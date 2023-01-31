Read full article on original website
New business Evergreen Accounting prepares for upcoming tax season
Taking the leap to work for yourself can be liberating and concerning. Amanda Green of Butler took those steps a few months ago when she founded Evergreen Accounting to provide various tax services in the Butler County area such as individual tax returns, corporate business tax returns, non-profit tax returns and others.
Bernstine’s New Butler Office Location Open for Business
HARRISBURG – Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Lawrence) announced today that his district office in Butler is open to ensure continuity of constituent services. The office is located at 790 Pittsburgh Road, Butler. Office hours will be Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the telephone number is 724-847-5291.
Resident takes complaint to state about access for disabled at Alameda Park
A Butler City resident told the county commissioners Wednesday that she complained to the state attorney general’s office about how people are unable to access the dog park and other facilities at Alameda Park during the winter. Rita Lane said county policies and practices are preventing disabled people from...
Tough times are no match for local programs that feed the hungry
Many and varied individuals lead programs in the county that feed the hungry through shelf-stable food distributions, community meals and other programs. And they all have one thing in common: No policies, practices, legislation or anything else will prevent them from ensuring their neighbors in need are fed. One piece...
Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinner benefit, bingos, museum trip, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate rises to 3.6%
The Pittsburgh region’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4% in December, marking the second consecutive month at the lowest rate the area has seen since the records began being tracked in 1976. Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate did increase two-tenths of a percent in December 2022 to 3.6%....
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Four Pennsylvania Locations
Four Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Pennsylvania are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told Axios that…
Butler County GOP timeline
Jan. 27 — Bill Halle, Eric Edwards and Zachary Scherer file for the name “Butler County Republican Committee” with the Department of State. March 24 — Halle, Edwards and Scherer incorporate the “Butler County Republican Committee” with the Department of State. May 2022. May...
Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold at local Sheetz
The Sheetz earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Beaver Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Beaver Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Center Township, Pennsylvania, serving Beaver County within the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. It is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. Its anchors are Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Rural King. The mall offers more than 35 stores and services,...
Salvation Army bounces back in meeting goals, thanks to community’s response
The Salvation Army in Butler County raised an estimated 90% to 92% of its $90,000 goal for the county during this past season’s Red Kettle campaign, said Major Darlene Means of the Salvation Army’s Butler Corps on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The final push for donations came into the...
UPDATE: Fire rekindles at Harmony warehouse
UPDATE: More than a dozen fire departments are helping to contain a three-alarm fire at Cranberry Township-based U.S. Liner Company’s three-building manufacturing facility on Utah Street in Harmony. Departments had contained a fire at the facility the sparked at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, but it rekindled at around...
Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail
PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
Emaciated Beaver County puppy recovering, information still sought
A puppy that was found emaciated in the woods in Beaver County in early January has begun his journey back to full health as information is still being sought and the amount of a reward has been increased. The puppy was extremely emaciated and soaked in urine when brought to...
Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie
“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
Local state lawmaker pushing for smoking ban in casinos, private clubs
An Allegheny County Pennsylvania state lawmaker is pushing for a smoking ban in casinos and private clubs.
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work.
Rochester Road project gets green light from state
CRANBERRY TWP — The board of supervisors announced Thursday that a decadelong project to improve Rochester Road will begin this year. “The board has been pressing the turnpike commission and PennDOT to move that project forward,” township manager Dan Santoro said. “And I’m happy to report tonight that, finally, there is some tangible movement on that project.”
Peeling license plate? Here's how to get it replaced
You may have seen them on the road and not even given it a second thought. But did you know that a license plate that is peeling or hard to read can get you pulled over and even fined?. "We see a ton," explained Corporal Christopher Fabian with the city...
Fire companies seeking to be notified of solar energy systems
Several area fire companies are asking people to notify them if their homes or businesses utilize solar energy systems.
