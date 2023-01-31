U.S. 1 Radio

May Sands Montessori School Principal Sandy McCoy talks with News Director Joe Moore and Chuck Thomas about the institution’s Roaring ‘20s Gala set for Saturday night.

Also on Morning Magazine,

• Sarah Fangman, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent

• Dr. Jonathan Gueverra, The College of The Florida Keys President and CEO

• Justin Martin, Key West High School Athletic Director

• Capt. Beth Regoli, Commanding Officer, NAS Key West

• Chad Huff, Florida Keys Mosquito Control District spokesman

• Alicia Betancourt, Monroe County Extension Director

On Evening Edition, host Ron Saunders talks with Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates