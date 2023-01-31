ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Big second half boosts Rocky women to win over Providence

BILLINGS — No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College used a big second-half surge Thursday night in beating the University of Providence 61-44 in Frontier Conference women's basketball at the Fortin Center. Gracee Lekvold led the third-place Battlin Bears (16-7, 8-3) with a career-high 19 points and seven rebounds. Kloie Thatcher...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Battlin' Bears beat Providence behind big three-point performance

BILLINGS, Mont.- An offensive explosion that included 17 three pointers and five Battlin' Bears in double figures led the Rocky men over the Argos 93-75. While he wasn't in the starting lineup, Tayshawun Bradford came ready to play, sinking 16 first half points. The Battlin' Bears hit seven threes as a team and shot 42.5% (17-40) from the field in the first half.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB men hold off late rally from Simon Fraser to win 59-57

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings men’s basketball team pulled off a close victory over Simon Fraser University, defeating the Red Leafs 59-57 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. The ‘Jackets (17-5, 11-1 GNAC) won by a single basket for the third consecutive game, while the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Lockwood boys earn key conference win, Billings Central girls roll

BILLINGS- In what could be the beginnings of a new rivalry in Yellowstone County, the Lockwood boys notched a key victory over Billings Central 58-41 on Tuesday night. With the win, Lockwood claims the top spot in the Southeastern A standings, improving to 4-1 in conference play. Billings Central is 4-2 in conference play and have lost their last two league games.
LOCKWOOD, MT
KULR8

Flint Rasmussen announces retirement as PBR rodeo entertainer

BILLINGS, Mont. - Beloved PBR rodeo entertainer Flint Rasmussen announced he will be retiring from his position after the 2023 Unleash The Beast season is over. Later this year, he will be a sports broadcast commentator for the PBR Team Series season. A release from PBR said Rasmussen is one...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings City Attorney responds to passing of Senate Bill 195

BILLINGS, Mont. - Following the Montana Senate passing a bill that would allow Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors, the City of Billings is responding to Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley (FPYV). Billings City Attorney Gina Dahl said the City does not want to shut down...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Highway 212 closed in Red Lodge due to downed power line

RED LODGE, Mont. - A downed power line is causing a closure on Highway 212 in Red Lodge. The closure is near the Highway 308 junction by circle 17, according to a Facebook post by the Red Lodge Fire Rescue. At this time, traffic is being redirected. Drive slow, use...
RED LODGE, MT
KULR8

Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know

BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Women's Heart Week: St. Vincent Healthcare shares common signs of cardiac disease

BILLINGS, Mt: The first week of February is recognized every year as Women's Heart Week, promoting education and spreading awareness of the symptoms of heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, killing one in every five women annually.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Apartment evacuated after fire in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - An apartment started on fire near Avenue F and Seventh Street West in Billings Thursday. Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Lyon told NonStop Local five apartment units had to be evacuated due to a fire in a wall that started just before 6 a.m. Thursday. Everyone...
BILLINGS, MT

