Justice Department closes foreign lobbying investigation into retired Marine general without filing charges, attorney says

Related
Idaho8.com
Homeland Security intel chief describes revamp of department amid radicalization in the US
The Department of Homeland Security is reviewing the structure and mission of its intelligence division as the US navigates a period of heightened polarization and radicalization, the agency’s intel chief said in an interview with CNN. Extreme public discourse and divisive politics of recent years is in part to...
FBI is expected to search Mike Pence’s home and office for classified materials soon
The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence’s house in Indiana and office in Washington for additional classified materials soon, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Pence’s representatives have been in talks with the Justice Department over the searches and have expressed that they want...
Comparing the classified document discoveries plaguing Biden, Trump and Pence
Washington — President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are all facing scrutiny regarding their potential mishandling of classified documents. In all three cases, sensitive government materials were found in places where they shouldn’t have ended up. But there are key distinctions that...
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment
"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.
ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
Failed GOP candidate accused in shootings at Democratic officials’ homes pleads not guilty
The failed GOP candidate accused of coordinating the shootings at Democratic officials’ homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded not guilty Friday. Solomon Peña entered the plea through his attorney Roberta Yurcic at an arraignment hearing. Both appeared via teleconference. Peña was indicted by a grand jury on 14...
Attorneys for Hae Min Lee’s family ask Maryland court for redo of hearing that vacated Adnan Syed’s conviction
Attorneys representing the family of Hae Min Lee, the teen whose 1999 killing was investigated on the “Serial” podcast, asked an appellate court on Thursday to redo a hearing that vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed — and to reinstate Syed’s conviction in the meantime.
Biden, lawmakers look to find common spiritual ground at more intimate National Prayer Breakfast
President Joe Biden offered an olive branch to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday as he gave an interfaith and bipartisan address to the National Prayer Breakfast, remarks on Capitol Hill that come amid pressing issues including the debt limit, a national conversation on justice and policing and congressional investigations into his administration.
Americans are broadly unsatisfied with the state of things in the US, poll finds
President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address next week to a country that has a pretty gloomy outlook on things. For the past two decades, Gallup has surveyed the American public on a collection of policy issues and broad perceptions of society in its annual “Mood of the Nation” poll. Average ratings hit record lows during the Covid-19 pandemic and have changed little in this year’s report, responses for which were collected in January.
San Francisco police are looking for a man who fired ‘possible blanks’ inside a synagogue
Police are looking for a man they say entered a San Francisco synagogue and fired several apparently blank rounds before running away. The man allegedly stepped inside a synagogue in the Richmond District Wednesday evening during a gathering, then “made a verbal statement, pulled out a firearm and shot several times inside the building,” police said in a statement.
Blinken postpones trip to Beijing after Chinese spy balloon spotted over US, officials say
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to the flying of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States, two US officials told CNN Friday, in what marks a significant new phase in the tensions between Washington and Beijing. The Chinese...
Former principal of Virginia school where boy, 6, allegedly shot teacher denies knowing child had gun on day of shooting
An attorney for Briana Foster Newton, the former principal at Richneck Elementary School, said on Thursday her client didn’t know that a 6-year-old student had a gun at the school the day he allegedly shot a teacher. Newton was reassigned after the first grader allegedly shot his teacher, Abby...
Why the US hasn’t shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn’t it been shot down?. Officials have said that the balloon’s path carries it over a “number of sensitive sites”...
What is a suspected Chinese spy balloon doing above the US?
News that the Pentagon is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States raises a series of questions — not least among them, what exactly it might be doing. US officials have said the flight path of the balloon, first spotted over Montana...
The war for Donbas moves to a different phase as Russia pounds cities that civilians can’t afford to leave
Russia is bringing its war against Ukraine closer to the industrial cities of Donetsk with a series of missile strikes against densely populated areas. On Thursday, two S-300 missiles were fired at the center of the city of Kramatorsk, landing about a minute apart and less than a hundred meters from a CNN team.
