Devin Booker is expected to be back in the Phoenix lineup soon, but his return may not come in time to help the Suns when they visit the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Booker has missed nearly six weeks with a groin strain and according to multiple reports, he will be with the Suns for their five-game road trip that begins Friday. Booker left a game against Denver on Christmas and hasn't played since. ESPN reported that Booker is targeting Tuesday's road game against the Brooklyn Nets for his return.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO