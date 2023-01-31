Hurricanes advance to District 16-3A boys soccer finals, Dolphins eliminated

The Coral Shores High boys soccer team is headed to the District 16-3A Championships match after defeating Somerset Silver Palms 1-0 in the semifinals on Friday, Jan. 27, in Miami.

In the only other meeting between the district rivals this season, Somerset edged out Coral Shores, 1-0, during the fifth match of the season for the Hurricanes on Dec. 6.

On Friday, Coral Shores showed that had made the improvements as the linescore of the match came when Colton Connolly dribbled down the right side of the pitch and rifled a shot on target that was sent away by the Stallions’ keeper but Bobby Temkin was there for the rebound and score.

Also in action, on the other side of the district bracket, was Marathon, who could have made it an All-Keys final, but top-seeded Palmer Trinity had other ideas, rolling to an 8-0 victory on the Falcons’ home turf on Friday.

That leaves Coral Shores (6-6-1 overall) to take on Palmer Trinity (8-4-3) in the district championship match on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Miami. The clubs did not match up in the regular season but had similar results against common opponents.

“We should keep it close,” said Coral Shores coach Jorge Bosque, whose team will likely need to win in order to qualify for the FHSSA State tournament as the district winner garners an automatic bid.

