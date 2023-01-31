Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies focus on pedestrian and bike safety

With the Florida Keys ranking in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is conducting a series traffic details throughout the island chain for the next several months.

In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct High Visibility Enforcement Details through May 12, at high pedestrian and bicycle crash locations in Key Largo, Maratho, and Stock Island, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

"These areas are over-represented in traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists," Linhardt said.

The details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, according to Linhardt. The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.

Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. However, violations may result in warnings or citations depending on the circumstances, Linhardt said.

The Sheriff's Office reminded drivers to obey speed limits, never drive impaired, and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. Bicyclists should obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights when riding at night. Pedestrians should only cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals, and make sure they are visible to drivers when walking at night, Linhardt said.

The City of Key West recently added signage and made improvements at several Old Town streets to help better protect pedestrians and bicyclists.

In response to community requests, and to ensure pedestrian safety on the busy Eaton Street, the City of Key West has improved center line markings and signage in the area of Elizabeth, Margaret, and William streets, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.

Eaton Street is a county road, so the city engineering and community services departments met with the county to ensure there were no objections.

Given the green light, the improvements were made.

"We are happy to do all we can to improve the safety of our residents and visitors," said City Manager Patti McLaughlin. "This part of Old Town is quite congested, and we need to remind people to yield to pedestrians."

There has not been a traffic fatality so far in 2023 in the Keys, but there was an uptick in fatal car accidents involving pedestrian and bicyclist at the end 2022.

A pedestrian was killed attempting to cross U.S. 1 at about Mile Marker 11 on New Year's Eve, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney said.

A 58-year-old driver of a 2011 Nissan Ultima was killed Nov. 13 when he attempted to turn left onto U.S. 1 from Duck Key Drive, according to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver failed to yield the right-of-way to the 19-year-old-driver of a 2005 Chrysler Crossfire. A pedestrian, standing in the median, was struck in the leg by debris but did not require transport.

On Nov. 12, two different fatalities occurred within a quarter-mile of each other within hours in the Lower Keys. The first occurred around 1 p.m. when a bicyclist attempting to cross North Roosevelt Boulevard was struck in front of Horizon Bank by a car heading westbound. Albert Joseph Mellow, 70, of Key West, was killed around 1 p.m. at the pedestrian crosswalk on the boulevard. Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said speed was a factor in the accident, and an investigation is continuing.

The second occurred later the same day, when a bicyclist was struck by a truck towing a powerboat along Third Street on Stock Island around 9 p.m.