ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, IL

Former Harvey school worker accused of embezzling $1.5 million through chicken wing orders

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pwc6Q_0kWwcX5g00

Harvey school worker accused of embezzlement using chicken wing scheme 00:38

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A south suburban school worker stood accused Monday night in a bizarre scheme involving more than $1 million worth of stolen chicken wings.

Vera Liddell is the former director of food services at Harvey School District 152 in south suburban Harvey.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office alleged Liddell launched an embezzlement scheme that resulted in the theft of more than $1.5 million in taxpayer money.

The scheme began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were closed on state order and replaced by virtual learning. Despite the fact that children were learning remotely, the school district was still providing meals for pickup, according to the State's Attorney's office.

From July 2020 until February 2022, Liddell placed hundreds of unauthorized orders for food items – including 11,000 cases of chicken wings – through school district vendor Gordon Food Service, prosecutors said.

These purchases were made separately from the legitimate orders made by the school district, prosecutors said.

Gordon Food Service believed all the purchases were authorized and billed the district for everything, prosecutors said. The district paid the full bills – including for the unauthorized purchases.

But in January 2022, the district business manager conducted a routine mid-year audit, and discovered the food service department was more than $300,000 over its annual budget with the school year only about half over, prosecutors said.

A closer review uncovered individual invoices signed by Liddell for absurd quantities of chicken wings, prosecutors said.

Surveillance video showed that Liddell showed up at Gordon Food Service to pick up the food orders and would leave with it in a district cargo van. But the food was never brought to the school or the students, prosecutors said.

The school district does not even serve chicken wings to students, as they contain bones, prosecutors said.

District 152 Interim Supt. Lela Bridges issued a statement late Monday: "The district cannot comment at this time because of an ongoing investigation. However, we are fully cooperating with the authorities regarding this matter."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ex-school official allegedly embezzled $1.5 million worth of chicken wings

A former official in a school district in the Chicago suburb of Harvey is accused in a bizarre scheme involving more than $1 million worth of stolen chicken wings, CBS Chicago reports.Vera Liddell is the former director of food services at Harvey School District 152.The Cook County State's Attorney's office alleges that Liddell launched an embezzlement scheme that resulted in the theft of wings that cost more than $1.5 million in taxpayer money.The alleged scheme began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were closed on state order and replaced by virtual learning. Despite the fact that children...
HARVEY, IL
RadarOnline

66-Year-Old Illinois School Worker Charged With Stealing Over $1.5 Million In Chicken Wings

A 66-year-old Illinois school district worker was charged for allegedly stealing more than $1.5 million worth of food, mostly chicken wings, from the impoverished district, RadarOnline.com has learned. Vera Liddell was the food service director for Harvey School District in Harvey, Illinois, outside of Chicago. Authorities claimed the food service director allegedly began stealing from the district in the form of massive food orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the NY Post, prosecutors accused the school worker of using the pandemic-enforced policies by the district to her advantage. Liddell was accused of using district funds to order over...
HARVEY, IL
CBS Chicago

Man accused of trying to kill in-laws is now also charged with trying to have witnesses murdered

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man already behind held on charges of trying to kill his in-laws near south suburban Crete is now also charged with trying to have witnesses in his case murdered.Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, is accused of approaching several inmates at the Will County Adult Detention Facility in hopes of hiring a hit man to murder the witnesses, according to the Will County Sheriff's office.Prosecutors said Liu offered to pay $20,000 for the murders, the Sheriff's office said.One inmate in particular convinced Liu that he had a friend who was a hit man...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS Chicago

CPD sergeant seen in jail beating video was also involved in wrong raid, body-slamming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.The officer, Jerald Williams, has been involved in several violent incidents that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting – of which the beating was only one. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, not only is Williams still a member of the Chicago Police Department, but he has been promoted to sergeant in recent years.We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Glenview man charged with attempted kidnapping of girl as she exited school bus

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – Bond was set at $750,000 Thursday for a Glenview man accused of attempting to kidnap a girl who had just gotten off a school bus this week.Pratib Ranjit, 24, is charged with aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.Glenview police were called for the attempted kidnapping at 3:41 p.m. Monday.In a proffer, an assistant Cook County State's Attorney said the victim was a 13-year-old girl who was walking home in a residential area near a forest preserve from her bus stop after school.The prosecutor said the girl walked from the bus stop on Milwaukee Avenue near Kennicott Lane and turned...
GLENVIEW, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff's office issues warning about telephone scam

