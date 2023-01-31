Read full article on original website
nickalive.net
The BEST Binges of 2023 (so far) including 'Shrinking' + Sabrina meets Clarissa! | Melissa Joan Hart
The BEST Binges of 2023 (so far) including 'Shrinking' + Sabrina meets Clarissa! | Melissa Joan Hart. Let’s talk about the best binges of 2024 so far! We talk about the premiere episodes of Shrinking starring Jason Segal and Harrison Ford, Fleishman is in Trouble with Jesse Eisenberg, and more. Plus we discuss 1923, the incredible acting of Ghostbusters: Afterlife's McKenna Grace (PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie), NFL playoff controversies, and Nikki Bella Says I Do.
nickalive.net
Behind Attorney Olivia Delmont (Rosie Perez) | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME
Behind Attorney Olivia Delmont (Rosie Perez) | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME. Watch Rosie Perez behind the scenes as she goes in depth about what to expect from her role as Olivia Delmont on this season of Your Honor. Stream new episodes of Your Honor every Friday on SHOWTIME.
nickalive.net
Monster High Mysteries Ep 8: Catch the Mystery Suspect If You Can! | Monster High
Monster High Mysteries Ep 8: Catch the Mystery Suspect If You Can! | Monster High. Things take a turn in this special episode when the suspect is finally revealed including why they have been sneaking around Monster High to stop the rally! Clawdeen, Frankie, Draculaura, Heath and more friends get this monster’s perspective on why they took the casketball trophy. Plus, watch until the end to see if the rally still happens!
nickalive.net
Transformers: EarthSpark | New Episodes on March 3rd | Trailer | NEW SERIES | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL
Transformers: EarthSpark | New Episodes on March 3rd | Trailer | NEW SERIES | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL. New episodes of Transformers: EarthSpark rollout March 3 exclusively on Paramount+! Try Paramount+ fo FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The Transformers war on earth is finally over! Dot Malto, a veteran of the war, her husband,...
nickalive.net
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for February 1, 2023 | Nickelodeon
Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together. Follow these comics and their take on...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
CBS Detroit
Video surfaces of Armani Kelly days before he, 2 other rappers disappeared after canceled Detroit show
(CBS DETROIT) - It has been 12 days since anyone has seen Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. Now, a Facebook live video conversation has surfaced where Kelly is seen talking with three men about coming to Detroit only two days before he went missing."I think it has to do with that video," said Lorrie Kemp, Kelly's mother. Kemp said, at one point, the men can be seen arguing about something Kelly said recently online. In that video, Kelly mentioned he was going to pick up "Jugg" before heading to Detroit to meet up with the masked men in the video. "You...
Abby Joseph
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
nickalive.net
Charli D'Amelio & Nate Burleson Are HOSTING The 2023 KCAs 😱 | Kids' Choice Awards 2023 #Shorts | NickRewind
Charli D'Amelio & Nate Burleson Are HOSTING The 2023 KCAs 😱 | Kids' Choice Awards 2023 #Shorts | NickRewind. Charli D'Amelio and Nate Burleson are hosting the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards! And to get ready for the show, they're going to have to have the right outfit. Paired with the iconic, "And WHY aren't you in uniform" line from SpongeBob, check out the FIRST sliming of our 2023 KCA hosts 🟢
nickalive.net
Why Are Indigenous Women Going Missing in Big Horn County? | Murder in Big Horn | SHOWTIME
Why Are Indigenous Women Going Missing in Big Horn County? | Murder in Big Horn | SHOWTIME. Murder in Big Horn explores why indigenous women are going missing in Big Horn County and more. The new three-part docuseries streams February 3 on SHOWTIME. Bundle up Paramount+ and SHOWTIME and stream...
nickalive.net
What's New This February | SHOWTIME
Enjoy everything that SHOWTIME has to offer this February including new episodes of Your Honor, the return of The Circus and the premiere of Murder in Big Horn. Bundle up Paramount+ and SHOWTIME and stream it all in one place at ParamountPlus.com!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon...
nickalive.net
Paramount+ Removes 'The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder'
Paramount+ has removed the streaming service's popular Original Series The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder from it's programming libraries in the U.S. and Internationally. Additionally, Nickelodeon has removed all episodes from Nick.com in the U.S. The news comes as Nickelodeon is set to premiere the finale of the series, a revival of The Fairly OddParents, on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT).
nickalive.net
My Vaping Mistake: How it Strained My Relationships | AwesomenessTV
My Vaping Mistake: How it strained my relationships | AwesomenessTV. These teens’ addiction to vaping affected their relationships with everyone they knew, from family members to close friends. Meet Gilberth and Amalia and hear how vaping changed their lives. This video is presented by The Real Cost. If you...
nickalive.net
Sylvester Stallone Face | Big Game Spot | Paramount+
Paramount Mountain has free faces: The northern face, the southern face, and of course, the Sylvester Stallone Face. Check out Paramount+'s Big Game spot, featuring Dora the Explorer, Beavis and Butt-Head, Sylvester Stallone and more below! How you doing?. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favorites on Paramount+!...
nickalive.net
Cinesite to Animate 'The Smurfs' Movie
Cinesite has announced that it has been awarded animation work for the upcoming The Smurfs feature film, which is the first project from the new creative partnership between Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Animation, LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, the company that owns the Smurfs brand. Production is underway, and the Cinesite Vancouver studio is recruiting talent across artist & technician posts. (Apply at cinesite.com/careers.)
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon UK to Premiere 'The Really Loud House' on February 27
Nickelodeon UK & Ireland will premiere the brand-new original live-action comedy series, The Really Loud House, based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show The Loud House. on Monday 27th February 2023!. The half-hour series (20 episodes) follows 12-year-old Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) as he goes on new adventures in the...
nickalive.net
PrestonPlayz Does 6 INSANE Challenges To Reveal Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Hosts & Nominees! | Nickelodeon
PrestonPlayz Does 6 INSANE Challenges To Reveal Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Hosts & Nominees! | Nickelodeon. PrestonPlayz completes CRAZY challenges in order to figure out the Kids' Choice Awards 2023 nominees and hosts! He plays slime pong to reveal nominees for favorite video game, does a smash hit challenge for nominees of favorite global music star, and even spins the wheel of slime to reveal the KCA hosts!
nickalive.net
Discover the New Smurfs Kids Vitamin Gummies | Planet Smurf
Discover the New Smurfs Kids Vitamin Gummies | Planet Smurf. - Exclusively on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/stores/TheSmurfsKidsGummy/page/E4D126C1-3817-4ACC-A1B2-0CC97F1DE2D1?ref_=ast_bln. Watch The Smurfs on Nickelodeon!. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon and Paramount Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal, Announce Season Two Pickup!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter,...
nickalive.net
Paramount+ Renews 'Transformers: EarthSpark' for Season 2; New Episodes to Premiere March 3
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES SECOND SEASON OF “TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK”. All-New Episodes to Return on Friday, March 3, Exclusively on Paramount+. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, the First 10 Episodes of Season One Are Currently Available to Stream Exclusively on Paramount+. Feb. 1, 2023 – Paramount+ today announced the renewal of the original...
nickalive.net
Big Time Rush Announces Surprise Concert at Ohio State
The Ohio Union Activities Board announced Thursday, February 2 that boy band Big Time Rush will be visiting Ohio State on February 8 for a surprise acoustic concert at Newport Music Hall. Free tickets for the event will be made available at 5 p.m. Thursday. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and showtime starts at 8 p.m.
