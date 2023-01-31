ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball Roundup: A foul ending for Lady Knights in loss to Jackets

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

The varsity girls basketball game between Roanoke Rapids and Northern Nash had a foul ending as far as the Knights were concerned.

Northern Nash had numerous chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights made just 3 of 15 shots from the foul line and suffered a 42-41 loss to the Yellow Jackets in a Big East 2A/3A Conference game at home.

The teams were tied at 38-all when Northern Nash (3-7, 5-14), looking to spring the upset, missed a pair of free throw chances at 3:07 and 2:43, respectively.

A jumper from Skylar Wade gave the Jackets (5-5, 9-6) as 40-38 lead at 2:32, but Ma’liyah Johnson’s basket off a steal made it 40-all with 2:03 remaining. A missed throw on Johnson’s basket led to the fifth personal foul on Emily Clay with 1:42 left, and Shaniah Daniels made both shots for a 42-40 Roanoke Rapids advantage.

After two more missed foul shots at 1:13, the Knights had another chance from the foul line with 52.2 seconds showing. Johnson made one of two to get NN within a point.

Neither team would score again. The Jackets missed the front end of a one-and-one with 20.1 seconds to give the Knights another chance but a turnover halted their momentum. However, Ceailaja Samuel’s steal set the home team up for the final shot, which was off the mark as the buzzer sounded.

Johnson led Northern Nash with 13 points while Grifffin Webb added eight.

Daniels (13 points) and Susanna Oden (12) led Roanoke Rapids. Kara Baird finished with six of the Jackets’ 14 fourth-quarter points.

Roanoke Rapids made 12 of 21 free throws while Northern Nash was just 6 of 25.

Rocky Mount 68, Nash Central 25The Lady Gryphons (10-0, 18-1) held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter and then rolled up 22 points in the second stanza and 27 in the third to defeat Nash Central in a Big East 2A/3A Conference game on Friday night at home.

Rocky Mount shot 54 percent from the field (30 of 56) while holding Nash Central (4-6, 5-12) to 30 percent (9 of 30).

Dee Graham led the Gryphons with 16 points, which included four 3-pointers. Caroline Thiel added 15 points while Shileyia Williams provided 10 points and Kira Jones collected eight points.

Williams led the RM rebounders with five boards, while Graham, Nyla Powell, Thiel and Madison Mitchell tallied four each. Jones added five steals and six assists, while Graham had three steals and three assists.

Jayden Baggett made three triples and was the leading scorer for Nash Central with nine points. Nataiya Lane added seven points.

Southern Nash 68 Louisburg 31

Jermia Walker poured in a game-high 29 points, grabbed eight steals and dished out five assists, while Hailey Knight added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Ladybirds rolled past the Warriors in a Big East 2A/3A Conference game at home on Friday night.

Darielle Whitley had seven points and 10 rebounds for Southern Nash (7-3 conference, 9-7 overall), while Terri Richardson and Anastasia Fields provided six points each.

Maura Kennedy added seven rebounds and four points off the bench for the Ladybirds.

Louisburg fell to 0-10 in league play and 1-18 overall.

North Pitt 62, SWE 36

A shaky first half doomed the SouthWest Edgecombe girls in their Eastern Plains 2A Conference loss at North Pitt on Friday.

The Cougars (5-4 EPC, 12-6 overall) fell behind 20-10 in the first quarter and only scored five points in the second stanza to fall behind 37-15 at the break.

Mackenzie Moore had 16 points and 13 rebounds for SWE while Deniya Mayo and Jer’Lisah Pridgen added seven points each.

Zamareya Jones collected 36 points for North Pitt.

North Edgecombe 51, RMP 39After trailing by one in the first quarter, the Warriors (8-4, 8-10) outscored Rocky Mount Prep 34-14 over the next two quarters en route to the Tar Roanoke 1A Conference victory at home on Friday night.

RMP (3-8 in TRC, 3-8 overall) was led by 19 points from Niylee Bullock, eight from Tatyanna Cannie and six from Alayisa Rudd.

Tarboro 56, Riverside 51

The Vikings improved to 5-4 in the Four Rivers 1A Conference and 10-6 overall by sweeping the regular season series from Riverside in Williamston on Friday night.

In the tightly-contested battle, Tarboro led 12-10 after the first quarter, 25-21 at halftime and 43-36 after three quarters. The Lady Knights (2-7 FRC, 2-13 overall) held a 15-13 edge in the fourth quarter.

RMA 61, K-V 21

The Eagles improved to 3-0 in the NCISAA Carolina Independent Conference and 11-5 overall by easing past Kerr-Vance Academy in a league game at home on Friday.

RMA jumped out to a 20-4 lead in the first quarter and was never threatened by the Spartans (1-2, 3-11).

Mackenzie Davis led all scorers with 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Landry Miller added 16 points and five rebounds, while Berkeley Miller had 10 points and six rebounds.

McKenna Rogers (five points, five rebounds, three assists), Jessica Proctor (four points, three rebounds, five assists), Gabbi Ams (assist) and Audrey Roeder (five rebounds) also contributed for the Eagles.

