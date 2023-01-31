KWHS's Jackson selected Monroe County’s District Teacher of the Year

Neda Jackson was recently named Teacher of the Year by the Monroe County School District.

Jackson is a lead math teacher at Key West High School, having served students and families for the past 21 years teaching classes ranging from Liberal Arts math to Algebra II Honors. She also served as a math coach, athletic director, activities co-director, coach, social media contact and club sponsor. Her extensive content knowledge along with her passion and care for all students makes her a remarkable educator, said Amber Archer Acevedo, the district’s deputy superintendent.

Jackson said math was her first choice of subjects to each. She said she always had really good math teachers while she was growing up and she loved attending KWHS. “My best friends are the kids I knew in high school.”

“Jackson is a brilliant educator,” said Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford. “Her deep understanding of math concepts allows her to create multiple pathways for students to learn with hands-on projects that show how math has application to the real world. Her students succeed because she believes that every student can be successful if he or she tries their best. It’s a winning combination.”

KWHS principal Dr. Larry Schmiegel said, “Neda is an advocate for all students, particularly our students most at-risk for not graduating. She has impeccable work ethic and works tirelessly to ensure all students are active contributors to the learning environment. She sets high expectations for herself and others around her.”

The math teacher’s diligent efforts at supporting students who need to pass the state math requirement for graduation has resulted in an increased number of students graduating. Jackson said two years ago only one student did not pass the state-required Algebra and Geometry requirements and last year it was two. “Among seniors, we traditionally start with 30-40 seniors who are in danger of not passing [the state-required exams].”

Jackson is a busy mother of 4-year-old twins and a 6-year-old boy. Her husband, Michael, is a U.S. Border Patrol agent stationed at Fort Lauderdale airport and seaports. She plans to keep teaching at least as long as her children are in school.

Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida after taking two years of classes at what was then Florida Keys Community College. She said she was encouraged to enroll in USF because it was one of the more renowned Florida universities for education degrees.

Jackson began teaching at her alma mater in 2001. Her mother also had graduated from KWHS, as did her brother who also became a teacher. Jackson said her mom wanted to become a teacher but instead went into banking.

In addition to teaching a range of math classes, she has engaged in professional development, most recently training for the Mathematic B.E.S.T. standards. She also designed and implemented lessons aligned to the new standards using an abundance of teaching strategies and technology. Her extracurricular work is extensive and she is always willing to assist with after-school activities.

Jackson said, “My objective is to exceed students’ expectations as a teacher and to make a difference in their lives. I hope to inspire my students of all levels and help them reach their goals.”

Jackson said the teacher of the year selection begins at the school and a teacher has to agree to the nomination because of the submission process including a video of a lesson, responses to essay prompts and a reflection upon the teaching profession. She is invited to a state recognition dinner of district teachers of the year in July.

The selection committee noted Jackson’s dedication to student achievement, her experience and expertise in subject area content, and her depth of school involvement as reasons that made her stand out from other excellent candidates from local schools. Those candidates include Christina Belotti, Cynthia Boyd, Ali Ferguson, Stacie Gonzalez, Crystal Hendricks, Malla Horner, Cheyenne Pepper, Diana Ruiz and Veronika Valdes.