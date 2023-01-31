Read full article on original website
Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...DearWiseWomenNashville, TN
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
cranberryeagle.com
Jury finds 1 man guilty of second degree murder in Caitlyn Kaufman’s shooting death
A Tennessee jury on Tuesday found one of the defendants in the murder of Butler County native Caitlyn Kaufman guilty of second degree murder, and found the second defendant not guilty. The jury found DeVaunte Hill, 23, of Tennessee guilty of second degree murder in Kaufman’s Dec. 3, 2020, shooting...
Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 1, 2023
A Trumbull County grand jury returned indictments on Wednesday.
Greensburg officer reassigned in connection with investigation into former chief
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Greensburg police officer is off the street and reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This comes just one week after the department's chief of police, Shawn Denning, was arrested on federal drug charges. The officer is off the street as part of the investigation into the former chief's situation."It's tough to trust when the higher-ups are doing things like that," Greensburg resident Joshua Walker said.KDKA-TV hit the street Thursday asking those who live or work in Greensburg, given the situation, "Do you trust the police?" The answers varied."There are cops out there doing good...
Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 2, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
explore venango
Cranberry Woman Charged with Defiant Trespassing
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry woman has been charged with defiant trespassing after she appeared unannounced at a residence she had been warned not to visit again. According to a criminal complaint released on January 27, a Franklin Police officer was dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of Pinoak Drive for a report that 34-year-old Kimberly Anne Jones, of Cranberry, had appeared unannounced at the residence and was reportedly trespassing.
Suspect's mental health questioned in Woodpeckers fatal shooting
The lawyer for a Lower Burrell man awaiting trial in a fatal 2021 shooting at an Upper Burrell bar said his client’s mental health could limit his criminal responsibility for the homicide. Public defender Wayne McGrew told a Westmoreland County judge during a hearing Thursday that Daniel Moles should...
Investigation into home invasion in Greensburg leads to arrests of 2 men, 1 woman
What started as an investigation into a home invasion in Greensburg led to the arrest of three people.
Harmar man receives light sentence for 2021 Greensburg apartment shooting
After sentencing Jaron Haten-McCoy for his role in a 2021 Greensburg apartment complex shooting, Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani asked the 19-year-old how he felt. “Blessed,” Haten-McCoy answered. “Blessed extremely.”. Haten-McCoy of Harmar received a light sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and firearm possession charges.
Nearly 20 arrested in McKees Rocks area after warrant sweep
Nearly 20 people with warrants for their arrest have been taken into custody after the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office cleared over two dozen bench warrants. The sweep was conducted in McKees Rocks and Stowe, due to a recent increase in violence.
cleveland19.com
Ohio, Pennsylvania detectives search for leads in 4 cold cases that could be connected
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives in three counties aren’t giving up on cold cases that have stumped them for decades. They’re trying to figure out whether one killer could be behind the murders of four women from the Cleveland area in the 80s and 90s. All of the...
cranberryeagle.com
State police make big bust in January 1970
State police busted a four-county burglary ring in 1970 that was believed to be responsible for 39 crimes in the Butler-Armstrong county area with a haul totaling more than $15,000. The Jan. 31, 1970, edition of the Butler Eagle said the investigation resulted in four arrests in relation to the...
New details emerge regarding ex-Greensburg police chief arrested on federal drug charges
It’s been one week since Greensburg police chief Shawn Denning was arrested on federal drug charges. The 25-page federal indictment alleged that the chief helped distribute meth and cocaine for two years.
pghcitypaper.com
Lawyers demand immediate intervention in alleged medical neglect of incarcerated man
A local law firm has written to the county Jail Oversight Board demanding an immediate intervention in the jail’s alleged neglect of an incarcerated individual with an incurable disease. In the week since Pittsburgh City Paper reported on Denzelle Kendrick’s allegations that Allegheny County Jail medical providers refused him...
Local man wanted for 2 probation violations, including aggravated assault, taken into custody
A local man is behind bars, previously wanted on two probation violation warrants and new charges from the City of Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh man sentenced to prison for leading heroin trafficking ring
A Pittsburgh man will serve nearly a decade behind bars for his role as the leader of a heroin trafficking ring.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McKeeport mayoral candidate pardoned for 1993 drug convictions faces new drug charges
A McKeesport mayoral hopeful who was previously pardoned for a 1993 drug conviction is now accused of being part of what the state Attorney General’s Office called a major drug ring in Allegheny County. Corry J. Sanders, 52, was one of seven men charged on Dec. 30 following an...
wtae.com
Teen shot in home invasion in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A teenage boy was in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood Wednesday night during a home invasion. The suspects broke into a home on Woodward Avenue and shot the victim three times, according to police. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to the 2500...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Faces Felony Charge in Child Endangerment Case
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed a felony child endangerment charge against a Franklin woman after the District Attorney’s Office withdrew charges of simple assault and harassment. The following charges against 36-year-old Ashley Marie Willis, of Franklin, were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial...
explore venango
After Three Open Heart Surgeries, Baby Amilia Continues to Fight
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — Amy Nickerson was pregnant with her daughter, Amilia Jackson, when she received the word that her unborn child was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a heart defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. Amilia was born on...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County GOP timeline
Jan. 27 — Bill Halle, Eric Edwards and Zachary Scherer file for the name “Butler County Republican Committee” with the Department of State. March 24 — Halle, Edwards and Scherer incorporate the “Butler County Republican Committee” with the Department of State. May 2022. May...
