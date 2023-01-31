Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening CelebrationAsh JurbergSurprise, AZ
Related
Clayton News Daily
Suns meet Celtics as Devin Booker's return approaches
Devin Booker is expected to be back in the Phoenix lineup soon, but his return may not come in time to help the Suns when they visit the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Booker has missed nearly six weeks with a groin strain and according to multiple reports, he will be with the Suns for their five-game road trip that begins Friday. Booker left a game against Denver on Christmas and hasn't played since. ESPN reported that Booker is targeting Tuesday's road game against the Brooklyn Nets for his return.
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic (heel) exits Mavs' win over Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
Clayton News Daily
Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with heel injury
Dallas star Luka Doncic left due to a bruised right heel during the third quarter of the Mavericks' 111-106 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Doncic got hurt when he fell awkwardly while driving the lane for a dunk attempt with 7:12 left in the third quarter. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram blocked the shot as Doncic collided with Jonas Valanciunas.
Clayton News Daily
After delays in Dallas, Pistons ready to take floor vs. Hornets
The Detroit Pistons had an unexpected layoff this week, though it wasn't pleasant. The team got stuck in Dallas, thanks to a combination of mechanical issues with its plane and poor weather conditions. The Pistons will return to action with a back-to-back set of home games, beginning with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
Clayton News Daily
Cavaliers hand Grizzlies sixth straight road loss
Darius Garland had 32 points and 11 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame star Donovan Mitchell's third-quarter ejection to beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 128-113 on Thursday. Cedi Osman scored 21 points for Cleveland, which moved 10 games over .500 and improved to 22-6 at home. Jarrett Allen contributed 18...
Clayton News Daily
Anthony Davis' late-game heroics help Lakers stun Pacers
Anthony Davis spoiled the Indiana Pacers' welcome-back party for Tyrese Haliburton, making the go-ahead basket to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 win Thursday in Indianapolis. Davis came through in the clutch for Los Angeles, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot with 35.3 seconds remaining on...
Clayton News Daily
Nikola Jokic nets another triple-double, Nuggets top Warriors
Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double and the Nuggets used a 16-0 third-quarter burst to break a tie and pull away for a 134-117 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Denver. Jokic put up 22 points to go with game-highs in rebounds with 14...
Clayton News Daily
Bulls ride balanced attack, exact revenge on Hornets
Ayo Dosunmu scored 22 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field to boost the Chicago Bulls past the visiting Charlotte Hornets for a 114-98 victory Thursday night. Reserve Coby White, playing against his home-state team, scored 20 points and Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Bulls avenged a road loss from a week earlier. Andre Drummond came off the bench for 15 points and 11 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan also had 15 points.
Clayton News Daily
Dealer's dozen: Best fits for 12 NBA trade deadline targets
Big names and All-Star resumes could be up for grabs with the NBA trade deadline only one week away. The Feb. 9 deadline might not include LeBron James, but the Los Angeles Lakers are thought to be in play for several teams. The expiring contract of Russell Westbrook, plus a few valuable draft picks, are ample ammunition for general manager Rob Pelinka to start his shopping.
Clayton News Daily
RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback
RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
Clayton News Daily
Luka Doncic injured, Mavs still beat Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Azura Stevens latest member of Sky to leave team
Forward/center Azura Stevens is leaving the Chicago Sky and plans to sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reported Thursday. She joins veterans Candace Parker, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot in departing the Sky, who won the WNBA championship in 2021. Stevens, 27, played the first...
Clayton News Daily
Courtney Vandersloot to sign with Liberty
Meet the New York Liberty, the WNBA's very own super team. Four-time All-Star guard Courtney Vandersloot announced Thursday that she will sign with the Liberty, one day after former league MVP Breanna Stewart announced the same. The Liberty also traded for former MVP Jonquel Jones last month. "Courtney Vandersloot is...
Clayton News Daily
Wings G Crystal Dangerfield signs multi-year contract
Dallas Wings guard Crystal Dangerfield signed a multi-year contract, the team announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Wings for Dangerfield, who was acquired on Jan. 16 via a three-team trade involving the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. "Crystal has demonstrated the ability to play...
Comments / 0