the suspect, Michael Reep, at a house in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland, Reep drove his car into two parked police cars and drove away despite the spike strips police had put down ahead of time.
KEPR
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery at café
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man suspected of carrying out an armed robbery at a café in Weston, Oregon. The armed robbery happened on Jan. 30 around 3 a.m., at the Long Branch Café and Saloon in the 200 block of E. Main St., in Weston, Oregon.
nbcrightnow.com
KFD responds to electrical fire at Kennewick home
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) crews responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of S. Morain St. around 9:25 p.m. on February 1. When fire crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the house. Water was applied to an outside wall on the back of the house and the fire was put out.
