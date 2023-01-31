TUCSON, Ariz. – Orlando Coons and Philippe Yturralde each shot a 1-over par 73 on Tuesday to lead the Central Michigan men's golf team during the final round of the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate at Tucson Country Club. Coons closed the 54-hole event with a team-best 221 total and finished...

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO