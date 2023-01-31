ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

KWIA to hold training

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

Key West International Airport will hold its triennial full-scale airport emergency exercise from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7.

The public may see increased activity with emergency vehicles coming to and from the airport during the drill. The exercise is an emergency response to test the Airport Emergency Plan in accordance with FAA requirements and to improve emergency preparedness in the event of an actual aircraft incident.

Mutual aid agencies responsible for first response and treatment of patients will participate. The exercise will not affect commercial flights and will take place in an area separate from flight operations.

