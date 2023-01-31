More than a third of waterways in Buffalo Creek area don’t meet standards, says Audubon Society

MIDDLESEX TWP — Township supervisors approved the purchase of a brush truck for the Middlesex Volunteer Fire Company on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The fire company will spend just over $311,000 for a Vengeant Ford F550 Sandstorm Fire apparatus from Glick Fire Equipment Co. The money will come from the fire company’s capital fund, which holds money saved from tax revenue given to the firefighters by the township.

MIDDLESEX, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO