Nashville, TN

CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg officer reassigned in connection with investigation into former chief

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Greensburg police officer is off the street and reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This comes just one week after the department's chief of police, Shawn Denning, was arrested on federal drug charges. The officer is off the street as part of the investigation into the former chief's situation."It's tough to trust when the higher-ups are doing things like that," Greensburg resident Joshua Walker said.KDKA-TV hit the street Thursday asking those who live or work in Greensburg, given the situation, "Do you trust the police?" The answers varied."There are cops out there doing good...
GREENSBURG, PA
explore venango

Cranberry Woman Charged with Defiant Trespassing

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry woman has been charged with defiant trespassing after she appeared unannounced at a residence she had been warned not to visit again. According to a criminal complaint released on January 27, a Franklin Police officer was dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of Pinoak Drive for a report that 34-year-old Kimberly Anne Jones, of Cranberry, had appeared unannounced at the residence and was reportedly trespassing.
FRANKLIN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

State police make big bust in January 1970

State police busted a four-county burglary ring in 1970 that was believed to be responsible for 39 crimes in the Butler-Armstrong county area with a haul totaling more than $15,000. The Jan. 31, 1970, edition of the Butler Eagle said the investigation resulted in four arrests in relation to the...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Teen shot in home invasion in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A teenage boy was in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood Wednesday night during a home invasion. The suspects broke into a home on Woodward Avenue and shot the victim three times, according to police. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to the 2500...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Franklin Woman Faces Felony Charge in Child Endangerment Case

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed a felony child endangerment charge against a Franklin woman after the District Attorney’s Office withdrew charges of simple assault and harassment. The following charges against 36-year-old Ashley Marie Willis, of Franklin, were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

After Three Open Heart Surgeries, Baby Amilia Continues to Fight

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — Amy Nickerson was pregnant with her daughter, Amilia Jackson, when she received the word that her unborn child was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a heart defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. Amilia was born on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler County GOP timeline

Jan. 27 — Bill Halle, Eric Edwards and Zachary Scherer file for the name “Butler County Republican Committee” with the Department of State. March 24 — Halle, Edwards and Scherer incorporate the “Butler County Republican Committee” with the Department of State. May 2022. May...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

