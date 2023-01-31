Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Erasmus explains why Springboks wanted pre-RWC trip to Argentina
South African director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has explained why he has arranged for the Springboks to play a pre-Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Argentina before they head to Europe to round off their preparation ahead of France 2023. The reigning world champions kick off their finals campaign with a September 10 pool match versus Scotland in Marseille.
Reds' rising star ready to 'make a mark' in Super Rugby
Queensland Reds rising star Zane Nonggorr has some big shoes to fill this season, after Wallaby Taniela Tupou was injured during last year’s end-of-season tour. While Nonggorr is by no means a certain starter, he is eager to make the most of any opportunities to play more in Super Rugby Pacific.
A gulf has always existed between the NRL and Super League but is it about to become worse?
Brian McDermott knows a thing or two about what it takes to win within the incessant grind of rugby league, getting his hands on multiple trophies during his decade-long playing career at Bradford before going on to become the most successful coach in Super League history. He was the man...
3 hot takes as Gregor Townsend names Scotland team to play England
England won a football World Cup with their manager Alf Ramsey sticking by the philosophy to ‘never change a winning team’, but that approach is very much not the style of Scotland rugby boss Gregor Townsend judging by the XV he has named to tackle the English in this Saturday’s Calcutta Cup encounter.
Crusaders remain the team to beat but outlook not so rosy for Highlanders and Force
Super Rugby Pacific is set to return at the end of the month with the Crusaders and Chiefs kicking off the proceedings on February 24 in Christchurch. The opening match is a repeat of last year’s semi-final, while the top two Australian sides, the Brumbies and Waratahs, will square off later that evening.
Why there needs to be 'common sense' with ABs resting policy during SR
Broadcaster Tony Johnson has weighed up the pros and cons of the All Blacks’ resting policy ahead of the new Super Rugby season. With this year’s Rugby World Cup in France just around the corner, the All Blacks want to ensure that there players are fit and raring to go ahead of the prestigious tournament.
VFL 2023: Fixtures, start date, results, goalkickers, best players, ladder
Victorian Football League's 2023 season will commence in March and once again be the primary second-tier competition to the AFL. Despite having 'Victoria' in its name, the league also features teams from New South Wales and Queensland - with only the South Australian and West Australian AFL clubs not participating with 'reserves' teams.
Novak Djokovic at US Open: Vaccine change boost for world No.1
Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at US Open 2023 after president Joe Biden's administration altered the country's laws in regards to COVID-19 vaccination. The world No.1 was unable to play at last year's tournament at Flushing Meadows and the Australian Open because he wasn't vaccinated against the virus.
Who is Julian Araujo? Why Barcelona want LA Galaxy, Mexico right-back and why it would be a shrewd signing
A young rising star in North America little known to the rest of world is set to make his way to one of the biggest clubs in Europe. First reported by Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN, Barcelona reached a Deadline Day deal for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. U.S.-based transfer expert Tom Bogert indicated the deal was done pending final paperwork and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the final fee, but apparently the paperwork was submitted right at the deadline and the clubs are waiting on word from FIFA to see if the deal will be greenlit, per Spanish outlet Relevo.
Collingwood announce Darcy Moore as AFL captain for 2023, succeeding Scott Pendlebury
Collingwood defender Darcy Moore has been announced as the club's captain for 2023 and beyond. Following Scott Pendlebury's decision to step-down as leader in December after 206 games and nine seasons, the Pies were in search of who would take charge next. Moore - who is the son of former...
