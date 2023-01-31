Old Island Days returns

An avenue in Key West’s historic Old Town is to become an open-air gallery for art lovers seeking creative offerings and warm weather during the 58th annual Old Island Days Art Festival.

Set for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, the festival is to feature as many as 100 fine artists from across the United States showcasing their wares in Key West’s typically balmy “winter” weather. The nationally recognized event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and admission is free.

Exhibitors’ colorful booths are to stretch along lower Whitehead Street alongside 19th-century homes and museums, as well as on Caroline Street within the Truman Annex residential enclave.