Man arrested for stealing pair of French bulldogs from pregnant Studio City woman

Man robs pregnant woman at gunpoint in Studio City, takes off with her two French bulldogs 02:42

Police on Monday announced that they had arrested a man who allegedly stole a pair of French bulldogs from a pregnant woman in Studio City back in December.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the man, 27-year-old Las Vegas resident Sammeiso Lewis, was arrested in Glendale on Thursday. He was charged with one count of robbery.

The initial incident occurred back on Dec. 9, when a nine-month pregnant woman was walking her two dogs in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue when she was approached by Lewis.

"The suspect pointed a pistol at the victim and took both French bulldogs," LAPD said in a statement. "The suspect fled the area with the dogs in a gray SUV."

Cindy Nelson, the owner of the dogs, spoke with CBS when the incident first happened .

"A man jumped out of the car with a gun in his hand and held it in front of my face and grabbed my dogs," Nelson said at the time. "He was parked and waiting. I'm nine-months pregnant, who steals dogs from a nine-month pregnant woman?"

The dogs, Milo and Gizmo, were returned the following day , after the story picked up steam and made headlines across the Southland. They were given to an unidentified woman who was walking her dogs in Hollywood. She called the number on the tags and returned them to Nelson.