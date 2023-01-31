ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

DuPage County sheriff, other officials reach agreement on assault weapons ban enforcement

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gsOD_0kWwcWCx00

DuPage County sheriff now says he will enforce assault weapons ban 00:20

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick has now had a change of heart when it comes to the new Illinois assault weapons ban.

After a conversation with the DuPage County Board and State's Attorney, Mendrick now says he is "committed to enforcing state and local laws, including the Protect Illinois Communities Act."

A full joint statement from Mendrick and two other officials said:

"DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy, Sheriff James Mendrick, and State's Attorney Robert Berlin engaged in a meaningful conversation during which they discussed their shared commitment to the safety of DuPage County residents. The conversation also included discussion of Illinois' new assault weapons ban, known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Enforcement of this law does not demand that deputies go door to door seeking to remove weapons from those licensed to own them. With this understanding, Sheriff Mendrick is committed to enforcing all state and local laws. Chair Conroy is committed to supporting the Sheriff's office in maintaining safe communities within DuPage County and sees no reason to pursue a censure resolution at this time. All parties look forward to positive, productive collaboration on important initiatives that will keep DuPage residents safe and ensure the security of our communities moving forward."

Mendrick had previously said he would not be checking lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state and will not arrest people who do not comply. Dozens of other county sheriffs in Illinois said they would do the same, and claimed the assault weapons ban runs afoul of the Second Amendment.

Last week , the DuPage County Board threatened to censure Mendrick.

Comments / 25

Ed Hanson
3d ago

Here is a a thought why has the law not been changed to severe punishment for using one of these guns unlawfully?Seems there is no incentive to stop the criminals ? Does anybody see the hypocrisy?

Reply
9
Jim Sauer
3d ago

I believe the Sheriff was threatened in some way. The statement that they will not come to your door and audit your guns may be true now ,but you can bet the next round they will have to kick it up a notch .I dont trust anyone in Illinois government and will support with money and time ,anyone who will take up the fight against this unconstitutional overreach. You should also .Its the only way to beat these lying creeps!

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Center Square

DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban

(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
police1.com

Ill. sheriff agrees to enforce 'all state and local laws,' including state's firearms ban

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face possible censure from the DuPage County Board after he agreed to enforce "all state and local laws" after a discussion which included talk about the state's new assault weapons ban with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, according to a joint statement from the three released Monday.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake County Sheriff Special Investigations Group seizes record $7 million worth of drugs, 120 illegally possessed guns in 2022

Lake County’s Special Investigations Group seized a record $7 million worth of drugs and 120 illegally possessed firearms and arrested almost 70 suspects in 2022, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) is a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) funded task force. The SIG is the only HIDTA-funded initiative in Lake […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Joint Statement on DuPage County Public Safety

Above / DuPage County Administrative Offices are located at 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton, Illinois. Wheaton – Statement attributable to DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, and DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin:. “DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy, Sheriff James...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff's office issues warning about telephone scam

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday about a telephone scam in which the caller impersonates a Sheriff's office employee.The caller tells the call recipients they must pay a large fine for missing court, or else they will go to jail. The caller then instructs the victim to pay the fine using a money transferring app such as Zelle or Venmo – and warns the victim not to talk to anyone about it, because there is a gag order.The name the caller uses matches the name of a real Sheriff's employee, so an Internet search may lead a victim to conclude it is all legitimate. But it is not.The Sheriff's office emphasized that it does not request payments in such a manner, nor does it accept payments via transfer apps.Anyone who thinks they might have been the victim of the scan can call the Sheriff's Police Investigation Section at (708) 865-4896, or the Sheriff's Police non-emergency number at (847) 635-1188.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County sheriff warns of new phone scam that appears legitimate

COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new phone scam that seems legitimate, but isn't. According to Sheriff Tom Dart, a caller who identifies themselves as the sheriff's office tells victims they must pay a large fine for missing court, or they'll go to jail.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

McHenry Co. Sheriff's Office taking applications for deputies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for a job?The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is now hiring. The office is currently accepting applications for deputies. Starting pay is just under $68,000 plus benefits.To qualify you must be at least 21, have a high school diploma or GED and have a valid driver's license. There's a $25 application fee. The deadline to apply is April 21st.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Man accused of trying to kill in-laws is now also charged with trying to have witnesses murdered

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man already behind held on charges of trying to kill his in-laws near south suburban Crete is now also charged with trying to have witnesses in his case murdered.Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, is accused of approaching several inmates at the Will County Adult Detention Facility in hopes of hiring a hit man to murder the witnesses, according to the Will County Sheriff's office.Prosecutors said Liu offered to pay $20,000 for the murders, the Sheriff's office said.One inmate in particular convinced Liu that he had a friend who was a hit man...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS Chicago

Village of Hinsdale paying thousands in housing discrimination settlement

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Village of Hinsdale will pay $800,000 to settle a housing discrimination lawsuit.Federal prosecutors say the village violated the fair housing act after refusing to allow a sober living home.Hinsdale argued the home was not zoned for commercial use.A judge found people recovering from drug and alcohol addictions can be considered individuals with disabilities and cannot be excluded from residential neighborhoods.
HINSDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

St. John, Indiana police officer charged in shooting involving Hammond officer

ST. JOHN, Indiana (CBS) – The St. John, Indiana police chief announced one of his officers is being criminally charged for shooting at another officer from a different town.CBS 2's Noel Brennan was in St. John to break down the story.Two months ago, we heard different versions of the same story from two different police departments in Northwest Indiana.On Wednesday, we learned the St. John Police Department has an officer facing felony charges. The mayor of nearby Hammond was glad to see it.The chief of the St. John Police Department read a statement but didn't take questions about the new...
HAMMOND, IN
CBS Chicago

Munster police fire shots at man wanted in stolen car, numerous offenses in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Indiana State Police are investigating after shots were fired by officers during the arrest of a car theft suspect in Munster Wednesday night. Just before 8 p.m., Munster police officers located a stolen Jeep at a gas station near Ridge Road and Manor Avenue. As the officers pulled into the gas station's parking lot, police said the suspect slammed his vehicle into the squad cars.One officer fired into the suspect's windshield.The suspect tried to run away, but police caught up with him, tasered him, and arrested him.Police say the suspect is from Hammond and has a warrant out of Cook County for numerous offenses in Illinois.
MUNSTER, IN
WSPY NEWS

Man with weapon taken into custody at Kane County Courthouse

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody for allegedly having a weapon at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles Wednesday. The sheriff's office did not specify what kind of weapon. Police say it is an isolated incident and that no one has been hurt....
KANE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Retired CFD lieutenant charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO — A retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant joined anti-government militia groups in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors now allege. Joseph Pavlik, 65, was charged earlier this month with obstruction of law enforcement, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, according […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
143K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy