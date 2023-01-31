Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
High School Girls Basketball: Trenton drops Class 1A District 7 championship to Wildwood, 58-36
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The postseason continued in high school girls basketball. As Trenton fell to top seeded Wildwood in the Class 1A District 7 championship, 58-36. The (17-11) Tigers scored the first basket of the night when Chloe Wilkerson put up a easy layup. However, the (21-1) Warriors went on a 11-2 run and their defense was too much to handle for Trenton.
WCJB
Signing Day wrap-up: Buchholz, Vanguard, Dixie Co. players choose colleges
(WCJB) -It’s become increasingly evident over the years that North Central Florida produces an abundance of football talent. That showed on Wednesday as three NCFL schools kicked off National Signing Day by sending multiple players to the next level. Players who signed on Wednesday are as follows, according to high school.
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Elijah Harris (P.K. Yonge)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Elijah Harris has the mentality of a coach on the court. Harris is the captain of the Blue Wave boys basketball team at P.K. Yonge and isn’t afraid to show a competitive personality. Harris said, “I have that dog mentality. I’m always going to be...
WCJB
Kyle’s big night leads Gator women’s basketball team to victory over Texas A&M, 61-54
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida center Ra Shaya Kyle scored 13 points and pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds to help the Gators to a much-needed 61-54 win over Texas A&M on Thursday at the O’Connell Center. Florida (14-8, 3-6 SEC) completes a season series sweep of the last place Aggies (6-14, 1-9 SEC).
wuft.org
The ground of their practice field is too hard for tackling. The Hawthorne Hornets won the state football championship anyway
An Alachua County Public Schools spokesperson says facilities county-wide will soon be reviewed. Hawthorne Middle/High didn’t wait on upgrades to win. Above: Listen to an audio version of this story, which aired on WUFT-FM. Their facilities are some of the oldest in the county. They don’t have the newest...
Florida football: Andy Jean will be the Gators’ next great wide receiver
Florida football brought in lots of talent and lots of potential in their 2023 recruiting class. They had one of the best D-line classes in the country and reloaded in the secondary. The player with the highest upside however is on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Andy...
WCJB
Florida Horse Park hosts Grandview Invitational International Draft Horse Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Grandview Invitational International Draft Horse Show starts on Friday. The event run from Friday until Sunday at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. Gates open today at 8 a.m., and the show starts at noon. They will hold events that include the Belgian four horse...
Former Gators QB Commit Marcus Stokes Signs With West Florida
Quarterback Marcus Stokes, a former Gators commit who had his scholarship withdrawn in November, has signed with West Florida.
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
Florida Lands Former Marshall Commit Layne Swafford As PWO
Former Marshall edge rusher commitment Layne Swafford has flipped to Florida as a preferred walk-on.
WCJB
Girl Scout of Gateway Council distributes cookies in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Girl Scout of Gateway Council will distribute millions of cookies in Lake City on Friday. The cookie season kicked off in January and troops are now ready to deliver. The girl scout will be handing out the cookies at Farmer’s Furniture which is locate...
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools holds annual robotics competition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Public Schools’ annual robotics competition will be held at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday. Nearly 250 students from elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the district will participate. Teams will demonstrate their skills in developing, building, and operating robots to perform specific...
WCJB
Two missing Missouri children found safe in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs police officers say two missing kids are going back home after they were found with their fugitive mother, who has no custody rights. Kristi Gilley, 36, was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of Missouri. High Springs Police say she and the kids...
WCJB
Camp Blanding Joint Training Center hosts departure ceremony for members of Florida National Guard
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a departure ceremony for members of the Florida National Guard. These members are from the 2nd infantry battalion and 3rd cavalry squadron 54th security force assistance brigade. The event will be held at the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center post headquarters in Starke.
WCJB
North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash
FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
WCJB
Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Star Anise, Zeus, and Corbin
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a girl with a big heart Star Anise. This three-year-old beauty to help her with her flourish and pick up a few treats on the way.
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
Florida Gun Expo draws crowd
The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
