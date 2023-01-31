Dual Team Wrestling: NECP reaches second round of playoffs

North East Carolina Prep was the only local team out of three to reach the second round of the NCHSAA Dual Team Wrestling Playoffs on Saturday.

The Huskies defeated South Davidson 56-24 in their first-round match at Uwharrie Charter Academy in the Class 1A bracket, but their dual-match season ended after a 49-28 loss to Uwharrie Charter in the second round.

In the Class 3A bracket, Hillsborough Orange defeated Southern Nash 62-16 in a first-round match at Orange High School, while Northern Nash fell 45-21 to Fayetteville Terry Sanford in its first-round match at Union Pines High School.

Results of those matches are as follows:

CLASS 1A (Round One) NECP 56, South Davidson 24

106: Evan Dupree (NECP) won by forfeit

113: Colton Lewis (NECP) won by major decision 10-0 over Logan Johnson (SD)

120: Jayden Test (NECP) pin Dean Clark (SD)

126: Christian Test (NECP) pin Hunter Cockram (SD)

132: Ryan Mann (NECP) pin Jaylen Mitchell (SD)

138: Cole Anderson (NECP) pin Bryson Asbury (SD)

145: Landon Browning (NECP) won by major decision 12-2 over Caleb Skeen (SD)

152: Seth Johnston (SD) pin Anthony Cairo (NECP)

160: Chase Cashatt (SD) pin Nicholas McDonald (NECP)

170: Jesse Pope (SD) won by forfeit

182: Angel Luna (SD) pin Justice Carpenter (NECP)

195: Issac Ponce (NECP) pin Eli Yates (SD)

220: Joshua Feeley (NECP) pin Dakota Mitchell (SD)

285: Daniel Silver (NECP) pin Hunter Smith (SD)

(Round Two) Uwharrie Charter 49, NECP 28

120: Jayden Test (NECP) pin Christopher White (UW) 4:27

126: Brandon Jordan (UW) won my major decision 18-5 over Christian Test (NECP)

132: Ryan Mann (NECP) won by major decision 10-1 over Jack McArthur (UW)

138: Also Hernandez (UW) pin Cole Anderson (NECP) 0:31

145: Lorenzo Alston (UW) pin Landon Browning (NECP) 1:51

152: Alec Millikan (UW) pin Anthony Cairo (NECP) 3:02

160: Carson Robinson (UW) pin Nicholas McDonald (NECP) 0:49

170: Grayson Roberts (UW) pin Justice Carpenter (NECP) 1:17

182: Corbin Grissom (UW) pin Issac Ponce (NECP) 1:02

195: Jaden Maness (UW) won by forfeit

220: Joshua Feeley (NECP) won by forfeit

285: Daniel Silver (NECP) won by forfeit

106: Ethan Hines (UW) won by decision 5-0 over Colton Lewis (NECP)

113: Kemon Downing (NECP) won by forfeit

CLASS 3A (Round One) (At Union Pines) Terry Sanford 45 Northern Nash 21

113: Redmond Williamson (NN) won by decision 12-10 over Anthony Pugh (TS)

120: Ethan Royals (NN) won by forfeit

126: Dyna Fortier (TS) won by forfeit

132: Double forfeit

138: Giovanni Sgro (TS) pin Ethan Price (NN) 3:37

145: Stephen Hubbard (TS) pin Bryan Lewis (NN) 3:35

152: Kameron Ladd (TS) won by decision 7-1 over Hunter Proctor (NN)

160: Walker Kueny (TS) won by forfeit

182: Isaiah Keys (TS) won by forfeit

195: Jacob Pranka (TS) pin Jacob Narron (NN) 4:27

220: Sammy Huddleston (NN) won by forfeit

285: Mason Moore (NN) won by forfeit

106: Double forfeit

(Round One) (At Orange)

Orange 62, Southern Nash 15106: Jose Salazar (SN) won by major decision 12-4 over Logan Scarantino (OR)

113: Adrain Sierra (OR) won by decision 6-2 over Trevon Baker (SN)

120: Quadir Medley (OR) pin Colton Brisbee (SN) 3:03

126: Braden Crawford (OR) pin Chris Navarate (SN) 1:34

132: Jared Hutchins (OR) won by technical fall 15-0) over Jaden Edwards (SN)

138: Ben Musser (OR) pin Jason Edwards (SN) 3:37

145: Dillon Heffernan (OR) won by forfeit

152: Samuel Crawford (OR) won by forfeit

160: Jeremy Thompson (SN) won by forfeit

170: Andre Hill (OR) won by forfeit

182: Noah Cauble (SN) won by forfeit

195: Acoya Isley (OR) won by forfeit

220: Elijah Acosta (OR) pin John Tolleson (SN) 2:55

285: Hugo Vazquez (OR) pin Leo Roblero (SN) 3:02