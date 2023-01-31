ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan overcomes slow first-half shooting, blows past Northwestern 68-51

EVANSTON — Just north of the Windy City, the Michigan men’s basketball team entered the halftime break desperately needing winds of change. Its road woes looked destined to continue. Its shooting was off the mark and its offense was out of sync. The Wolverines’ offensive rebounding and varied defensive looks were the only things keeping them in it, and after four-straight road losses, history looked destined to repeat itself in Welsh-Ryan Arena.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Wisconsin series provides opportunity for Michigan to continue momentum

Leaving its last matchup against Wisconsin on Dec. 3, the currently-ranked No. 6 Michigan hockey team was facing different circumstances. Looking to build momentum, the Wolverines left Madison with a perplexing split — one that they could afford. Wisconsin was, and currently is, the bottom-feeder of an elite Big...
MADISON, WI
Michigan Daily

Michigan handles Illinois despite missing leading scorer

For the first time since November, the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s starting lineup featured a new face Thursday night. With sophomore guard Laila Phelia out with a lower leg injury, sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs earned her first career start with big shoes to fill against a strong conference opponent.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks to remedy road woes in Evanston

When upwards of 10,000 fans regularly pack into arenas to watch one of college basketball’s most competitive conferences, it’s no surprise that winning on the road in the Big Ten is hard. “If you want to be a good team, win on the road,” Michigan assistant coach Phil...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Runners shine in contrast with field performances at Lenny Lyles Invitational

Unlike Michigan’s Indoor Track Building, the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center in Louisville doesn’t use bright colors. Both the infield and surrounding track are a monotone gray, mirroring the roof and lending a cold, industrial feel to the event. The royal blue that encloses the infield in Ann Arbor might have helped to distract fans from a mediocre field performance in the Simmons-Harvey Invitational on Jan. 21.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Michigan Daily

In a game of runs, Michigan struggles to keep pace

Basketball is a game of runs, characterized by teams trading stretches of control. But for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late, they’ve only found themselves on the wrong side of those scoring tears. The Wolverines continually watch opponents sprint ahead while struggling to string together hot...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ccxmedia.org

23 Seniors Honored at Maple Grove Signing Day Ceremony

Wednesday marked another of the NCAA’s National Signing Days as high school student-athletes playing Division 1 or 2 college athletics next year sign their National Letters of Intent. At Maple Grove High School on Wednesday morning 23 athletes were honored at a special ceremony. Many of the athletes had...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Michigan Daily

From the joint desk of Michigan in Color and Groundcover News

This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. One might think that a community street newspaper like Groundcover News is entirely different from Michigan in Color at The Michigan Daily, the long-standing student-run newspaper of the University of Michigan. But these two publications that seem disparate from the outside have more in common than one might think.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Michigan Daily

First-generation U-M students gather for winter dinner

Conversation and laughter filled the Michigan League Ballroom Wednesday as more than 200 students settled in for the first-generation winter dinner. The First-Generation Student Program organized the dinner for undergraduate and graduate first-generation students at the University of Michigan. With approximately 4,000 first-generation students at the University, the program works...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KROC News

Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List

Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Michigan Daily

2022 Faculty Salary Disclosure Report finds salary increases up from 2021

The University of Michigan released their annual Faculty and Staff Salary Disclosure Report in Dec. 2022. According to a University Record article, at the Ann Arbor campus, both faculty and staff salary increases averaged 4.1% for the 2022 year while merit increases averaged 5.15% for deans and 4.19% for executive officers.
ANN ARBOR, MI

