California State

Justice Department closes foreign lobbying investigation into retired Marine general without filing charges, attorney says

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago
Idaho8.com

Comparing the classified document discoveries plaguing Biden, Trump and Pence

Washington — President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are all facing scrutiny regarding their potential mishandling of classified documents. In all three cases, sensitive government materials were found in places where they shouldn’t have ended up. But there are key distinctions that...
INDIANA STATE
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho8.com

Biden, lawmakers look to find common spiritual ground at more intimate National Prayer Breakfast

President Joe Biden offered an olive branch to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday as he gave an interfaith and bipartisan address to the National Prayer Breakfast, remarks on Capitol Hill that come amid pressing issues including the debt limit, a national conversation on justice and policing and congressional investigations into his administration.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho8.com

Americans are broadly unsatisfied with the state of things in the US, poll finds

President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address next week to a country that has a pretty gloomy outlook on things. For the past two decades, Gallup has surveyed the American public on a collection of policy issues and broad perceptions of society in its annual “Mood of the Nation” poll. Average ratings hit record lows during the Covid-19 pandemic and have changed little in this year’s report, responses for which were collected in January.
Idaho8.com

San Francisco police are looking for a man who fired ‘possible blanks’ inside a synagogue

Police are looking for a man they say entered a San Francisco synagogue and fired several apparently blank rounds before running away. The man allegedly stepped inside a synagogue in the Richmond District Wednesday evening during a gathering, then “made a verbal statement, pulled out a firearm and shot several times inside the building,” police said in a statement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Idaho8.com

What is a suspected Chinese spy balloon doing above the US?

News that the Pentagon is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States raises a series of questions — not least among them, what exactly it might be doing. US officials have said the flight path of the balloon, first spotted over Montana...
MONTANA STATE

