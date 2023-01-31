Read full article on original website
Related
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Coons, Yturralde Lead CMU Men's Golf in Final Round in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – Orlando Coons and Philippe Yturralde each shot a 1-over par 73 on Tuesday to lead the Central Michigan men's golf team during the final round of the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate at Tucson Country Club. Coons closed the 54-hole event with a team-best 221 total and finished...
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Second Half Run Helps Kent State Defeat Men's Basketball, 81-69
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.—Chris Payton scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Kent State opened a close, back-and-forth game with a late 14-0 second half run to defeat Central Michigan 81-69 in men's basketball Tuesday evening at the Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. With the win, first-place Kent State...
Comments / 0