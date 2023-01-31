ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies focus on pedestrian and bike safety

By BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

With the Florida Keys ranking in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is conducting a series traffic details throughout the island chain for the next several months.

In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct High Visibility Enforcement Details through May 12, at high pedestrian and bicycle crash locations in Key Largo, Maratho, and Stock Island, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

"These areas are over-represented in traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists," Linhardt said.

The details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, according to Linhardt. The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.

Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. However, violations may result in warnings or citations depending on the circumstances, Linhardt said.

The Sheriff's Office reminded drivers to obey speed limits, never drive impaired, and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. Bicyclists should obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights when riding at night. Pedestrians should only cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals, and make sure they are visible to drivers when walking at night, Linhardt said.

The City of Key West recently added signage and made improvements at several Old Town streets to help better protect pedestrians and bicyclists.

In response to community requests, and to ensure pedestrian safety on the busy Eaton Street, the City of Key West has improved center line markings and signage in the area of Elizabeth, Margaret, and William streets, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.

Eaton Street is a county road, so the city engineering and community services departments met with the county to ensure there were no objections.

Given the green light, the improvements were made.

"We are happy to do all we can to improve the safety of our residents and visitors," said City Manager Patti McLaughlin. "This part of Old Town is quite congested, and we need to remind people to yield to pedestrians."

There has not been a traffic fatality so far in 2023 in the Keys, but there was an uptick in fatal car accidents involving pedestrian and bicyclist at the end 2022.

A pedestrian was killed attempting to cross U.S. 1 at about Mile Marker 11 on New Year's Eve, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney said.

A 58-year-old driver of a 2011 Nissan Ultima was killed Nov. 13 when he attempted to turn left onto U.S. 1 from Duck Key Drive, according to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver failed to yield the right-of-way to the 19-year-old-driver of a 2005 Chrysler Crossfire. A pedestrian, standing in the median, was struck in the leg by debris but did not require transport.

On Nov. 12, two different fatalities occurred within a quarter-mile of each other within hours in the Lower Keys. The first occurred around 1 p.m. when a bicyclist attempting to cross North Roosevelt Boulevard was struck in front of Horizon Bank by a car heading westbound. Albert Joseph Mellow, 70, of Key West, was killed around 1 p.m. at the pedestrian crosswalk on the boulevard. Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said speed was a factor in the accident, and an investigation is continuing.

The second occurred later the same day, when a bicyclist was struck by a truck towing a powerboat along Third Street on Stock Island around 9 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Police: Man had been living at mechanic shop before shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 56-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of shooting a man in the neck and arm. Police officers detained Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday at the mechanic shop, at 2121 NW 139 St., where he had been living, according to the police report.
OPA-LOCKA, FL
CBS Miami

Miami police cracking down to protect bicyclists, pedestrians

MIAMI - In an effort to reduce traffic fatalities involving bicyclists and pedestrians, Miami police are kicking off the second phase of their Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety Campaign. The campaign started in January. Officers were stationed throughout the city at various intersections where pedestrians and bicyclists have been struck in the past and handed out flyers with pedestrian and bicyclist safety tips On Wednesday, enforcement will begin. Police will have zero tolerance for any driver, pedestrian, or bicyclist who violates traffic laws. Police Chief Manny Morales said the goal is to reduce the number of deadly accidents. In...
MIAMI, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 airlifted following three-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three vehicles were involved in a collision in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 120th Street. When units arrived on the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
OCALA, FL
The Center Square

Coast Guard, Border Patrol make apprehensions off Florida’s coast

(The Center Square) – As U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to make a record number of apprehensions off of Florida’s coast, so also are U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector agents. On Saturday, 20 Cubans, including 16 men and four women, were apprehended and taken into Border Patrol custody after making landfall on a rustic vessel in the Marquesas Keys. The islands are uninhabited and located west of Key West. On Jan. 24, Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations crew agents rescued 18 people...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy