ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
derbycityweekend.com

Derby Week tickets at Churchill Downs go on sale Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those heading to Churchill Downs on Derby Week or for the upcoming Spring Meet, tickets are set to go on sale soon. Churchill Downs announced tickets will go on sale Thursday at noon, according to a release. Kentucky Derby Week starts on April 29 and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
derbycityweekend.com

Kentucky Derby Festival unveils race medals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The race medals have been unveiled for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon. The miniMarathon, the Marathon and the Marathon Relay each have their own design featuring an outline of the GE Appliances miniMarathon and Marathon logo in black nickel. The miniMarathon medal has a large number 50 front and center that’s trimmed in metallic silver and gold for the milestone of its 50th run, according to a release. The Marathon and Relay medals have the distance of 26.2 miles in the design.
LOUISVILLE, KY
derbycityweekend.com

Kentucky Derby Festival seeking Derby Burger champions for 2023 competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is seeking local chefs to create this year’s Derby Burger. The Derby Burger Challenge has begun, according to KDF and the Kentucky Beef Council. Beef burger recipes can now be submitted through March 3. During the competition, eight finalists...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy