CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — On the first day of the late signing period for college football, University of Virginia head coach Tony Elliott held a news conference at John Paul Jones Arena. He spent little time discussing recruiting, largely because the Cavaliers added no scholarship players Wednesday. But Elliott talked at length about the state of a program that continues to recover from the tragedy that ended UVA’s season prematurely in November.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO