In-State Quarterback Commits to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this morning, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers landed an in-state commitment in Ryan Wolfe, a Quarterback from Cabell Midland High School. Wolfe, a 6’4 quarterback, is the #15 ranked player in the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps. Wolfe will be a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wirt’s Ryan Goodnight to continue football career at Bethany
ELIZABETH — Wirt County lineman Ryan Goodnight officially accomplished his lifetime goal of playing at the next level when the Tiger announced Wednesday afternoon he would continue his football career for the Bethany College Bison of head football coach Brandon Robinson. The Division III program, which competes in the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South student named fellow by West Virginia Symphony Orchestra
CHARLESTON — A student Parkersburg South High School has been selected for the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Fellowship Program as 2023 Student Symphonic Fellows with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Audrey Sundstrom from Parkersburg South was among three students chosen. The others were Brooke Miller of Hurricane High School...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
College Basketball Roundup
GLENVILLE — Mickayla Perdue dropped a game-high 29 points Wednesday evening inside the Waco Center to help lead No. 5 Glenville State past Fairmont State, 95-80, in Mountain East Conference action. FSU (14-8, 9-6) actually led 31-29 after one and shot 58.9% (33 of 56) for the game, but...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cheryl W. Chaney
Cheryl W. Chaney, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Richard Elwood and Genevieve Waldine Barnett Kanney. She retired from C and P Telephone and Verizon after 33 years of service. Cheryl loved singing and enjoyed the Voices of Triumph while volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a member of the Zion Baptist Church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sierra Mason helps lead PHS past rival South, 53-43
PARKERSBURG — Sierra Mason pumped in a game-high 18 points here Tuesday night inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center to help Parkersburg to a season sweep of rival Parkersburg South following a 53-43 triumph. Parkersburg South, which dropped to 9-7 and entered the week ranked No. 9 in Class AAAA,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South rally falls short in 55-52 loss to Warriors
PARKERSBURG — Aware of Warren’s strong guard play, Parkersburg South girls basketball coach Ed Davis figured the right decision was to bag full-court pressure for another day. Behind 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Patriots scrapped the original gameplan and threw a trapping defense on every occasion....
Parkersburg, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Philadelphia Eagles reserve lineman facing rape charge in Ohio
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Sarahsville, Ohio, man on the Philadelphia Eagles football team has been indicted for rape and kidnapping in Guernsey County, state and local authorities announced Wednesday. Backup lineman Josh Sills, 25, was accused by the Guernsey County Grand Jury of engaging in sexual activity that was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown’s Rickie Allen to play football at Case Western
WILLIAMSTOWN — Rickie Allen rushed for 1,632 yards and 32 touchdowns during his senior season for the W.Va. Class A state champion Williamstown football team. He’ll be a welcome addition to the Case Western Reserve football program next season, to which he committed during a ceremony Wednesday at Williamstown High School.
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley historian Cynthia Buskirk dies
PARKERSBURG — Cynthia Buskirk, a local historian who charted the history of the area, has passed away. Buskirk was involved with the James Wood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well as the Sumner Museum. She has also published several books and papers on local cemeteries. Among...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Leadership West Virginia names 2023 class
CHARLESTON — Leadership West Virginia announced its their 2023 class in late January. The 2023 class is the largest and most diverse class in LWV’s 32 years of business. This year’s class has 58 leaders coming from all over the state. The participants were chosen out of over 100 applicants across the state; never in the program’s history, have there been that many applicants, officials said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ray Roff Ritchie
Ray Roff Ritchie, a long-time resident of Ravenswood, West Virginia, born at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on January 23, 1934, departed this life on January 27, 2023, to be with his Lord. Survived by his loving wife, Margaret J. “Peg” Monroe Ritchie, Ray was preceded in death by his parents, William S. “Bood” Ritchie and Myrtle Grace Twiggs Ritchie; his eldest son, Dr. David Monroe Ritchie; his sister and brother-in-law, June (Ritchie) and Jack Chambers; and brother and sister-in-law, William S. Jr. and Connie (Rector) Ritchie.
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
WTAP
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
lootpress.com
Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
wchstv.com
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,866, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 67-year-old man from Jackson County. a 93-year-old woman from...
Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children
Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
backcountryhunters.org
The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues
West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
