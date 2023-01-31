ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

cranberryeagle.com

New business Evergreen Accounting prepares for upcoming tax season

Taking the leap to work for yourself can be liberating and concerning. Amanda Green of Butler took those steps a few months ago when she founded Evergreen Accounting to provide various tax services in the Butler County area such as individual tax returns, corporate business tax returns, non-profit tax returns and others.
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Bernstine’s New Butler Office Location Open for Business

HARRISBURG – Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Lawrence) announced today that his district office in Butler is open to ensure continuity of constituent services. The office is located at 790 Pittsburgh Road, Butler. Office hours will be Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the telephone number is 724-847-5291.
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Resident takes complaint to state about access for disabled at Alameda Park

A Butler City resident told the county commissioners Wednesday that she complained to the state attorney general’s office about how people are unable to access the dog park and other facilities at Alameda Park during the winter. Rita Lane said county policies and practices are preventing disabled people from...
cranberryeagle.com

Tough times are no match for local programs that feed the hungry

Many and varied individuals lead programs in the county that feed the hungry through shelf-stable food distributions, community meals and other programs. And they all have one thing in common: No policies, practices, legislation or anything else will prevent them from ensuring their neighbors in need are fed. One piece...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinner benefit, bingos, museum trip, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate rises to 3.6%

The Pittsburgh region’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4% in December, marking the second consecutive month at the lowest rate the area has seen since the records began being tracked in 1976. Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate did increase two-tenths of a percent in December 2022 to 3.6%....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler County GOP timeline

Jan. 27 — Bill Halle, Eric Edwards and Zachary Scherer file for the name “Butler County Republican Committee” with the Department of State. March 24 — Halle, Edwards and Scherer incorporate the “Butler County Republican Committee” with the Department of State. May 2022. May...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Beaver Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Beaver Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Center Township, Pennsylvania, serving Beaver County within the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. It is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. Its anchors are Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Rural King. The mall offers more than 35 stores and services,...
MONACA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

UPDATE: Fire rekindles at Harmony warehouse

UPDATE: More than a dozen fire departments are helping to contain a three-alarm fire at Cranberry Township-based U.S. Liner Company’s three-building manufacturing facility on Utah Street in Harmony. Departments had contained a fire at the facility the sparked at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, but it rekindled at around...
HARMONY, PA
wtae.com

Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail

PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie

“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Rochester Road project gets green light from state

CRANBERRY TWP — The board of supervisors announced Thursday that a decadelong project to improve Rochester Road will begin this year. “The board has been pressing the turnpike commission and PennDOT to move that project forward,” township manager Dan Santoro said. “And I’m happy to report tonight that, finally, there is some tangible movement on that project.”
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Peeling license plate? Here's how to get it replaced

You may have seen them on the road and not even given it a second thought. But did you know that a license plate that is peeling or hard to read can get you pulled over and even fined?. "We see a ton," explained Corporal Christopher Fabian with the city...
NEW CASTLE, PA

