Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan overcomes slow first-half shooting, blows past Northwestern 68-51

EVANSTON — Just north of the Windy City, the Michigan men’s basketball team entered the halftime break desperately needing winds of change. Its road woes looked destined to continue. Its shooting was off the mark and its offense was out of sync. The Wolverines’ offensive rebounding and varied defensive looks were the only things keeping them in it, and after four-straight road losses, history looked destined to repeat itself in Welsh-Ryan Arena.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan handles Illinois despite missing leading scorer

For the first time since November, the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s starting lineup featured a new face Thursday night. With sophomore guard Laila Phelia out with a lower leg injury, sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs earned her first career start with big shoes to fill against a strong conference opponent.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Wisconsin series provides opportunity for Michigan to continue momentum

Leaving its last matchup against Wisconsin on Dec. 3, the currently-ranked No. 6 Michigan hockey team was facing different circumstances. Looking to build momentum, the Wolverines left Madison with a perplexing split — one that they could afford. Wisconsin was, and currently is, the bottom-feeder of an elite Big...
MADISON, WI
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks to remedy road woes in Evanston

When upwards of 10,000 fans regularly pack into arenas to watch one of college basketball’s most competitive conferences, it’s no surprise that winning on the road in the Big Ten is hard. “If you want to be a good team, win on the road,” Michigan assistant coach Phil...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Runners shine in contrast with field performances at Lenny Lyles Invitational

Unlike Michigan’s Indoor Track Building, the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center in Louisville doesn’t use bright colors. Both the infield and surrounding track are a monotone gray, mirroring the roof and lending a cold, industrial feel to the event. The royal blue that encloses the infield in Ann Arbor might have helped to distract fans from a mediocre field performance in the Simmons-Harvey Invitational on Jan. 21.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Michigan Daily

In a game of runs, Michigan struggles to keep pace

Basketball is a game of runs, characterized by teams trading stretches of control. But for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late, they’ve only found themselves on the wrong side of those scoring tears. The Wolverines continually watch opponents sprint ahead while struggling to string together hot...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Football: Final thoughts for Wolverines before signing day

The Michigan football program is hoping to land another commitment or two on National Signing Day and here are some final thoughts for the Wolverines. Last year, Michigan football fans were worried about Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings as the Wolverines basically had nothing going on during last year’s National Signing Day.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan dominating 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star flip

With all eight predictions in their favor, Michigan is the heavy favorite to flip Sierra Canyon (CA) Chatsworth 2023 four-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt on National Signing Day. Brandt has been committed to Stanford since the end of July but has kept things open since the departure of head coach David Shaw.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

A look at Michigan charter schools

Charter schools make up a significant percent of student learning in the state. About 10% of K-12 students — most of them in Detroit and other cities — attend a charter school. These schools are a weird hybrid of public and private — giving private individuals autonomy to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

From the joint desk of Michigan in Color and Groundcover News

This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. One might think that a community street newspaper like Groundcover News is entirely different from Michigan in Color at The Michigan Daily, the long-standing student-run newspaper of the University of Michigan. But these two publications that seem disparate from the outside have more in common than one might think.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Pass the MiC Podcast: Sit down with Groundcover News

This podcast episode is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. This episode of Pass the MiC is a special collaboration with Groundcover, a non-profit street newspaper! Executive Producers Aman and Eesha sit down with Groundcover Managing Director Lindsay Calka and a vendor who sells newspapers, James Tennant. We talk about what Groundcover is, their experiences with it and what homelessness looks like on campus, especially as it affects those at Groundcover.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

First-generation U-M students gather for winter dinner

Conversation and laughter filled the Michigan League Ballroom Wednesday as more than 200 students settled in for the first-generation winter dinner. The First-Generation Student Program organized the dinner for undergraduate and graduate first-generation students at the University of Michigan. With approximately 4,000 first-generation students at the University, the program works...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

2022 Faculty Salary Disclosure Report finds salary increases up from 2021

The University of Michigan released their annual Faculty and Staff Salary Disclosure Report in Dec. 2022. According to a University Record article, at the Ann Arbor campus, both faculty and staff salary increases averaged 4.1% for the 2022 year while merit increases averaged 5.15% for deans and 4.19% for executive officers.
