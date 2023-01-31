ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing, Austin end boys hockey game in a tie

Austin at Red Wing combined for over 100 shots on net in 59 minutes of boys hockey Thursday night. The game ended in a 3-3 tie. The Wingers had the edge in shots, 60-44, but most of the shots on net from the Packers came on their power play. Tied...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Woman delivers plaque made by grandfather in 1996

During a hockey game on Feb. 6, 1996, Red Wing hockey player Seth Larson scored his first hat trick as a Red Wing High School sophomore. That year the Wingers were on track to win a conference title and had a 14-game winning streak going. The Wingers won the Feb....
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Republican Eagle wins Minnesota general excellence award

The Republican Eagle won a dozen awards at the Minnesota Newspaper Association annual convention last week, including first place for general excellence. “A good all around newspaper – excellent local coverage, good youth/sports coverage, perfectly OK editorial page, good design/layout,” the judges wrote. “In a class by itself among its fellow competitors.”
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Christian Rask Fauchald

Christian Rask Fauchald died January 7, 2023, in a tragic plane crash in Suffolk, VA where he had flown from his hometown of Edenton, NC. He is survived by the love of his life, Karla Eure; stepmom, Ellis Fauchald; sisters, Trina Petterson (Todd), Jill Fauchald (John), and Jennifer Moeller; brothers, Jay Fauchald (Donna) and Nick Fauchald (Rotem); and many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
SUFFOLK, VA
KIMT

Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good

A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Woman Injured in Hwy. 14 Rollover Crash Near Lewiston

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on Hwy. 14 sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Rolling Hills Rd., which is about a mile east of Lewiston.
LEWISTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 17-year-old fatally shot by friend in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a woman in Chanhassen allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old boy early Thursday morning.The Carver County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a juvenile male with a fatal gunshot wound at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina shortly before 3 a.m.Officers from the Eden Prairie Police Department were in a pursuit that ended at the hospital where they discovered the 17-year-old inside the vehicle.Police say preliminary information shows the victim was shot on the 700 block of Conestoga Trail in Chanhassen and had been driven to the hospital by friends.An 18-year-old woman, who police say is an acquaintance of the victim, is in custody.
CHANHASSEN, MN
KFIL Radio

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
q-mediagroup.com

Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota

The Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota competition is now open. The Best Places to Work survey is a national program that recognizes the best employers in local communities. Workforce Development will survey companies in 11 counties in SE Minnesota, including Goodhue, Wabasha, Olmsted, and Winona, to identify the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces

SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
ROCHESTER, MN

