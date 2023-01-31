More than a third of waterways in Buffalo Creek area don’t meet standards, says Audubon Society

Read full article on original website
MIDDLESEX TWP — Township supervisors approved the purchase of a brush truck for the Middlesex Volunteer Fire Company on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The fire company will spend just over $311,000 for a Vengeant Ford F550 Sandstorm Fire apparatus from Glick Fire Equipment Co. The money will come from the fire company’s capital fund, which holds money saved from tax revenue given to the firefighters by the township.
SUMMIT TWP — The mysterious absence of speed limit signs along Heist Road, which curves just south of Route 422, doesn’t mean there isn’t a speed limit, township supervisors said Wednesday night. An ordinance passed almost 35 years ago still caps speed at 35 miles per hour...
The following numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic were compiled from news releases from the state Department of Health. Allegheny: 265,692 confirmed cases, 69,899 probable, 3,781 deaths. Armstrong: 15,405 confirmed, 2,768 probable, 384 deaths. Beaver: 39,486 confirmed, 9,036 probable, 834 deaths. Clarion: 8,215 confirmed, 1,597 probable, 221 deaths. Lawrence: 15,512 confirmed,...
State Rep. Stephenie Scialabba, R-12th, will host a House Republican Policy Committee hearing on workforce development Thursday, Feb. 2. The hearing, titled “Empowering our Workforce,” will feature a series of discussions on preparing the workforce to meet the needs of Pennsylvania employers. Discussions will be held with Scialabba; state Rep. Josh Kail, R-15th; policy committee members; and local businesses and organizations.
