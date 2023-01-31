ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
secondwavemedia.com

New wine from Michigan Wine Collaborative to raise funds for inclusion efforts in the industry

What’s happening: The Michigan Wine Collaborative has announced that its custom wine-with-a-purpose, The DREAM Wine, is available for purchase online and select retailers starting in February. The Traverse City-headquartered nonprofit will take a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold to help fund its Inclusion and Expansion Education Fund.
MICHIGAN STATE
secondwavemedia.com

Billerud funding included in state budget

What's happening: One of the Upper Peninsula’s largest employers, the Billerud paper mill just outside Escanaba, will get significant funding to help with expansion and improvements. The state will now fund roughly 20 percent of the total $1 billion investment, which will help the plant change the type of products it makes and keep more than 1,200 jobs in the Upper Peninsula.
ESCANABA, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Federal funding improving central U.P. power options

What's happening: The Alger Delta Cooperative Electric Association is making a $10.9 million dollar infrastructure improvement that will help provide power to more than 700 new customers — or roughly a seven percent increase in the number of total customers served — in the power company’s service area. While sizable, the project will involve numerous smaller projects to update lines to provide power in more efficient ways, says Mike Furmanski, Alger Delta general manager.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy