Hershell West passes away at the age of 82
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Gram fam is mourning the loss of former Grambling basketball star Hershell West who help lead the Tigers to 3 SWAC titles and a NAIA championship. After West’s playing days, he went on to coach high school basketball. West racked up more than 650 career wins in the high school ranks and coached Louisiana hall of famer, Larry Wright. Wright payed tribute to his former coach.
NELA mourns loss of longtime KNOE Sports Director Lanny James
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former KNOE Sports Director Lanny James passed away at the age of 82. James covered NELA sports for over two decades. His booming voice and unique style provided the soundtrack for some of the area’s most memorable moments.
WestRock in Hodge honored with Lantern Award among statewide recipients
HODGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Economic Development (LED) said they created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to recognize excellence in manufacturing and exemplary public service from businesses and employees to their local communities, and one NELA manufacturing business has done just that. WestRock in Hodge is going to be honored...
Keep West Monroe Beautiful awarded grant for roundabout project
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Keep West Monroe Beautiful (KWMB) has been awarded a grant to invest in a beautification project near the entrance of the community. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is awarding the organization the 2023 Beautification Grant. The award is $3,450 and will be used to landscape the Arkansas Road roundabout at Good Hope Road.
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
John Hartwell looks to lead ULM athletics to new heights. Hartwell addresses Warhawk nation for first time as Athletic Director.
High waters close down Monroe roads
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department said they have closed South Grand St. at the 3100 block and South 24th St. at Grammont St. and DeSiard St. intersection due to high water on the roadways. City of Monroe said they are continuing to...
ULM hosting FAFSA open house
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe will be helping high school and transfer students and their parents fill out federal financial aid forms on Feb. 7 anytime between 1-7 p.m. Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is a requirement for Louisiana students to qualify for TOPS...
Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hosting 6th annual peanut butter drive
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana (FBNELA) is encouraging the community to help feed those who face hunger by donating to the area-wide peanut butter drive, happening from Feb. 1 - March 31. The jars collected throughout the 6th annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter drive...
NELA Mayors lobby lawmakers in Washington D.C.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mayors from across Northeast Louisiana are back are lobbying lawmakers at the nation’s capital. Mayor Friday Ellis of Monroe and Mayor Ronny Walker of Ruston agreed that bringing passenger rail to Northeast Louisiana was a top priority. “I feel very confident we will probably get,...
Women’s worship event coming up at Fair Park Baptist Church
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fair Park Baptist Church is hosting a Champions of Faith night for women on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. The event will include shopping experiences, worship and a program with special guests. Special guests include Congresswoman Julia Letlow, cancer survivor Amanda Alsup, and founder of The...
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Deputies say they have determined a photo of a firearm sent to a Sterlington Middle School student with the message not to attend class is not of threat to the school. OPSO says they were contacted by a parent on Feb. 1 about the...
Zoo Buddy: Meet Monroe - not the city, the hippo!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We highlight one cool dude in this week’s Zoo Buddy segment! Monroe is a hippo at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Hippos have immense strength, but Monroe also has a sweet side with one of his handlers, zookeeper Stephanie McManus. “Basically, what you’re going...
School closures due to possible winter weather
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is a list of schools closed tomorrow, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather:. El Dorado School District- alternate method of instruction day. All extracurricular activities that are scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled and rescheduled if possible. Junction City School District- Schools will have a...
City of West Monroe seeking artist submissions for display
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is asking local artists to submit works of art to help celebrate the city’s 140th birthday in 2023. Local artists can submit art that showcase celebrations and historical photos, paintings or 2D artwork. Selected submissions will be on display at City Hall through 2023 with a special opening reception this spring.
City of West Monroe announces Krewe de Riviere parade route, street closures
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced street closures and the parade route for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade, which is happening on Sat., Feb. 4. The parade will start at 5 p.m. at West Monroe High School, travel south on N....
Experts outline signs and resources for victims of stalking
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An estimated 13.5 million people are stalking in one year in the United States according to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center. Kris Barney, a domestic violence survivor, who now serves as an advocate for the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (D.A.R.T.) in Ruston, says stalking often plays a role in domestically violent situations as a form of intimidation.
Rayville councilwoman facing criminal charges
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Rayville Councilwoman Debra James is facing criminal charges after an investigation by Louisiana State Police. They say on January 10, 2023, the Rayville Police Department contacted LSP to investigate a complaint that James was involved in an alleged physical altercation at a private residence. Rayville police say when they responded to the complaint, James threatened that she would fire them if she was arrested.
Richwood finally adopts budget
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood finally adopted a budget on February 2. “I’m relieved and excited and happy all at the same time,” Mayor Gerald Brown told KNOE. It comes after the town failed to adopt a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which began...
Bastrop police arrest suspect from Jan. 7 shooting
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police Department arrested Michael Jones on Jan. 27, 2023, who they say is connected to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, near Highland and N. Washington in Bastrop. BPD says Jones was arrested on the charges of attempted second-degree homicide, aggravated criminal damage to property...
