Signing Day wrap-up: Buchholz, Vanguard, Dixie Co. players choose colleges

(WCJB) -It’s become increasingly evident over the years that North Central Florida produces an abundance of football talent. That showed on Wednesday as three NCFL schools kicked off National Signing Day by sending multiple players to the next level. Players who signed on Wednesday are as follows, according to high school.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Elijah Harris (P.K. Yonge)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Elijah Harris has the mentality of a coach on the court. Harris is the captain of the Blue Wave boys basketball team at P.K. Yonge and isn’t afraid to show a competitive personality. Harris said, “I have that dog mentality. I’m always going to be...
Girl Scout of Gateway Council distributes cookies in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Girl Scout of Gateway Council will distribute millions of cookies in Lake City on Friday. The cookie season kicked off in January and troops are now ready to deliver. The girl scout will be handing out the cookies at Farmer’s Furniture which is locate...
Alachua County Public Schools holds annual robotics competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Public Schools’ annual robotics competition will be held at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday. Nearly 250 students from elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the district will participate. Teams will demonstrate their skills in developing, building, and operating robots to perform specific...
Two missing Missouri children found safe in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs police officers say two missing kids are going back home after they were found with their fugitive mother, who has no custody rights. Kristi Gilley, 36, was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of Missouri. High Springs Police say she and the kids...
North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash

FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
Marion County Pets: Star Anise, Zeus, and Corbin

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a girl with a big heart Star Anise. This three-year-old beauty to help her with her flourish and pick up a few treats on the way.
Florida Gun Expo draws crowd

The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
