virginiasports.com
No. 6 Virginia Set for Smithfield Commonwealth Clash at Virginia Tech Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 6 Virginia (17-3, 9-2 ACC) travels to in-state rival Virginia Tech (13-9, 3-8 ACC) in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash Saturday (Feb. 4). Tipoff at Cassell Coliseum is set for Noon on ESPN2. For Openers. • No. 6 Virginia (17-3) is second in the ACC at...
virginiasports.com
Antrassian Making Most of UVA Experience
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The pipeline flowing from the University of Pennsylvania to the University of Virginia in recent years has been a boon to head coach Steve Garland and the Cavalier wrestling program. First there was former Penn standout Ray Bethea, who in 2017, as a UVA graduate student,...
virginiasports.com
Hoos Moving Forward as Spring Ball Approaches
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — On the first day of the late signing period for college football, University of Virginia head coach Tony Elliott held a news conference at John Paul Jones Arena. He spent little time discussing recruiting, largely because the Cavaliers added no scholarship players Wednesday. But Elliott talked at length about the state of a program that continues to recover from the tragedy that ended UVA’s season prematurely in November.
virginiasports.com
No. 1 Virginia Hosts No. 5 Kentucky on Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia men’s tennis team (6-0) takes on No. 5 Kentucky (6-0) on Friday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The Cavaliers will also play on Sunday, hosting Radford (0-2) at 5 p.m. MATCH INFORMATION. Live streaming...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Women’s Lacrosse Broadcast Designations Announced
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Five Virginia women’s lacrosse regular season games are set to set to air on ACC Network (ACCN) and ESPNU, ESPN announced Thursday (Feb. 2). Games that air on ESPN networks will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.
virginiasports.com
Athletics Master Plan Starting to Take Shape
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — University of Virginia athletic director Carla Williams likes to leave the windows of her McCue Center office open, better to hear the sounds of construction outside the building. The noise rarely abates. “All day, every day,” Williams said, smiling. “I love it.”. From her...
virginiasports.com
Hoos Place 19 On Women’s Soccer All-ACC Academic Team
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Nineteen members of the Virginia women’s soccer team were named to the 2022 Women’s Soccer All-ACC Academic Team the league announced on Wednesday (Feb. 1). Alexa Spaanstra earned a spot on the team for a fifth consecutive season, while Lia Godfrey and Samar Guidry...
