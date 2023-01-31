Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing, Austin end boys hockey game in a tie
Austin at Red Wing combined for over 100 shots on net in 59 minutes of boys hockey Thursday night. The game ended in a 3-3 tie. The Wingers had the edge in shots, 60-44, but most of the shots on net from the Packers came on their power play. Tied...
fox9.com
MSHSL switching wrestling to 13 weight classes, adding mercy rule to soccer
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota State High School League on Thursday held its February meeting of the Board of Directors, and it appears some changes are coming wrestling, soccer, tennis and volleyball. Here is a look at what will be coming to those high school sports as early as the 2023-24...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Woman delivers plaque made by grandfather in 1996
During a hockey game on Feb. 6, 1996, Red Wing hockey player Seth Larson scored his first hat trick as a Red Wing High School sophomore. That year the Wingers were on track to win a conference title and had a 14-game winning streak going. The Wingers won the Feb....
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Republican Eagle wins Minnesota general excellence award
The Republican Eagle won a dozen awards at the Minnesota Newspaper Association annual convention last week, including first place for general excellence. “A good all around newspaper – excellent local coverage, good youth/sports coverage, perfectly OK editorial page, good design/layout,” the judges wrote. “In a class by itself among its fellow competitors.”
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Christian Rask Fauchald
Christian Rask Fauchald died January 7, 2023, in a tragic plane crash in Suffolk, VA where he had flown from his hometown of Edenton, NC. He is survived by the love of his life, Karla Eure; stepmom, Ellis Fauchald; sisters, Trina Petterson (Todd), Jill Fauchald (John), and Jennifer Moeller; brothers, Jay Fauchald (Donna) and Nick Fauchald (Rotem); and many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
KIMT
Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good
A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
KIMT
Woman, 32, was 4 times over the legal limit when arrested at Rochester elementary school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 32-year-old woman was four times over the legal BAC limit when her car became stuck in a snowbank at an elementary school this week. Jennifer Hanson was arrested for third-degree DUI Monday at 3 p.m. at Bonner Elementary. Deputies were called and found a driver passed...
Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
valleynewslive.com
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
Woman Injured in Hwy. 14 Rollover Crash Near Lewiston
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on Hwy. 14 sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Rolling Hills Rd., which is about a mile east of Lewiston.
Police: 17-year-old fatally shot by friend in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a woman in Chanhassen allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old boy early Thursday morning.The Carver County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a juvenile male with a fatal gunshot wound at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina shortly before 3 a.m.Officers from the Eden Prairie Police Department were in a pursuit that ended at the hospital where they discovered the 17-year-old inside the vehicle.Police say preliminary information shows the victim was shot on the 700 block of Conestoga Trail in Chanhassen and had been driven to the hospital by friends.An 18-year-old woman, who police say is an acquaintance of the victim, is in custody.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
q-mediagroup.com
Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota
The Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota competition is now open. The Best Places to Work survey is a national program that recognizes the best employers in local communities. Workforce Development will survey companies in 11 counties in SE Minnesota, including Goodhue, Wabasha, Olmsted, and Winona, to identify the...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
This Minnesota Town Has Most Single Men In United States
New data says this town in Minnesota is where you can find the Most Single Men in any town in the United States. If you are trying to find a guy before Valentine's Day you may want to head to Minneapolis, Minnesota. There are more than 127 million single people...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
