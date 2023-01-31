Lady 'Canes going into postseason on four-game win streak

Momentum will be on the side of the Coral Shores High girls basketball team entering the postseason as the Lady ’Canes closed out the regular season with four straight victories, which includes defeating Scheck Hillell, 53-23, on Friday, Jan. 20, and the following day topping Florida Christian, 34-33.

“What a great way to end the regular season with a four-game winning streak and winning at home on Senior Night,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “It’s been such a roller-coaster season with the crazy stretch when we had with so many injuries and illnesses. It started before winter break and then the we had the break and the first few weeks back were dealing with it just took us some time to regroup with so many young players and you could see the shift as we started to spread our scoring out a little more over these last four games.”

Against Scheck Hillell, Coral Shores jumped out to a commanding 31-15 advantage by halftime with dominant front-court play leading the way as junior Brooke Mandozzi scored nine of her game high 20 points in the half and Grace Leffler added nine points of her 15 points in the first two quarters. Both would finish with a double-double as Mandozzi grabbed 11 rebounds and five steals, while Leffler had 12 rebounds and three blocks. Makayla Hahn netted double-digits points, adding 11 with five steals, and sophomore Sabina Naranja bucketed a pair of 3-pointers.

“The Scheck game was great, we really executed our game plan well and had three players in double figures scoring,” said Mandozzi. “We really got our inside game going with Brooke and Grace, but as long as we’ve been able to get the ball in there we’ve really been dominant with our inside game in every game this year. They both score it well in there and both defend and rebound it well with Brooke averaging a double-double and Grace right there averaging 7.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. The difference in this game is Grace was up in the mid-teens with her career high of 15 points. Her scoring has been climbing as the season has been going on, she’s definitely had higher scoring totals the second half.

“We’ve had some shooters stepping up as well with their shooting percentages going up from three-point range as Lea Castellanos, Makayla and Sabina have all been shooting the ball at a higher percentage than earlier in the season,” said coach furthered.

All those parts would be needed against Florida Christian, which nearly stole the show on the Coral Shores’ Senior Night. Earlier in the season the Hurricanes defeated the Patriots, 44-25, but this time the Lady ’Canes were without Mandozzi, the team’s leading scorer, as the Pats were in front 14-6 after the first and held a 16-point lead in the first half.

It still turned out to be a memorable Senior Night for Coral Shores, as they battled back from a double-digit, second-half deficit with a 16-point fourth quarter to win by a point.

“Of course, we would rather have Brooke there and she really wanted to be there for Senior Night, but she had a commitment she couldn’t miss and it was a nice boost for the girls to pull it out without her,” said the Lady ’Canes coach. “We told our girls that someone was going to have to step up and score the ball for us because we weren’t going to be able to win unless we made up the points, rebounds and steals we typically get from her.”

In the second quarter, it would be Leffler who helped settle her mates, scoring seven of her team-best 11 points in the half, while Naranja had five of her eight points in the first half to make it a two-point difference at halftime.

Coming out of the half, Florida Christian had a plan and outscored Coral Shores 10-2 to extend the lead back to double-digits entering the fourth quarter before the Lady ’Canes made their rally. Leffler had two more big baskets and, with the Patriots packing their defense around her, Naranja hit her second 3-pointer of the game and helped, along with Hahn, create a number of turnovers.

With 20 seconds remaining, Abby Vogt stepped in front of her second steal in as many trips down the court and converted on the game-winning layup as part of her six points. Leffeler once again had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, along with five blocks, Naranja scored eight, and Hahn had seven.

The four straight wins to close out the regular-season campaign brings the Hurricanes’ record on the season to 9-6 overall, which garnered Coral Shores the No. 6 seed in the eight-team District 16-3A playoffs. In the quarterfinals, they will meet up with Somerset South Homestead on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“Somerset is a good team, their guards are extremely aggressive so it will really be a challenge for us,” said Mandozzi. “The key to that game will be limiting our turnovers and fouls. If we can get the ball to Brooke and Grace I think we’ll be in great shape like we have all season when we’ve been able to do that. We definitely have to slow their guards down as they’ve got some guards who can play. I’ve heard that their big girl who is a heck of a player was suspended so I’m not sure if she’ll be back. They really play a much different style when she’s there which probably is a little more favorable for us even though she’s a good player, they just play much faster when she’s not there. We’re excited either way.”