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday about a telephone scam in which the caller impersonates a Sheriff's office employee.The caller tells the call recipients they must pay a large fine for missing court, or else they will go to jail. The caller then instructs the victim to pay the fine using a money transferring app such as Zelle or Venmo – and warns the victim not to talk to anyone about it, because there is a gag order.The name the caller uses matches the name of a real Sheriff's employee, so an Internet search may lead a victim to conclude it is all legitimate. But it is not.The Sheriff's office emphasized that it does not request payments in such a manner, nor does it accept payments via transfer apps.Anyone who thinks they might have been the victim of the scan can call the Sheriff's Police Investigation Section at (708) 865-4896, or the Sheriff's Police non-emergency number at (847) 635-1188.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Village of Hinsdale paying thousands in housing discrimination settlement

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Village of Hinsdale will pay $800,000 to settle a housing discrimination lawsuit.Federal prosecutors say the village violated the fair housing act after refusing to allow a sober living home.Hinsdale argued the home was not zoned for commercial use.A judge found people recovering from drug and alcohol addictions can be considered individuals with disabilities and cannot be excluded from residential neighborhoods.
HINSDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

Second man charged in stabbing death of sous chef​

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A second man has been charged in the stabbing death of a sous chef that took place in The Loop last September. Police said 41-year-old Mike Byrnes was stabbed during an armed robbery in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street. He later died at the hospital. In September, police said Anthony Rawls, 28, admitted to his role in the murder. He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of murder, and one felony count of armed robbery. The second suspect remained at large until Thursday when 25-year-old Darnell Rawls was arrested in Kentucky.He was extradited to Chicago and charged him with murder and armed robbery. Darnell Rawls in bond court Friday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dixmoor handing out bottled water to residents experiencing issues

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Dixmoor will be handing out cases of bottled water to people dealing with issues with their tap water.Dixmoor's underground pipes are more than a century old often putting residents under "boil orders" whenever a pipe bursts.The village is slowly working to permanently update its aging systems.Until then, people who need water *now can get it at the Dixmoor Village Hall starting this morning at 11:45 a.m.
DIXMOOR, IL
CBS Chicago

Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cellphone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Daughter charged after mom's body found in Chicago freezer

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been accused of keeping her mother’s dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment. Eva Bratcher, 69, appeared in court Thursday on charges of concealing her 96-year-old mother’s death and possessing a fraudulent identification card. Regina Michalski’s body was discovered this week in a freezer in the garage near the apartment they had shared, police said. Investigators believe she died in March 2021. The cause won’t be determined until the body is thawed. The allegations are “very disturbing,” Judge David Kelly said in setting a $20,000 bond for Bratcher.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

As Haley Mansion begins repairs after fire, couple hoping they can keep wedding plans there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cleanup and repairs are underway at the historic Patrick C. Haley Mansion in Joliet, after a fire caused extensive damage Wednesday afternoon at the popular event space.How quickly could the business reopen? That's the question from at least one bride and groom who said they still haven't heard from staff if they need to find something new.Typically hosting black tie and bridal white, the historic Haley Mansion is now awash with the green of ServPro damage restoration crews.Meantime, soon-to-be married, Katie Edgeworth and Mike Doolin who have had their hearts set on marrying here since the day...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Car flees after crashing into dialysis center in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A car flees the scene after striking a dialysis center in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.The crash happened at the Fresenius Kidney Center, located at 3520 W. Grand Avenue. Chicago police say an unknown red car was traveling on Grand Avenue when it struck the building. The car fled the scene in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported. The building was evacuated due to water issues. No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
1051thebounce.com

Illinois Cook County Attorney Drops Charges Against R. Kelly

R. Kelly’s lawyer and his accuser are addressing the charges against him being dropped by the Illinois Cook County State’s attorney. The charges were dropped citing a focus on limited resources and time on behalf of the state. Kelly’s lawyer says there’s no real relief as Kelly is...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
143K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy