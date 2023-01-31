ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cranberryeagle.com

SV divers meeting challenge of pool record

JACKSON TWP — It is often said that records are made to be broken, but Isaiah Clerkley and Sam Hersick have taken it to another level. The Seneca Valley divers, a junior and senior respectively, have combined to break their pool's record score three times this winter. Entering the...
SENECA, PA
wtae.com

Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL basketball scoring record

PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvania basketball has a new all-time scoring champion. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini moved into the top spot on the WPIAL boys' basketball list during a game against Neighborhood Academy on Tuesday evening. Cugini eclipsed the total of 2,838 career points scored by Tom Pipkins at...
GIBSONIA, PA
ysusports.com

Penguins Announce February Signees

Youngstown State Head Football Coach Doug Phillips announced the signees for the Penguins' class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon. Below is a list of who has signed to join the YSU program:. Vinny Ballone. Athlete. 6-5, 200. Lowellville High School. Lowellville, Ohio. High School: First-team All-Ohio Division VII selection…was named...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Tribune-Review

Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official

A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Obituaries

——— Nana M. Bardoner Carr, CRNA, 81, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away on Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023. Marlin J. Clay, 82, of Mars, passed away on Sunday morning, Jan. 22, 2023, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars. ——— Delton E. Neal, 93, of...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Miller Minutes

I saw that “Fraiser,” one of my family’s favorite television shows, is getting a reboot. With the abundance of sequels coming out, I find myself thinking about all the stories that haven’t been told because Hollywood told us we need a sequel. Stories are truly everywhere,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghbeautiful.com

The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh

The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Herman C. Frank II, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayor Herman C. Frank II, of Washingtonville, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with his wife and son by his side, following a six-month battle with chemo complications. He was born on August 29, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His late father was...
WASHINGTONVILLE, OH
pittsburghmagazine.com

How a Pittsburgh-Area Forest, Once Used by a Bootlegger, is Now a Protected Green Space

A forest of hemlocks, hollies and ferns, home to foxes and coyotes, and once the hideout of a notorious bootlegger, is just 15 minutes from Downtown. Pittsburgh-area residents now have protected access to this 46-acre space called Vinegar Hollow after it was purchased by the Hollow Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization. The deal gives the land new protection and allows for publicly funded trail building to improve accessibility.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

East End Brewing is coming to the South Hills

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — East End Brewing Company says it's getting ready to open a taproom in Mt. Lebanon in March. Video above: "Chronicle: Brews of the 'Burgh" (December 2019) The new location at 651 Washington Rd., next to the Mt. Lebanon light rail station, will sell beers and ciders on tap and in cans to go.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close

Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
PITTSBURGH, PA
messengerpaper.com

Soup and Bake Sale in West Newton

The Christian Mothers of the Holy Family Church, N. Second Street in West Newton will be holding a ‘Soup and Bake Sale’ on February 11 and 12. The sales will take place after mass at 5:00PM on Feb 11 and at 12:00 noon on Feb 12. Both baked goods and soup are homemade. Soup is sold by the quart.
WEST NEWTON, PA

