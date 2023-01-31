ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Early run does in Raiders

JACKSON TWP — It did not bury Seneca Valley and it came with more than enough time to come back from, but Central Catholic’s 16-0 run late in the first quarter was a hill the Raiders never got over. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can do...
Miller Minutes

I saw that “Fraiser,” one of my family’s favorite television shows, is getting a reboot. With the abundance of sequels coming out, I find myself thinking about all the stories that haven’t been told because Hollywood told us we need a sequel. Stories are truly everywhere,...
Cranberry Obituaries

——— Nana M. Bardoner Carr, CRNA, 81, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away on Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023. Marlin J. Clay, 82, of Mars, passed away on Sunday morning, Jan. 22, 2023, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars. ——— Delton E. Neal, 93, of...
Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie

“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate rises to 3.6%

The Pittsburgh region’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4% in December, marking the second consecutive month at the lowest rate the area has seen since the records began being tracked in 1976. Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate did increase two-tenths of a percent in December 2022 to 3.6%....
Tough times are no match for local programs that feed the hungry

Many and varied individuals lead programs in the county that feed the hungry through shelf-stable food distributions, community meals and other programs. And they all have one thing in common: No policies, practices, legislation or anything else will prevent them from ensuring their neighbors in need are fed. One piece...
Student charged with bringing knife to Mars High School

An 18-year-old male was charged Wednesday, Feb. 1, for bringing a knife into Mars Area High School, according to Adams Township police. Joseph Cotte-Rocco, of Mars, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a weapon on school property following an incident around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. According to charging documents, police responded...
New business Evergreen Accounting prepares for upcoming tax season

Taking the leap to work for yourself can be liberating and concerning. Amanda Green of Butler took those steps a few months ago when she founded Evergreen Accounting to provide various tax services in the Butler County area such as individual tax returns, corporate business tax returns, non-profit tax returns and others.
Butler County GOP timeline

Jan. 27 — Bill Halle, Eric Edwards and Zachary Scherer file for the name “Butler County Republican Committee” with the Department of State. March 24 — Halle, Edwards and Scherer incorporate the “Butler County Republican Committee” with the Department of State. May 2022. May...
Rochester Road project gets green light from state

CRANBERRY TWP — The board of supervisors announced Thursday that a decadelong project to improve Rochester Road will begin this year. “The board has been pressing the turnpike commission and PennDOT to move that project forward,” township manager Dan Santoro said. “And I’m happy to report tonight that, finally, there is some tangible movement on that project.”
State police make big bust in January 1970

State police busted a four-county burglary ring in 1970 that was believed to be responsible for 39 crimes in the Butler-Armstrong county area with a haul totaling more than $15,000. The Jan. 31, 1970, edition of the Butler Eagle said the investigation resulted in four arrests in relation to the...
UPDATE: Fire rekindles at Harmony warehouse

UPDATE: More than a dozen fire departments are helping to contain a three-alarm fire at Cranberry Township-based U.S. Liner Company’s three-building manufacturing facility on Utah Street in Harmony. Departments had contained a fire at the facility the sparked at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, but it rekindled at around...
State GOP to address county party struggles

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania is expected to address two factions identifying themselves as the Butler County Republican Committee in a Friday meeting. The factions — led by Gary Vanasdale and Bill Halle — both consider themselves the legitimate Republican committee in the county. The state committee is likely to rule on the issue.
Crews respond to warehouse fire

HARMONY — Crews from Butler, Beaver and Lawrence Counties responded Thursday morning to a warehouse fire at near Utah Street. A call about the fire at U.S. Liner came in around 8 a.m. According to dispatchers, fire was visible from the roof at one point. No injuries were reported.
Fire damages Harmony plastics manufacturing business

HARMONY — More than a dozen fire departments were called to fight a warehouse fire at a plastics manufacturing business Thursday — twice. A fire sparked shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday at the Cranberry Township-based U.S. Liner Company’s three-building manufacturing facility on Utah Street in Harmony. Smoke...
Resident takes complaint to state about access for disabled at Alameda Park

A Butler City resident told the county commissioners Wednesday that she complained to the state attorney general’s office about how people are unable to access the dog park and other facilities at Alameda Park during the winter. Rita Lane said county policies and practices are preventing disabled people from...

