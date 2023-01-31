What's happening: One of the Upper Peninsula’s largest employers, the Billerud paper mill just outside Escanaba, will get significant funding to help with expansion and improvements. The state will now fund roughly 20 percent of the total $1 billion investment, which will help the plant change the type of products it makes and keep more than 1,200 jobs in the Upper Peninsula.

