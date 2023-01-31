Read full article on original website
Taliban asks Pakistan not to blame them for violence at home
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban-appointed foreign minister Wednesday asked Pakistani authorities to look for the reasons behind militant violence in their country instead of blaming Afghanistan. The comments from Amir Khan Muttaqi came two days after Pakistani officials said the attackers who orchestrated Monday’s suicide bombing that killed...
BBC
Pakistan mosque blast: What is behind the deadly attack?
Authorities are investigating how a suicide bomber killed at least 100 people at a mosque in a high security zone in Peshawar, Pakistan. The attack, one of the country's deadliest in recent years, has shocked Pakistanis. Most of the dead were security force members at prayer. City police who are...
Militant who killed 101 at Pakistan mosque wore uniform
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber who killed 101 people this week at a mosque in northwestern Pakistan had disguised himself in police uniform and did not raise suspicion among the guards, the provincial police chief said Thursday. The bomber arrived pushing a motorcycle at the mosque, located inside a high-security police and government compound in the city of Peshawar, said the police chief, Moazzam Jah Ansari. The bomber wore a police uniform and the guards at the site assumed he was a police officer — their colleague — and did not search him, Ansari added. Police have identified the bomber, the police chief also said, and are close to arresting suspects who helped him carry out Monday’s bombing, one of the deadliest ever in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
AOL Corp
What's behind the Pakistani Taliban's insurgency?
ISLAMABAD (AP) — When a suicide bomber struck a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, suspicion immediately fell on the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP. In a post on Twitter, a commander for the group, Sarbakaf Mohmand, claimed...
BBC
Ismail Mashal: Taliban arrests Afghan professor who backed girls' education
A university professor in Afghanistan who is an outspoken critic of the Taliban's ban on education for women and girls has been arrested in Kabul. Prof Ismail Mashal was detained on Thursday while handing out free books. He rose to prominence after he tore up his academic records live on...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
U.S. woman detained in Russia after walking calf on Red Square
Feb 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. woman was detained and fined by a Russian court on Wednesday for walking a calf on Moscow's Red Square that she said she had bought to save from slaughter, Russian state media reported.
Young Iranian Couple Jailed for 10 Years Over Video of Them Dancing in Public
A court in Tehran has sentenced two young Iranians to ten and a half years in prison for posting a video of themselves dancing in the capital’s Azadi Square, one of the sites of anti-government protests. Astiyazh Haghighi, 21, and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22, can be seen dancing in...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian threat growing, front line troops fear
Ukrainian troops on the front lines in the Donbas have told the BBC that Russian forces are "learning every day and changing their strategy" as they continue to gain ground around the heavily contested town of Bakhmut. But the soldiers also insisted that morale remains high, despite growing exhaustion after almost a year of war.
BBC
Secretive Saudi executions leave families in the dark
Executions of prisoners have been carried out in Saudi Arabia with no advance warning to their families, relatives have told the BBC. The country's execution rate has almost doubled since 2015 - according to a new human rights report - the year when King Salman and his son Mohammed bin Salman took charge.
The Jewish Press
Iran Threatens Israel Over Drone Attack in Isfahan
An unnamed Iranian official threatened the State of Israel on Monday in response to a drone attack overnight Saturday into Sunday (Jan. 28-29) on a missile production facility in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. The site that was targeted was reportedly a factory that produced and stockpiled Iranian ballistic...
The Jewish Press
Iron Dome Intercepts Iranian Fajr-1 Rocket Fired at Israel from Gaza
Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists fired a single rocket Wednesday afternoon at Jewish communities along the Gaza border. The Iron Dome aerial defense intercepted the rocket, described by Israeli media as an Iranian-made 107mm Fajr-1 missile. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated just before 5:30 pm on Wednesday, giving residents...
Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked -CNN interview
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would be willing to consider serving as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine if asked by both warring countries and the United States.
Pakistan arrests prominent political ally of ex-PM Khan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police arrested a prominent political figure in an overnight raid on his home near Islamabad days after he accused the former president of the country of plotting to kill ex-prime minister Imran Khan, officials said Thursday. The latest government move is likely to deepen political turmoil at a time when the government is facing one of its worst economic crises and is in talks to convince the International Monetary Fund to revive a $6 billion bailout. Police are expected to bring Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who served as interior minister in Khan’s government, before a judge to get permission to question him for any evidence supporting his allegation against former President Asif Ali Zardari. Islamabad police confirmed the arrest, saying Ahmed, who is the president of his small Awami Muslim League party, was in custody. Ahmed is a staunch critic of the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
Wealthy Russian undertook $90 million hack-and-trade scheme, U.S. says at trial
BOSTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A wealthy Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin made tens of millions of dollars trading on secret financial information obtained by hackers about multiple companies before it was public, a U.S. prosecutor said Monday at the start of his trial.
Russia is aiming for $200 billion of trade with China as it backs 'no limits' partnership with Beijing
Russia aims hit $200 billion of trade with China this year and vowed to bring its relationship with Beijing to a "new level." The Kremlin also reiterated its "no limits" strategic partnership with China. Russia has increasingly relied on China after being shunned by the West over its war on...
The Jewish Press
Israel Preparing for Iranian Vengeance on Civilian Targets
Israel’s security apparatus has been discussing the timing of Iran’s revenge for the damage attributed to Israel at the advanced weapons facility in Isfahan, Kan 11 reported Monday night. The Iranians are expected to attack Israeli tourists, businessmen, and senior officials abroad, as well as embassies (as they have recently done against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran), or vessels that are part-owned by Israelis.
BBC
Grays lorry deaths: Romanian man in court over 39 migrant deaths
A Romanian man has appeared in court facing manslaughter charges after the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found suffocated in a sealed lorry trailer. The victims, including 10 teenagers, were discovered in Essex in 2019. Marius Mihai Draghici is charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful...
Russian embassy says North Korea lifted lockdown in capital
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russia’s embassy in North Korea says the country has eased stringent epidemic controls in capital Pyongyang that were placed during the past five days to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. North Korea has not officially acknowledged a lockdown in Pyongyang or a re-emergence of COVID-19 after leader Kim Jong Un declared a widely disputed victory over the coronavirus in August, but the Russian embassy’s Facebook posts have provided rare glimpses into the secretive country’s infectious disease controls. The embassy posted a notice Monday issued by North Korea’s Foreign Ministry informing foreign diplomats that the “intensified anti-epidemic period” imposed in Pyongyang since Wednesday was lifted as of Monday. Last week, the embassy said that North Korean health authorities required diplomatic missions to keep their employees indoors and also measure their temperatures four times a day and report the results to a hospital in Pyongyang. It said the North Korean measures were in response to an increase in “flu and other respiratory diseases,” but it didn’t mention the spread of COVID-19 or restrictions imposed on regular citizens.
Rate of executions in Saudi Arabia almost doubles under Mohammed bin Salman
The rate of executions carried out by Saudi Arabia has almost doubled under the rule of the de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, with the past six years being among the bloodiest in the Kingdom’s modern history, a report has found. Rates of capital punishment are at historically high...
