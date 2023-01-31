Boys Basketball Roundup: Knights roll to 20-0

The Northern Nash varsity boys basketball team remained undefeated and moved to 20-0 on the season by pulling away from Roanoke Rapids 90-49 in a Big East 2A/3A Conference game on Friday night at home.

The Knights (10-0 Big East 2A/3A) held just a three-point lead (18-15) after the first quarter as the Yellow Jackets (2-8, 3-11) stayed close with rebounding, defense and offense from Lazarus Bell, Doug Merrit, Wayne Wilkins and Darron Solomon.

But as has been the case most of the season, Northern was able to put together one of its patented runs.

The Knights led by just four (25-21) with 4:37 left in the first half when they went on a 17-2 run in the remaining time to grab a 47-23 halftime advantage.

Randall King, Izeal Mallory, Jonathan Page and Demondre Haymon all contributed in the outburst. King had 11 points in the second quarter while Haymon added seven, Page five and Mallory four. Jamal Townsend also had a pair of baskets.

Page’s three-pointer made it 45-22 and King’s slam dunk at the end of the second stanza gave the home team a comfortable margin.

The teams combined for 41 third-quarter points as NN pushed the lead to 30 (71-41). Ben Ferguson’s dunk with 5:45 left made it a 35-point lead, and Shameer Garrett’s basket at 2:03 prompted the continuous clock.

Haymon paced NN with 21 points while King added 20. Page and Mallory managed 10 points each; Christian Bell provided eight.

The Knights were 32 of 64 from the field (50 percent) while Mallory had seven rebounds, three assists and four steals and King provided four assists and three steals.

Rocky Mount 75, Nash Central 37The Gryphons rolled to a 24-5 lead in the first quarter and went on for the Big East 2A/3A Conference victory at home on Friday night.

Rocky Mount improved to 8-2 in the conference and 15-2 overall, while Nash Central fell to 2-8 in the league and 5-12 overall.

Stephon Jones led the Gryphons with 19 points while Tyler Barnes added 14 and Bryson Phillips had 12.

Jones had half (three) of the six 3-pointers for Rocky Mount; Zy’quae Pittman added two and Emanuel Battle provided one.

Barnes and Phillips grabbed 14 and 10 rebounds, respectively. Phillips added four steals.

Southern Nash 58, Louisburg 42

The Firebirds picked up an important Big East 2A/3A Conference win at home to improve to 7-3 in conference play and 14-4 overall, while the Warriors fell to 1-9 in the league and 5-15 overall.

Southern was able to establish a 20-point lead in the first half, but turnovers allowed the Warriors to get within 13 in the second half.

The Firebirds got 18 points from Jordan Vick, 13 from Israel Whitaker and eight from Thomas Copeland. T.J. Whitaker provided seven points.

North Pitt 55, SWE 49

The Cougars played the Panthers tough on the road but came up short in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference game on Friday night.

Xander Brown led SouthWest Edgecombe (1-8 EPC, 5-13 overall) with 18 points by making six 3-pointers. Parker Gay had eight points and Zy Thigpen and Derrick Davis managed six points each.

Braydon Nines led SWE with nine rebounds and Gay hauled down seven boards. Thigpen added five assists.

North Edgecombe 86, RMP 37Rocky Mount Prep couldn’t overcome s slow start as North Edgecombe jumped out to a 26-4 lead on its way to a Tar Roanoke 1A Conference victory in Leggett on Friday.

Cameron Fenner led RMP (0-11 TRC, 0-11 overall) with 12 points. Amare Morris added nine points while Ryshyd Johnson and Qualique Jones had six points each.

North Edgecombe improved to 8-4 in conference play and 12-6 overall.

Riverside 69, Tarboro 37

The Vikings trailed by seven after the first quarter, but Riverside outscored the Vikings 52-18 in the second and third quarters combined on its way to the Four Rivers 1A Conference victory at home.

Tarboro dropped to 3-7 in the conference and 3-14 overall, while the Knights improved to 7-3 in the league and 12-7 overall.

RMA 81, K-V 23

The Eagles improved to 5-1 in the NCISAA Carolina Independent 1A Conference and 10-7 overall by overwhelming Kerr-Vance Academy from the start. RMA led 22-7 after the first quarter and 50-12 at halftime.

Rocky Mount Academy was led by Gabe Winham and Wyatt Wells with 14 points each and Wells Hutson with 12. Issac Lewis and Jordan Wright had nine points each, Owen Smith collected eight and Timoni Barnes managed seven points.

Wells brought down 10 rebounds for the Eagles while Wright had seven and Parker Eatmon chipped in with six boards. Hutson, Lewis and Winham dished out six, five and four assists, respectively.

FCS 47, Halifax 41

The Patriots emerged 4-2 in the league and 9-12 overall by holding on for the NCISAA Carolina Independent 1A Conference victory at home on Friday night.

Perquimans 60, NECP 49

The Huskies led 32-28 at halftime but were outscored 13-1 in the third quarter and 19-1 in the fourth stanza in their Four Rivers 1A Conference game at home on Friday night.

NECP fell to 0-10 in the FRC and 2-12 overall, while the Pirates improved to 3-7 in league play and 3-14 overall.