Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Canelo Not Willing to Budge From September Date To Allow Beterbiev-Bivol; Wants Revenge
A showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship may happen someday—but it certainly will not happen before Canelo Alvarez gets his chance to even the score with Bivol, according to their promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which handles both Alvarez...
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez On Golovkin-Munguia Showdown: “Golovkin Will Beat Him Like He Stole Something”
Despite being a pro for nearly a decade, Jaime Munguia has yet to register the sort of career-defining victory that would take him to the next level. In an effort to quiet his naysayers, the 26-year-old is attempting to map out a gigantic 2023. Although he openly declined showdowns against...
The Ring Magazine
Ring Ratings Update: Anthony Yarde gains in losing, Liam Smith crashes middleweight
Artur Beterbiev on the attack vs. the very game Anthony Yarde during their light heavyweight title bout at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images. 02. Feb. Artur Beterbiev turned back the spirited challenge of Anthony Yarde, halting The Ring’s No. 7-rated light heavyweight contender in...
The Ring Magazine
Yves Ulysse Jr. needs Valenzuela victory to “get back to the big leagues”
On Thursday, Yves Ulysse Jr. will face tough Mexican Gabriel Valenzuela over 10 scheduled rounds at the Montreal Casino in Montreal. It should provide Ulysse and his team with an idea of what he has left and how far he can go in the deep junior welterweight division. “It’s going...
The Ring Magazine
For underdog John Bauza, Richardson Hitchins stands between him and title contention
John Bauza knows the score. He’s smart enough to see that he’s the underdog in this fight against Richardson Hitchins, despite both fighters having unbeaten records. Matchroom Boxing, which promotes Hitchins, has big plans for the 2016 Haitian Olympian that are contingent upon Hitchins winning. It’s a position...
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
The Ring Magazine
Title Boxing teams with Sugar Ray Leonard to produce boxing gear
LENEXA, Kansas – 1976 Olympic gold medalist and five-division world champion, Sugar Ray Leonard will forever be a part of boxing’s history, as well as its future, as TITLE Boxing officially launches an exclusive line of gloves and gear featuring the undisputed champ. Leonard’s role in the design...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez & Caleb Plant angry press conference
By Jake Tiernan: An angry David Benavidez had to be kept apart from Caleb Plant for fear that he might attack him today in Los Angeles during their kickoff press conference for their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Twice, Benavidez...
The Ring Magazine
Fight Night Program – Week of February 2- 8
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
The Ring Magazine
Weigh-in Alert: Erik Bazinyan 167, Alantez Fox 167.5
Rising super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan and his opponent Alantez Fox both comfortably made the division limit of 168 pounds ahead of their scheduled 10-round NABF title fight at the Montreal Casino in Montreal tomorrow evening. Bazinyan, The Ring-rated No. 7 super middleweight, tipped the scales at 167-pounds. The 27-year-old...
The Ring Magazine
Marvin Somodio takes over as Mark Magsayo’s head trainer
Marvin Somodio and Mark Magsayo training together at Brickhouse Boxing Gym. Photo from Team Magsayo. The Filipino fan favorite has hired compatriot Marvin Somodio as head coach after five fights under Hall of Famer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym. The 27-year-old Magsayo is currently training out of Brickhouse Boxing Gym, just a short drive away from Wild Card in North Hollywood, Calif.
