Royals Review

Kansas City is equipped to move on from Hunter Dozier

Following the 2020 season, the Kansas City Royals made the uncommon decision to extend a player after some success with the club. However, extending infielder Hunter Dozier quickly backfired, and the Royals are literally still paying for that decision. After Dozier’s 2019 season, keeping him in Kansas City was the...
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Dodgers executive Ralph Avila dies

According to reports, former Los Angeles Dodgers executive Ralph Avila, who was the father of ex-Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila, and the grandfather of former Tigers catcher Alex Avila, has passed away at the age of 92. He is best known for his work as a scout and player development director for the Dodgers, where he worked for over three decades. Avila's contribution to the success of the Dodgers during this time was significant, and his work helped shape the team into one of the most successful franchises in baseball.
NBC Sports

5 key Phillies storylines with spring training 2 weeks away

It's February 1 and that means just 15 more days until Phillies pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater for spring training. The Phils had an abbreviated offseason after playing a month longer than non-playoff teams but it's a trade-off they gladly accepted to make a deep run and gain valuable postseason experience.
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Reportedly Still In ‘Market’ For Infielders

The Boston Red Sox and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might not be done with their offseason additions just yet. With Boston just months removed from its last-place finish in the American League East to close the door on 2022, the offseason has been among the most interesting for the Red Sox in recent years. They lost a trio of fan favorites — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi — and simultaneously addressed their need for depth in the lineup, starting rotation and bullpen to weather the storm of said losses.
Yardbarker

2 White Sox prospects make ESPN’s 2023 Top 100 list

This is the time of year when prospect rankings are starting to take over as teams prepare for Spring Training. The past few years, unlike years past, the White Sox haven’t had too many players appearing on these lists. However, the system is trending upwards, and multiple outlets are starting to take notice.
Over the Monster

Meet The New Guy: Richard Bleier

He’s Richard Bleier, dude who played for 10 different minor league baseball teams in 4 different organizations before he finally made the show as a 29-year-old rookie in 2016. The Red Sox just acquired him from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Matt Barnes and $5 million, designating Franklin German for assignment in the process.
