Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
2023 NHL All-Star Game RostersFlurrySportsPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Related
cranberryeagle.com
SV divers meeting challenge of pool record
JACKSON TWP — It is often said that records are made to be broken, but Isaiah Clerkley and Sam Hersick have taken it to another level. The Seneca Valley divers, a junior and senior respectively, have combined to break their pool's record score three times this winter. Entering the...
Matchup of local football state champions canceled
The South Range Athletic Department has announced that the recently scheduled football matchups with Canfield in 2023 and 2024 will not take place.
wtae.com
Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL basketball scoring record
PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvania basketball has a new all-time scoring champion. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini moved into the top spot on the WPIAL boys' basketball list during a game against Neighborhood Academy on Tuesday evening. Cugini eclipsed the total of 2,838 career points scored by Tom Pipkins at...
Signing Day in the Valley: Complete list of local athletes college commitments
February 1st is National Signing Day with dozens of local student athletes making their college commitments
ysusports.com
Penguins Announce February Signees
Youngstown State Head Football Coach Doug Phillips announced the signees for the Penguins' class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon. Below is a list of who has signed to join the YSU program:. Vinny Ballone. Athlete. 6-5, 200. Lowellville High School. Lowellville, Ohio. High School: First-team All-Ohio Division VII selection…was named...
Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official
A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Nana M. Bardoner Carr, CRNA, 81, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away on Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023. Marlin J. Clay, 82, of Mars, passed away on Sunday morning, Jan. 22, 2023, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars. ——— Delton E. Neal, 93, of...
cranberryeagle.com
Miller Minutes
I saw that “Fraiser,” one of my family’s favorite television shows, is getting a reboot. With the abundance of sequels coming out, I find myself thinking about all the stories that haven’t been told because Hollywood told us we need a sequel. Stories are truly everywhere,...
pittsburghbeautiful.com
The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh
The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
wtae.com
Dozens of school delays announced as a burst of winter weather hits Pittsburgh overnight
PITTSBURGH — Dozens of schools announced they would be delayed after snow hit the Pittsburgh region late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Many of the schools experiencing delays are south of Pittsburgh. A complete list of school closings and delays can be found here.
27 First News
Herman C. Frank II, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayor Herman C. Frank II, of Washingtonville, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with his wife and son by his side, following a six-month battle with chemo complications. He was born on August 29, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His late father was...
pittsburghmagazine.com
How a Pittsburgh-Area Forest, Once Used by a Bootlegger, is Now a Protected Green Space
A forest of hemlocks, hollies and ferns, home to foxes and coyotes, and once the hideout of a notorious bootlegger, is just 15 minutes from Downtown. Pittsburgh-area residents now have protected access to this 46-acre space called Vinegar Hollow after it was purchased by the Hollow Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization. The deal gives the land new protection and allows for publicly funded trail building to improve accessibility.
BRGR's final Pittsburgh location closes
BRGR, has closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area. The Business Times reports a sign posted in the window of the restaurant at the Galleria in Mount Lebanon indicates it has closed permanently.
Fire burns through warehouse in Harmony for 2nd time in 1 day
A three-alarm was declared after a fire rekindled at a warehouse in Harmony.
Submarine chic or spaceship sophisticated? Pittsburgh home for sale is very unique
The interior ascends to a quirky dimension.
wtae.com
East End Brewing is coming to the South Hills
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — East End Brewing Company says it's getting ready to open a taproom in Mt. Lebanon in March. Video above: "Chronicle: Brews of the 'Burgh" (December 2019) The new location at 651 Washington Rd., next to the Mt. Lebanon light rail station, will sell beers and ciders on tap and in cans to go.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close
Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
cranberryeagle.com
Emaciated Beaver County puppy recovering, information still sought
A puppy that was found emaciated in the woods in Beaver County in early January has begun his journey back to full health as information is still being sought and the amount of a reward has been increased. The puppy was extremely emaciated and soaked in urine when brought to...
messengerpaper.com
Soup and Bake Sale in West Newton
The Christian Mothers of the Holy Family Church, N. Second Street in West Newton will be holding a ‘Soup and Bake Sale’ on February 11 and 12. The sales will take place after mass at 5:00PM on Feb 11 and at 12:00 noon on Feb 12. Both baked goods and soup are homemade. Soup is sold by the quart.
Comments / 0