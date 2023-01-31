7-Eleven developer to submit new site plan

The developer of a proposed 7-Eleven at Mile Marker 98.2 has scrapped plans for two access points on either side of U.S. 1 after receiving more pushback from residents and county planners.

A plan to build the convenience store with gas pumps continues to draw opposition from neighbors. The 4,872-square-foot 7-Eleven with 10 covered fuel pumps would replace the Anthony’s Ladies Apparel building.

In November, the applicant, Axis Infrastructure, made site plan changes to address planning staff and neighborhood concerns.

Axis was seeking a variance during the Monroe County Planning Commission meeting earlier this month when representatives asked to table their request in order to submit a new site plan for staff and the commission to review.

They were seeking a variance to allow curb cuts almost 100 feet shorter than the 245 feet required by county code in order to build enter-only and exit-only access points.

Planning staff had recommended that the commission deny the variance.

The new plan will include just one entry point on either side of the highway, Axis representatives said. They will still need to seek variance approval for two other items, but should comply with code on six proposals after revising access plans.

Variance approval is one of two hurdles the project must clear to move forward. The applicant must also seek a major conditional use permit to redevelop the site, which requires approval of four of the five planning commissioners.

The project, which has been deemed a “high-intensity” use by the county, would include 30 parking spaces, a boat fueling station on the western end and a dumpster pad.

The 7-Eleven, which planning staff says would potentially generate 257 estimated trips per day compared to the current 66 at Anthony’s, has been met with opposition from residential neighbors who question why another gas station is needed where convenience store/gas stations already exist.

Marathon Gas, located at 98210 Overseas Highway, is just 257 feet away from the 7-Eleven site, while Tom Thumb is 0.3 miles away.