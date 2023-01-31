Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Member of Clarksburg Police Department and Courthouse Security Officer, Stanley Chipps, Passes
Stanley Lewis Chipps, 83, of Clarksburg departed this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born on November 30, 1939, in Salem, a son of the late Ernest Lee and Susie May Bond Chipps. Surviving are two sons, Stanley Lewis Chipps Jr. (Jennifer...
Ribbon Cut on Highland Dog Resort in Nutter Fort; Business Owned by Father and Son BHS Graduates
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, a ribbon-cutting was held for the Highland Dog Resort in Nutter Fort by the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce with numerous local officials and family members on hand. The photo above shows the event that took place at 11 a.m. in front of the newly built facility.
County Commission Backs Resolution for $550,000 in State Grant Funds for Road at New AeroTech Park
The North Central West Virginia Airport and its governing body, the Benedum Airport Authority, have been pretty solid in its efforts to land federal and state tax dollars to cover a large portion of the costs of the new airport terminal and AeroTech Park. And those effort continue. Another step...
Harrison County Man, Former Police Officer, Veteran, Robin Shane “Goldie” DePolo, Passes Away at 72
Robin Shane “Goldie” DePolo, 72, of Stonewood passed away at home on Friday, January 27, 2023, following an extended illness with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born in Philippi on March 14, 1950, a son of the late Theodore Manuel and Theda O. “Bobbie” Ford DePolo.
DHHR Reports 305 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 32; State Deaths at 7,867
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Feb. 3) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 635,437 with an increase of 305 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
French Creek Freddie Says Early West Virginia Spring
Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. "When it comes to predicting the weather, Freddie’s a pro,” said Trevor Moore,...
WVU Police Warning Students of Alleged Schemes of Fraud and Harassment as Several Incidents Reported
According to WDTV, last month WVU Police received six reports of alleged fraud and harassment schemes targeting students. However, Lt. Jeff Wright with the detective unit said these threats had been going on for longer. He explained it started when a student added someone they may not know on social...
AMICI to Open for Anthony Nunziata's Friday Night Show at the Robinson Grand
The local band AMICI will be opening for Anthony Nunziata’s Friday night show at The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. “Love Songs from Broadway to Italy” starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available by calling 855-773-6283. The band includes musicians Stephen Pishner, Chris Tassos, Jule...
After Surviving Previous Closures, Bed Bath & Beyond at University Town Centre Site One of 87 Closing
Although an exact date has not been announced, according to a post on the official Web site for Bed Bath & Beyond, its Morgantown (Granville) location is one of 87 stores set to close. It is located at the University Town Centre Site. Bed Bath & Beyond has been struggling...
State Police: Missing Area Elderly Man Found Dead
WDTV is reporting that the West Virginia State Police say 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was found dead near his home. His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death, troopers said. Authorities said foul play is not suspected. A Silver Alert...
Singer, Actor Gianni Russo Coming to Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center for Two Days in March
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is excited to bring actor and singer Gianni Russo to downtown Clarksburg for a Godfather-themed weekend March 18-19, at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg. Gianni Russo has made a career of playing tough guys....
Morgantown's Irene Riggs Wins Another McCoy Award
Following another standout running season Morgantown High’s Irene Riggs has been awarded a second straight McCoy Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The McCoy Award is given to the top male and female track athletes each year. Riggs became the first-ever Mohigan to win the award last season and repeats the feat this season.
BHS Dance Team Has Strong Showing in Wheeling; Indians Win One Division, Finish Second in Another
The Bridgeport High School dance team had a strong showing at the Wheeling Park High School Winter Dance Invitational on Sunday winning one competition and finishing second in another. The Indians took first place in the Pom Division and second in the Hip Hop Division. Seniors on the team are...
Photos: BHS Girls Beat B-U on Senior Night
The Bridgeport High School girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 57-42 win against Buckhannon-Upshur on Wednesday. Four seniors, Gabby Reep, Bailey Tomes, Reagan Moore and Eowyn Knapp, were honored before the game as part of Senior Night festivities. Reep was also honored for surpassing the 1,500-point mark for her career.
