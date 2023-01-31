ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

More than a third of waterways in Buffalo Creek area don’t meet standards, says Audubon Society

By Chris Kopacz, Eagle Staff Writer
cranberryeagle.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
cranberryeagle.com

New brush truck coming to Middlesex Township

MIDDLESEX TWP — Township supervisors approved the purchase of a brush truck for the Middlesex Volunteer Fire Company on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The fire company will spend just over $311,000 for a Vengeant Ford F550 Sandstorm Fire apparatus from Glick Fire Equipment Co. The money will come from the fire company’s capital fund, which holds money saved from tax revenue given to the firefighters by the township.
MIDDLESEX, PA
cranberryeagle.com

COVID regional data

The following numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic were compiled from news releases from the state Department of Health. Allegheny: 265,692 confirmed cases, 69,899 probable, 3,781 deaths. Armstrong: 15,405 confirmed, 2,768 probable, 384 deaths. Beaver: 39,486 confirmed, 9,036 probable, 834 deaths. Clarion: 8,215 confirmed, 1,597 probable, 221 deaths. Lawrence: 15,512 confirmed,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Rep. Scialabba holds workforce development hearing

State Rep. Stephenie Scialabba, R-12th, will host a House Republican Policy Committee hearing on workforce development Thursday, Feb. 2. The hearing, titled “Empowering our Workforce,” will feature a series of discussions on preparing the workforce to meet the needs of Pennsylvania employers. Discussions will be held with Scialabba; state Rep. Josh Kail, R-15th; policy committee members; and local businesses and organizations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy