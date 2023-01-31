Read full article on original website
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and the Pentagon Decided Not to Shoot it Down at this TimeZack LoveMontana State
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
MSU Billings women's basketball pulls away from Western Oregon, wins eighth straight
BILLINGS — Taryn Shelley scored a game-high 19 points in just 20 minutes as Montana State Billings' women's basketball team won its eighth straight game by defeating Western Oregon by a 76-57 score Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets (19-4 overall, 10-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) kept on rolling...
Tayshawun Bradford's big night boosts Rocky men's basketball past Providence
BILLINGS — Tayshawun Bradford scored a season-high 25 points as Rocky Mountain College's men's basketball team won the season series over Providence with a 93-75 win Thursday at the Fortin Center. The Californian guard was white-hot from deep, going 7-for-11 shooting from 3-point range as part of the Battlin'...
Big second half boosts Rocky women to win over Providence
BILLINGS — No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College used a big second-half surge Thursday night in beating the University of Providence 61-44 in Frontier Conference women's basketball at the Fortin Center. Gracee Lekvold led the third-place Battlin Bears (16-7, 8-3) with a career-high 19 points and seven rebounds. Kloie Thatcher...
Battlin' Bears beat Providence behind big three-point performance
BILLINGS, Mont.- An offensive explosion that included 17 three pointers and five Battlin' Bears in double figures led the Rocky men over the Argos 93-75. While he wasn't in the starting lineup, Tayshawun Bradford came ready to play, sinking 16 first half points. The Battlin' Bears hit seven threes as a team and shot 42.5% (17-40) from the field in the first half.
MSUB men hold off late rally from Simon Fraser to win 59-57
BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings men’s basketball team pulled off a close victory over Simon Fraser University, defeating the Red Leafs 59-57 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. The ‘Jackets (17-5, 11-1 GNAC) won by a single basket for the third consecutive game, while the...
Huntley Project girls adopting the competitive mindset of head coach Mandy Morales
WORDEN- Huntley Project girls' basketball has proven to be one of the most prolific teams in Class B, as they've quickly adopted the personality of their second-year head coach, Mandy Morales. The Red Devils have been running past the competition, led by sophomore star Paige Lofing who's helped lead Project...
Lockwood boys earn key conference win, Billings Central girls roll
BILLINGS- In what could be the beginnings of a new rivalry in Yellowstone County, the Lockwood boys notched a key victory over Billings Central 58-41 on Tuesday night. With the win, Lockwood claims the top spot in the Southeastern A standings, improving to 4-1 in conference play. Billings Central is 4-2 in conference play and have lost their last two league games.
'A lot of winners': Rocky football's 2023 signing class full of 'the right guys'
BILLINGS — As Rocky Mountain College's football team looks to get back to the top of the Frontier Conference mountaintop in 2023, it needs as many players that know all about getting hardware as it can get. In the Battlin' Bears' 2023 recruiting class that was confirmed on signing...
Flint Rasmussen announces retirement as PBR rodeo entertainer
BILLINGS, Mont. - Beloved PBR rodeo entertainer Flint Rasmussen announced he will be retiring from his position after the 2023 Unleash The Beast season is over. Later this year, he will be a sports broadcast commentator for the PBR Team Series season. A release from PBR said Rasmussen is one...
Billings City Attorney responds to passing of Senate Bill 195
BILLINGS, Mont. - Following the Montana Senate passing a bill that would allow Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors, the City of Billings is responding to Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley (FPYV). Billings City Attorney Gina Dahl said the City does not want to shut down...
Highway 212 closed in Red Lodge due to downed power line
RED LODGE, Mont. - A downed power line is causing a closure on Highway 212 in Red Lodge. The closure is near the Highway 308 junction by circle 17, according to a Facebook post by the Red Lodge Fire Rescue. At this time, traffic is being redirected. Drive slow, use...
Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know
BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
Women's Heart Week: St. Vincent Healthcare shares common signs of cardiac disease
BILLINGS, Mt: The first week of February is recognized every year as Women's Heart Week, promoting education and spreading awareness of the symptoms of heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, killing one in every five women annually.
Apartment evacuated after fire in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - An apartment started on fire near Avenue F and Seventh Street West in Billings Thursday. Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Lyon told NonStop Local five apartment units had to be evacuated due to a fire in a wall that started just before 6 a.m. Thursday. Everyone...
