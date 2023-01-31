ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic storm back to beat 76ers in Fultz’ return to Philly

By Alex Walker
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- For the first time since getting traded from Philadelphia to Orlando in 2019, Markelle Fultz played against his former team in his former arena.

The Magic guard scored 12 points, adding 10 assists and four steals in his highly-anticipated return. Down by 21, the Magic roared back to beat the 76ers 119-109 to pick up their 20th win of the season.

Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 29 points to aid in the sixth-largest comeback in franchise history.

The Magic (20-31) play the 76ers in Philadelphia again on February 1.


