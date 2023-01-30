Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Talent Evaluator Shares on Concern with Bobby Miller
Keith Law of The Athletic wrote a glowing evaluation of Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller, but he did identify one area in which Miller needs to improve.
Royals Review
Kansas City is equipped to move on from Hunter Dozier
Following the 2020 season, the Kansas City Royals made the uncommon decision to extend a player after some success with the club. However, extending infielder Hunter Dozier quickly backfired, and the Royals are literally still paying for that decision. After Dozier’s 2019 season, keeping him in Kansas City was the...
FOX Sports
MLB Third Base Tiers: Josh Donaldson & Alec Bohm headline The Pretty Solid & The Rest | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's Third basemen and have New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson and Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm in The Pretty Solid & The Rest tier. Do you agree?
MLB Insider: How Braves’ latest front office hire will help Atlanta where it hurts
The Atlanta Braves are hiring Dean Decillis in a prominent front office position. Here’s how it’ll help, and how it’ll impact the Blue Jays. The Atlanta Braves are hiring Dean Decillis as special assistant to the general manager, according to sources. Decillis was most recently a special assignment scout with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Popculture
MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces Retirement From Baseball After 15 Seasons
An MLB pitcher who was selected to play in the All-Star game in 2015 is calling it a career. On Monday, Darren O'Day went to Twitter to announce his retirement from baseball after being in the league for 15 seasons. This comes after O'Day spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves.
Former Dodgers executive Ralph Avila dies
According to reports, former Los Angeles Dodgers executive Ralph Avila, who was the father of ex-Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila, and the grandfather of former Tigers catcher Alex Avila, has passed away at the age of 92. He is best known for his work as a scout and player development director for the Dodgers, where he worked for over three decades. Avila's contribution to the success of the Dodgers during this time was significant, and his work helped shape the team into one of the most successful franchises in baseball.
Yardbarker
Diego Cartaya, Bobby Miller & Gavin Stone Among Five Dodgers Named In ESPN Top 100 Prospects For 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers farm system appears to be as deep as it has been in many years with lists going as far as naming nine prospects in their top 100. With the 2023 season on the horizon, a number of their young talents could be making an impact at the Major League level this year.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Washington is stockpiling former Red Sox prospects
NBC Sports
5 key Phillies storylines with spring training 2 weeks away
It's February 1 and that means just 15 more days until Phillies pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater for spring training. The Phils had an abbreviated offseason after playing a month longer than non-playoff teams but it's a trade-off they gladly accepted to make a deep run and gain valuable postseason experience.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Reportedly Still In ‘Market’ For Infielders
The Boston Red Sox and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might not be done with their offseason additions just yet. With Boston just months removed from its last-place finish in the American League East to close the door on 2022, the offseason has been among the most interesting for the Red Sox in recent years. They lost a trio of fan favorites — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi — and simultaneously addressed their need for depth in the lineup, starting rotation and bullpen to weather the storm of said losses.
Yardbarker
2 White Sox prospects make ESPN’s 2023 Top 100 list
This is the time of year when prospect rankings are starting to take over as teams prepare for Spring Training. The past few years, unlike years past, the White Sox haven’t had too many players appearing on these lists. However, the system is trending upwards, and multiple outlets are starting to take notice.
Over the Monster
Meet The New Guy: Richard Bleier
He’s Richard Bleier, dude who played for 10 different minor league baseball teams in 4 different organizations before he finally made the show as a 29-year-old rookie in 2016. The Red Sox just acquired him from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Matt Barnes and $5 million, designating Franklin German for assignment in the process.
