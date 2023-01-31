ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

connect-bridgeport.com

French Creek Freddie Says Early West Virginia Spring

Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. "When it comes to predicting the weather, Freddie’s a pro,” said Trevor Moore,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Police: Missing Area Elderly Man Found Dead

WDTV is reporting that the West Virginia State Police say 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was found dead near his home. His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death, troopers said. Authorities said foul play is not suspected. A Silver Alert...
PARSONS, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Morgantown's Irene Riggs Wins Another McCoy Award

Following another standout running season Morgantown High’s Irene Riggs has been awarded a second straight McCoy Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The McCoy Award is given to the top male and female track athletes each year. Riggs became the first-ever Mohigan to win the award last season and repeats the feat this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: BHS Girls Beat B-U on Senior Night

The Bridgeport High School girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 57-42 win against Buckhannon-Upshur on Wednesday. Four seniors, Gabby Reep, Bailey Tomes, Reagan Moore and Eowyn Knapp, were honored before the game as part of Senior Night festivities. Reep was also honored for surpassing the 1,500-point mark for her career.
