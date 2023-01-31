Read full article on original website
Related
secondwavemedia.com
Northern Michigan works to build supportive services for parents in "maternity care deserts"
This article is part of State of Health, a series about how Michigan communities are rising to address health challenges. It is made possible with funding from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. Geography plays an unfortunately prominent role in health outcomes for people giving birth in Michigan. While pregnant people...
secondwavemedia.com
Many veterans struggle with homelessness; these programs are helping
Michael Jackson has fought two battles in his life. The first was when he served a two-year stint in the Army during the Vietnam War. The second was years later, when he was released from a Detroit prison after serving a three-year sentence for felonious assault and had no place of his own.
secondwavemedia.com
New wine from Michigan Wine Collaborative to raise funds for inclusion efforts in the industry
What’s happening: The Michigan Wine Collaborative has announced that its custom wine-with-a-purpose, The DREAM Wine, is available for purchase online and select retailers starting in February. The Traverse City-headquartered nonprofit will take a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold to help fund its Inclusion and Expansion Education Fund.
secondwavemedia.com
Billerud funding included in state budget
What's happening: One of the Upper Peninsula’s largest employers, the Billerud paper mill just outside Escanaba, will get significant funding to help with expansion and improvements. The state will now fund roughly 20 percent of the total $1 billion investment, which will help the plant change the type of products it makes and keep more than 1,200 jobs in the Upper Peninsula.
secondwavemedia.com
Federal funding improving central U.P. power options
What's happening: The Alger Delta Cooperative Electric Association is making a $10.9 million dollar infrastructure improvement that will help provide power to more than 700 new customers — or roughly a seven percent increase in the number of total customers served — in the power company’s service area. While sizable, the project will involve numerous smaller projects to update lines to provide power in more efficient ways, says Mike Furmanski, Alger Delta general manager.
Comments / 0