RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
The Associated Press

Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in South Africa, not globally

CLAIM: Hellmann’s mayonnaise is discontinuing the product globally due to high inflationary import costs. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The popular condiment brand is only discontinuing sales of the mayonnaise in South Africa, according to a spokesperson for the brand. The confusion started when social media users misinterpreted a since-deleted post about the change on Hellmanns’ South Africa Facebook page, which didn’t specify the country.
BBC

Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row

A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
BBC

Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian

Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC

Changes needed after death of four-week-old Norfolk baby - report

Following the death of a four-week-old baby changes are needed to protect children from neglect, a safeguarding review has found. It is thought the baby's mother, who had been drinking and smoking cannabis, may have rolled on her while asleep. Maternal neglect had previously been raised concerning the baby's siblings.
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse sent card to grieving parents, jury told

Nurse Lucy Letby sent a sympathy card to the grieving parents of a baby girl just weeks after she allegedly murdered the infant, a court has heard. She is accused of trying to kill the premature baby, referred to as Child I, three times before succeeding on a fourth attempt on 23 October 2015.
BBC

Aircraft damaged as it tried to land at Stansted in strong wind

An aircraft was severely damaged after losing control as it attempted to land in strong wind, investigators said. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the Challenger 604 was coming into land at London Stansted Airport in Essex on 31 January 2022. It said the aircraft "floated above the runway...
BBC

Grays lorry deaths: Romanian man in court over 39 migrant deaths

A Romanian man has appeared in court facing manslaughter charges after the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found suffocated in a sealed lorry trailer. The victims, including 10 teenagers, were discovered in Essex in 2019. Marius Mihai Draghici is charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful...
BBC

Chinese spy balloon over US is weather device says Beijing

An alleged spy balloon spotted over the US is a Chinese "civilian airship" which had deviated from its planned route, China says. US defence officials said they believed the balloon, seen above sensitive areas in recent days, was in fact a "high-altitude surveillance" device. But in a statement, China's foreign...
BBC

Louise Kam: Two jailed for life over £4.6m property fraud murder

Two men have been given life sentences for strangling a businesswoman after a £4.6m plan to "plunder" her property went wrong. Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dumped in a rubbish bin. Kusai Al-Jundi, 25, of Harrow, London, and Romanian national Mohamed El-Abboud, 28,...
Variety

‘Gomorrah’ Author Roberto Saviano Stands Second Trial for Calling Right-Wing Italian Government Member a ‘Bastard’

Author and anti-Mafia activist Roberto Saviano, whose Neapolitan mob exposé “Gomorrah” is the basis for the popular HBO Max series of the same title, stood his second trial in three months on Wednesday on charges of defaming a member of Italy’s current right-wing government. Saviano first appeared in court in November for a defamation lawsuit brought by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for calling her a “bastard” while blasting her stance on migrants. This time, he is facing a libel suit from League leader and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini for also calling him a “bastard” while discussing migrants on a RAI...
BBC

Lincolnshire Police saddened by negative reaction to LGBT+ post

Police have said they were "saddened" after a social media post in support of LGBT+ History Month was met with negative comments online. The post, on Lincolnshire Police's Facebook page, reiterated the force's commitment to celebrating equality, diversity and inclusion. However, one comment said the police should focus on actual...
BBC

Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest

The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC

Killer Andrew Innes tells of rage during Dundee hammer attack

Warning: This article contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. A murder accused has described being "apocalyptically angry" as he repeatedly hit a woman on the head with a hammer at his Dundee home. Andrew Innes said he attacked Bennylyn Burke after thinking "crazy things" because she resembled...
BBC

Isle of Man operation dismantled major drugs gang, police say

Cannabis worth about £1m has been seized by police in a nine-month operation targeting the importation of illegal drugs on to the Isle of Man. Operation Artemis, which ran from February to October 2022, seized drugs hidden in cars and about £250,000 in cash, Isle of Man Police said.

