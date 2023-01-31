Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan Daily
Michigan overcomes slow first-half shooting, blows past Northwestern 68-51
EVANSTON — Just north of the Windy City, the Michigan men’s basketball team entered the halftime break desperately needing winds of change. Its road woes looked destined to continue. Its shooting was off the mark and its offense was out of sync. The Wolverines’ offensive rebounding and varied defensive looks were the only things keeping them in it, and after four-straight road losses, history looked destined to repeat itself in Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Michigan Daily
Michigan handles Illinois despite missing leading scorer
For the first time since November, the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s starting lineup featured a new face Thursday night. With sophomore guard Laila Phelia out with a lower leg injury, sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs earned her first career start with big shoes to fill against a strong conference opponent.
Michigan Daily
Wisconsin series provides opportunity for Michigan to continue momentum
Leaving its last matchup against Wisconsin on Dec. 3, the currently-ranked No. 6 Michigan hockey team was facing different circumstances. Looking to build momentum, the Wolverines left Madison with a perplexing split — one that they could afford. Wisconsin was, and currently is, the bottom-feeder of an elite Big...
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks to remedy road woes in Evanston
When upwards of 10,000 fans regularly pack into arenas to watch one of college basketball’s most competitive conferences, it’s no surprise that winning on the road in the Big Ten is hard. “If you want to be a good team, win on the road,” Michigan assistant coach Phil...
Michigan Daily
Runners shine in contrast with field performances at Lenny Lyles Invitational
Unlike Michigan’s Indoor Track Building, the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center in Louisville doesn’t use bright colors. Both the infield and surrounding track are a monotone gray, mirroring the roof and lending a cold, industrial feel to the event. The royal blue that encloses the infield in Ann Arbor might have helped to distract fans from a mediocre field performance in the Simmons-Harvey Invitational on Jan. 21.
Michigan Daily
In a game of runs, Michigan struggles to keep pace
Basketball is a game of runs, characterized by teams trading stretches of control. But for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late, they’ve only found themselves on the wrong side of those scoring tears. The Wolverines continually watch opponents sprint ahead while struggling to string together hot...
Michigan Football: Final thoughts for Wolverines before signing day
The Michigan football program is hoping to land another commitment or two on National Signing Day and here are some final thoughts for the Wolverines. Last year, Michigan football fans were worried about Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings as the Wolverines basically had nothing going on during last year’s National Signing Day.
Michigan dominating 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star flip
With all eight predictions in their favor, Michigan is the heavy favorite to flip Sierra Canyon (CA) Chatsworth 2023 four-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt on National Signing Day. Brandt has been committed to Stanford since the end of July but has kept things open since the departure of head coach David Shaw.
Transfer Portal Target Commits To Rival
Michigan has been killing it on the transfer portal this offseason but just missed on a key target that would've really shored up the defense next fall.
Michigan State football adds final piece to 2023 recruiting class
The Spartans added a 16th and final signee for the 2023 recruiting cycle on National Signing Day...
Michigan Signee, Ronnie Bell's Little Brother, Kendrick, Can Fly
We might just end up seeing little brother follow in big brother's footsteps as Kendrick Bell attempts to become an unheralded recruit who does big things at Michigan.
wlen.com
Adrian Schools Receive Report from J.V. Basketball Game Incident from Police/Ypsilanti Admin.
Adrian, MI – A complete investigation has been conducted by the Washtenaw Police Department regarding the incident at Ypsilanti High School during the J.V. basketball game between the Adrian Maples and Ypsilanti Grizzlies on Tuesday. This includes a thorough review of video available. The following conclusions have been reported...
wdet.org
A look at Michigan charter schools
Charter schools make up a significant percent of student learning in the state. About 10% of K-12 students — most of them in Detroit and other cities — attend a charter school. These schools are a weird hybrid of public and private — giving private individuals autonomy to...
Michigan Daily
From the joint desk of Michigan in Color and Groundcover News
This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. One might think that a community street newspaper like Groundcover News is entirely different from Michigan in Color at The Michigan Daily, the long-standing student-run newspaper of the University of Michigan. But these two publications that seem disparate from the outside have more in common than one might think.
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Michigan Daily
Pass the MiC Podcast: Sit down with Groundcover News
This podcast episode is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. This episode of Pass the MiC is a special collaboration with Groundcover, a non-profit street newspaper! Executive Producers Aman and Eesha sit down with Groundcover Managing Director Lindsay Calka and a vendor who sells newspapers, James Tennant. We talk about what Groundcover is, their experiences with it and what homelessness looks like on campus, especially as it affects those at Groundcover.
Michigan Daily
‘We want to achieve these goals together’: Santa Ono discusses on-campus housing, DEI and what he gets at Pizza House
The Michigan Daily sat down with University President Santa Ono Tuesday to discuss working with students and the expansion of both on-campus housing and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He also spoke about his favorite parts of Mosher-Jordan’s dining hall and his order at Pizza House. This interview has been...
Michigan Daily
First-generation U-M students gather for winter dinner
Conversation and laughter filled the Michigan League Ballroom Wednesday as more than 200 students settled in for the first-generation winter dinner. The First-Generation Student Program organized the dinner for undergraduate and graduate first-generation students at the University of Michigan. With approximately 4,000 first-generation students at the University, the program works...
Michigan Daily
2022 Faculty Salary Disclosure Report finds salary increases up from 2021
The University of Michigan released their annual Faculty and Staff Salary Disclosure Report in Dec. 2022. According to a University Record article, at the Ann Arbor campus, both faculty and staff salary increases averaged 4.1% for the 2022 year while merit increases averaged 5.15% for deans and 4.19% for executive officers.
