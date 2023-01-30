According to reports, former Los Angeles Dodgers executive Ralph Avila, who was the father of ex-Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila, and the grandfather of former Tigers catcher Alex Avila, has passed away at the age of 92. He is best known for his work as a scout and player development director for the Dodgers, where he worked for over three decades. Avila's contribution to the success of the Dodgers during this time was significant, and his work helped shape the team into one of the most successful franchises in baseball.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO