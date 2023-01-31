Read full article on original website
drsbdrsb
3d ago
while getting help to keep warm, their are a lot of jobs available. Time for these people to get a job and get their own place. It's thats simple. This is a chance for them to become self-sufficient, and have a better life.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
2023 NHL All-Star Game Rosters
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roof
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentence
cranberryeagle.com
Salvation Army bounces back in meeting goals, thanks to community’s response
The Salvation Army in Butler County raised an estimated 90% to 92% of its $90,000 goal for the county during this past season’s Red Kettle campaign, said Major Darlene Means of the Salvation Army’s Butler Corps on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The final push for donations came into the...
cranberryeagle.com
Emaciated Beaver County puppy recovering, information still sought
A puppy that was found emaciated in the woods in Beaver County in early January has begun his journey back to full health as information is still being sought and the amount of a reward has been increased. The puppy was extremely emaciated and soaked in urine when brought to...
cranberryeagle.com
Resident takes complaint to state about access for disabled at Alameda Park
A Butler City resident told the county commissioners Wednesday that she complained to the state attorney general’s office about how people are unable to access the dog park and other facilities at Alameda Park during the winter. Rita Lane said county policies and practices are preventing disabled people from...
cranberryeagle.com
Tough times are no match for local programs that feed the hungry
Many and varied individuals lead programs in the county that feed the hungry through shelf-stable food distributions, community meals and other programs. And they all have one thing in common: No policies, practices, legislation or anything else will prevent them from ensuring their neighbors in need are fed. One piece...
cranberryeagle.com
UPDATE: Fire rekindles at Harmony warehouse
UPDATE: More than a dozen fire departments are helping to contain a three-alarm fire at Cranberry Township-based U.S. Liner Company’s three-building manufacturing facility on Utah Street in Harmony. Departments had contained a fire at the facility the sparked at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, but it rekindled at around...
venangoextra.com
A Humane Community Making a Difference
“Seeing an animal come in with bad health, regain their strength, and go to a caring home is amazingly fulfilling, both for me and the animal,” says Dan Prichard, the kennel manager at the Venango County Humane Society. As a no-kill shelter, workers at the Humane Society never fail...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 2/1/23
Malia recently came back to us because her owners could no longer care for her. She is around 5 years old and is a very sweet girl. Her previous owners said that she is housetrained, and can be good with kids and other animals but she needs some time to warm up to them. Malia enjoys running and playing outside in our outdoor runs and enjoys laying on her soft blankets after for a snooze. Malia has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on all of her vaccines. Malia just needs a forever home, if that could be yours, apply today! Visit Malia at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Local Salvation Army receives unusual, rare donation during Red Kettle campaign
A Mercer County chapter received a unique donation in 2022.
cranberryeagle.com
Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie
“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
Some not happy about trash disposal rate increase in Sharon
The city of Sharon has a new contract with its trash disposal company. For another three and a half years, the city will be using Tri-County Industries out of Grove City, but some people are not happy about the rate increase.
cranberryeagle.com
Fire damages Harmony plastics manufacturing business
HARMONY — More than a dozen fire departments were called to fight a warehouse fire at a plastics manufacturing business Thursday — twice. A fire sparked shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday at the Cranberry Township-based U.S. Liner Company’s three-building manufacturing facility on Utah Street in Harmony. Smoke...
cranberryeagle.com
Heart health theme of women’s club meeting
The St. Ferdinand Women’s Club of Divine Grace Parish will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 in the McAndrew/Biller Hall at St. Ferdinand Roman Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road in Cranberry Township. The program will be on women's heart health and will be presented by UPMC. Refreshments will be...
beavercountyradio.com
Bernstine’s New Butler Office Location Open for Business
HARRISBURG – Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Lawrence) announced today that his district office in Butler is open to ensure continuity of constituent services. The office is located at 790 Pittsburgh Road, Butler. Office hours will be Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the telephone number is 724-847-5291.
Couple plans to open full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township
A canine-loving couple are moving ahead with plans to open a full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township. Dan and Lindsay Janoski live on 15 acres along Indian Hill Road. Lindsay Janoski grew up with fond memories of her grandparents’ former dog kennel, Mar-Ken-El in Allegheny Township. “I’ve had dogs...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinner benefit, bingos, museum trip, more
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Police ask residents to keep their doors locked
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published February 2, 2023 12:25 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) At Wednesday night’s council meeting Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane reported that 3 teens under the age of 15 were arrested for possession of stolen guns, he told council, “It’s getting crazy the parents aren’t involved. “Babies are having babies.” Some kids have nowhere to sleep, and there is no juvenile detention center since Allencrest closed several years ago. The teens have been stealing guns, drugs, and money, and there have also been thefts from local stores. Two fatalities were reported where stolen guns were used in the murders, the chief said.
Fire companies seeking to be notified of solar energy systems
Several area fire companies are asking people to notify them if their homes or businesses utilize solar energy systems.
Special window opens for Allegheny County homeowners to appeal 2022 property assessments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a new day for some homeowners in Allegheny County -- a new day with the promise of a refund.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned homeowners have 57 days to make sure they're not leaving money on the table."Anyone who bought a home in the last seven years is still being overcharged today," said Mike Suley, the most vocal foe of what he calls the "newcomers tax." He says the judge sided with the homeowners who sued the county over the tax add and now everyone can benefit."The judge said that the county was cooking the books and it's a...
cranberryeagle.com
Rochester Road project gets green light from state
CRANBERRY TWP — The board of supervisors announced Thursday that a decadelong project to improve Rochester Road will begin this year. “The board has been pressing the turnpike commission and PennDOT to move that project forward,” township manager Dan Santoro said. “And I’m happy to report tonight that, finally, there is some tangible movement on that project.”
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Beloved “Lifestyle Destination” Closes Its Doors in Sewickley
It was more than a decade ago when Danielle Franks suggested sprucing up the quaint streets of Sewickley during a local mom’s club playgroup; her friend, Kristin Bourdeau, also admitted to feeling an “itch” to do something within the community. Both had backgrounds in retail, as well...
